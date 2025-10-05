Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Predator: Badlands

The Predator: Badlands Prequel in The Daily LITG, 5th October, 2025

The Predator: Badlands Official Prequel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

The Predator: Badlands Official Prequel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

Predator: Badlands Official Prequel and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary

LITG two years ago, Where Are The X-Men?

LITG three years ago, Stop Bad Idea

LITG four years ago: Star Trek Lower Decks By Any Other Name

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Regal Cinemas and Cobra Kai

LITG six years ago, it was DC Timeline

They didn't mean it to get out. But Bleeding Cool had eagle eyes. And we started to see exactly what the new DC Comics Timeline was all about, as New York Comic Con was going on and 5G was becoming clearer.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Atom Freeman , comics PR

, comics PR Pop Mhan , co-creator of Spyboy.

, co-creator of Spyboy. Graeme McMillan, founder of Fanboy Rampage, comics journalist for THR.

founder of Fanboy Rampage, comics journalist for THR. Jeff Nicholson, creator of Ultra Klutz, Through the Habitrails, Father & Son, and Colonia.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

