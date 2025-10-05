Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

The Predator: Badlands Prequel in The Daily LITG, 5th October, 2025

The Predator: Badlands Official Prequel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

The Predator: Badlands Official Prequel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

First Look At Predator: Badlands Official Prequel
The Predator: Badlands Official Prequel

Predator: Badlands Official Prequel and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

  1. Our First Look At The Predator: Badlands Official Prequel
  2. Optimus Prime Gets a Megatron Upgrade with New Transformers MDLX
  3. Neil Gaiman Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed On Jurisdictional Grounds
  4. Emerald Twilight Green Lantern Figure Coming Soon from McFarlane
  5. Punisher Symbol Controversy Being Reignited by FBI Director Kash Patel
  6. Man-Bat Flies in with New Batman: The Animated Series Deluxe Figure
  7. Pokémon GO Announces Highly Anticipated October 2025 Content
  8. New Batman & Superman Newsstand Anthologies But DC Never Told Anyone
  9. 10 DC/Marvel Batman/Deadpool Exclusive Covers Looking For Retailers
  10. Bane Returns with New Limited Edition GITD Figure from McFarlane

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary

always sunny
Image: Instagram Stories; FX Networks; ABC
  1. Always Sunny, Abbott Elementary Epic Crossover Officially Confirmed
  2. That '90s Show: Netflix Cancels Spinoff Sequel Series After 2 Seasons
  3. Christine Farrell's Complete DC Comics Collection Comes To Auction
  4. DC All-In Gossip – Flash, Wonder Woman, Batman, Titans & Amanda Waller
  5. Exclusive TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Figures Debut from Playmates
  6. Marvel Comics Confirms Xavier's Secret For 2025
  7. McFarlane Puts DC Comics Ystin, Shining Knight on a New Quest
  8. First Five Pages Of Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta
  9. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Gets a Free Demo
  10. GlobalComix To Get DC Comics Digitally, Announced At NYCC?
  11. PrintWatch: DC All-In Special, Transformers #1 Ninth Print & More
  12. Drawing Monsters Directors on Hellboy's Onscreen Future & More
  13. Jack Kamen Covers the Transformation of Jo-Jo Comics, Up for Auction
  14. James Tynion IV Launches His Own Newspaper From Tiny Onion For NYCC
  15. Jann of the Jungle, Leopard Girl and Marvel's Code Gamble, at Auction
  16. Pop Culture Marketing Trends Summit At October MCM London Comic Con
  17. The Star Power of Marvel's Hedy De Vine, Up for Auction
  18. Sheena's Legacy and Marvel's Lorna, the Jungle Girl, at Auction
  19. John Constantine For Kids & Others in DC Spooky Graphic Novels Box Set
  20. DC Confirms Nubia: Real One Sequel Graphic Novel, Too Real
  21. Alexa Frank Wins Sophie Castille Awards for Comics in Translation 2024
  22. Millie's Frenemy Chili Debuts in Millie the Model Comics 3, at Auction
  23. Rob Justus' New DC Comics Franchise, Superman's Good Guy Gang

LITG two years ago, Where Are The X-Men?

X-Men Orchis X-Force

  1. Where Are The X-Men, Who Survived And Will They Resurrect? #XSpoilers
  2. Setting Out A New Marvel Universe With G.O.D.S. #1 (Spoilers)
  3. The Cracks In Orchis Begin To Show In Today's X-Men Comics #XSpoilers
  4. Aaron Rodgers Takes Shot at Travis Kelce, Forgets Who Owns NY Jets
  5. Is DC Comics Bringing Plastic Man To The New DC Universe?
  6. Late-Night Tackles McCarthy/Gaetz (But The Daily Show Gets The Win) 
  7. Lower Decks Creator on "Star Trek" Crossovers, Drops Season 5 Tease 
  8. Hasbro Debuts New Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Grimlock
  9. Will DC Comics Need Another Crisis To Sort Out Power Girl Continuity?
  10. What's Really Going On In Gotham War, Revealed (Batman #138 Spoilers)
  11. BTS, Enyphen & Tomorrow X Together KPop Comics at New York Comic Con
  12. Another Comic Shop Gets Hits By A Car, In New York
  13. DMG/Valiant Lawsuit Alleges Robert Downey Jr. Was Asked to Pay $60M
  14. Fritz Lang's Metropolis To Be A Comic, But What About The Copyright?
  15. Attack On Titan To Get An "American-Sized" Volume 35
  16. Sorting Out Power Girl in The Daily LITG, the 4th of October, 2023

