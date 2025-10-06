The FBI Punisher Challenge Coin in The Daily LITG, 6th October, 2025

Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, punisher

The FBI Punisher Challenge Coin was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The FBI Punisher Challenge Coin and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, DC All-In Gossip

LITG two years ago, Wonder Woman's daughter Trinity

LITG three years ago, Stop Bad Idea

LITG four years ago: Trent Crimm Is Just The Worst

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Funko, Ghost Rider

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG six years ago, it was the DC Timeline

They didn't mean it to get out. But Bleeding Cool had eagle eyes. And we started to see exactly what the new DC Comics Timeline was all about, as New York Comic Con was going on and 5G was becoming clearer.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Hannah Means-Shannon , currently running Wildfire Music website, former EIC of Bleeding Cool, former Dark Horse editor, former Managing Editor of Heavy Metal Magazine and editor of Pete Townshend 's Lifehouse.

, currently running Wildfire Music website, former EIC of Bleeding Cool, former Dark Horse editor, Clay Fernald , comic book journalist

, comic book journalist Eric Jimenez, artist on Temporal

artist on Temporal Mike Carlin, DC Senior Editor

DC Senior Editor Shane Davis, Superman and Batman artist

Superman and Batman artist Julian Darius, comics writer, publisher of Martian Lit

comics writer, publisher of Martian Lit Shannon Smith, colourist and editor

colourist and editor Jim Nelson , artist on Athena Voltaire,

, artist on Athena Voltaire, Kathleen A. Webb , Archie Comics writer

, Archie Comics writer Darwin McPherson , Green Lantern writer

, Green Lantern writer Joanne Spaldo, Marvel editor

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

