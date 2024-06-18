Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: batmobile, newlitg, sdcc

Batmobile Hot Wheels for SDCC in the Daily LITG, 18th of June, 2024

Batmobile Hot Wheels for SDCC topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

Batmobile Hot Wheels for SDCC topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Batmobile Hot Wheels for SDCC

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Pelia's accent

LITG two years ago, Grant Morrison Replaces RTD

LITG three years ago, Regigigas Raiding The Daily LITG

LITG four years ago, it wasn't just Cameron Stewart

Claims made against Cameron Stewart – and the subsequent reaction of DC Comics editorial and those of the Ice Cream Man comic at Image, dominated traffic on the site. We used the image from Fight Club above as a reminder that it's also a time to look at ourselves.

House of X, five years ago

A year ago, House of X had yet to launch. Seems like a lifetime ago,

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Dean Mullaney, co-founder of Eclipse Comics

co-founder of Eclipse Comics Brian C. Boerner, Topps Comics design director

Topps Comics design director Linda Lessmann Rhinehold – comic book colourist

– comic book colourist Patrick Gerard , writer of Ungrounded

, writer of Ungrounded Vince Hernandez, writer for Aspen

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