LITG three years ago, Stop Bad Idea

Raise $2.6 Million On Kickstarter To Close Down Bad Idea Comics

  1. Raise $2.6 Million On Kickstarter To Close Down Bad Idea Comics
  2. J. Michael Straczynski on Babylon 5 Reboot/The CW: "We Ain't Dead Yet"
  3. DC Comics Has… Two Jokers Now? BatSpoilers All Round
  4. Two New Looks For A Superman In Dark Crisis Tomorrow (Spoilers)
  5. Alan Moore & Stewart Lee on the 'Suppurating Boil of my Comics Career'
  6. Meet Cooper Coen, Marvel's First Gay Spider-Man (SpiderSpoilers)
  7. Tonight Is Purrloin Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO: October 2022
  8. Magic: The Gathering Raging River On Auction At Heritage Auctions
  9. Justified, Sandman, The Girls on the Bus & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
  10. Why Our Paper Girls Subscription Deserves a Hulu Season 2 Renewal
  11. Four Moves At Boom, Skybound, Aftershock & Mad Cave Before NYCC
  12. Snyder & Francavilla's Night Of The Ghoul Out Tomorrow, Gets Film Deal
  13. The Long-Running Tiger Girl Saga from Fiction House, Up for Auction
  14. Bad Idea Brings Protest Signs Against Itself To New York Comic Con
  15. Paul Cornell & Ryan Kelly's 10th Anniversary Return To Saucer Country
  16. Please Be My Star, a YA Graphic Novel Remake of Phantom Of The Opera
  17. Neil Gaiman & Dave McKean's Violent Cases – Speculator Corner
  18. 5 Nights Of New York Comic Con Parties- Bleeding Cool NYCC Party List
  19. Flashier Look For Teen Justice's Jess Chambers – Don't Call Them Kid
  20. Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW in The Daily LITG, 4th October 2022

LITG four years ago: Star Trek Lower Decks By Any Other Name

Star Trek Lower Decks By Any Other Name, Daily LITG, 5th October 2021
LITG screencap
  1. Star Trek: Lower Decks S02E08 Review: It's Time to Rename the Series
  2. Jonathan Hickman's Departure From X-Men, Explained
  3. GotG Holiday Special Intros "One of the Greatest MCU Characters" Ever
  4. There Is Not Enough Paper In America For Comic Books Right Now
  5. Doctor Who Series 13 Mini-Teaser: The Doctor Tries Hacking BBC One
  6. Bookmakers Pull All Bets On The Next Doctor Who — Is The Fix In?
  7. Funko Announces No NYCC Lottery System: Expect the Worst
  8. Steve Orlando Takes Over Marauders; Changes in Store for X-Books
  9. The New Marvel Unlimited App is Still Missing the Most Basic Feature
  10. What If…? Season Finale Key Art: Gamora Enters the Multiversal War
  11. Batman Does His Own Kamen Rider Decade Story From DC Comics
  12. Steve Orlando Takes Over Marauders; Changes in Store for X-Books
  13. Scud The Disposable Assassin Is Back At Heritage Auctions
  14. Titan Comics Announce Five NYCC 2021 Panels For Thursday October 7
  15. Comics Folk React To Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Outage Of 2021
  16. Skybound Halloween Xpo Reveals… Could It Be LEGO Walking Dead?
  17. Top 400 Comics & Graphic Novels Ordered From Diamond In August 2021
  18. NFTWatch: Neal Adams, Pat Lee, Matt Furie, Sal Buscema and Sting
  19. Wolverine's Plan To Kill Nature Girl, Mutant Terrorist (Spoilers)
  20. The Pride Omnibus, Selling Better In Book Stores Than Comic Shops
  21. Viz Media Releases List of December 2021 Manga and Book Titles
  22. Nidhi Chanani Auctions Her Super Boba Café Graphic Novel To Abrams
  23. Iron Fist First Appearance Taking Bids On Heritage Auctions
  24. Peculiar Woods, New Graphic Novel by Wawawiwa's Andrés J. Colmenares
  25. What People Have To Say About What's The Furthest Place From Here?
  26. Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Intro, Daily LITG, 4th October 2021

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Regal Cinemas and Cobra Kai

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
  1. Full Niantic Fifth Birthday Event Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  2. Cobra Kai Posts Season 3 Teaser That Will Not Make Miguel Fans Happy
  3. Pokémon GO Celebrates Niantic's Fifth Birthday With Sunday Event
  4. Regal Cinema Will Close All 543 Venues in the US
  5. Funko Gives Tone Deaf Response To NYCC Lottery Debacle
  6. Victory Road Results – EC3 Continues to Torment Poor Moose
  7. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump
  8. Complete Fashion Week Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO
  9. Batman Designed by Todd McFarlane Exclusive to Walmart Goes Live
  10. The Stand: Randall Flagg Teaser Honors Stephen King Novel's 42nd Anniv
  11. The Very Secret Origin Of Comic Store In Your Future
  12. Three Jokers Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  13. Rose Mortleman, A Cartoon Life, November 1931 – August 2020 
  14. Abrams Picks Up Meggie Ramm's The Adventures of Batcat Graphic Novels
  15. Retailers Get Todd McFarlane B&W Chadwick Boseman Spawn #311 Cover

LITG six years ago, it was DC Timeline

They didn't mean it to get out. But Bleeding Cool had eagle eyes. And we started to see exactly what the new DC Comics Timeline was all about, as New York Comic Con was going on and 5G was becoming clearer.

  1. Exclusive: The Full DC Comics New Continuity Timeline – Including Crisis, New 52, Rebirth and Doomsday Clock – As Shown at #NYCC
  2. Wonder Woman, First Superhero of the DC Universe- Breaking Down the First 25 Years of the New DC Timeline
  3. James Gunn Fires Back at Martin Scorsese for Trashing Marvel Movies
  4. Donny Cates Takes Over Thor in 2020 with Nic Klein and Matt Wilson
  5. Chris Claremont in Talks with Marvel About New X-Men Project with Salvador Larroca
  6. Umbrella Academy Was the Second Most-Watched Netflix Show Of 2019
  7. Marvel Creative Ch-Ch-Changes to Tony Stark: Iron Man, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Sword Master, Captain America and Loki
  8. Ah, DC Comics, So This is What 5G is Then…
  9. Al Ewing and Juann Cabal Launch New Guardians of the Galaxy Team in January
  10. Sorry Todd Phillips But Woke Culture Didn't Kill Comedy
  11. The Insanely Big After-Party List of New York Comic Con 2019 #NYCC (UPDATE)
  12. "Reprisal": Abigail Spencer Thrills As "Timeless" Femme Fatale [TRAILER]
  13. Tom King Drops Double Figure F-Bombs at the DC Nation Panel at #NYCC
  14. Noir Spider-Man Teams Up With Spider-Ham In Iron Studios Statue
  15. New Star Wars Funko Pops Coming to a Galaxy Near You
  16. "Supernatural" Season 15: Sam & Dean vs… Daddy Issues! [Preview]
  17. Even More Dial H for Hero and Wonder Twins to Look Forward to – and a Crossover With Young Justice
  18. Dan Slott, Christos Gage, and Pete Woods Debut Iron Man 2020 with Arno Stark
  19. Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti Launch 4-Issue Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey at DC Black Label
  20. A New Star Wars #1 by Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz, Darth Vader #1 by Greg Pak and Raffaele Ienco from Marvel, Set After Empire Strikes Back
  21. Alex Ross, Jim Krueger, Well-Bee Create Earth X Prequel, Marvels X
  22. Felicia Day Compares Herself to Herpes, Fungus and Glitter – Welcome to New York Comic Con #NYCC
  23. "My Little Pony" & "Magic: The Gathering" Crossover Planned
  24. Long Read: A Great Big Doomsday Clock/DC Comics Conspiracy Theory
  25. Marvel Comics Adds More Pages to A Bunch of Collections – And Switches Some Around
  26. Terrific Production LLC Wages War on Comics Establishment
  27. DC Reveals First Look at Tom King, Mitch Gerads, and Doc Shaner's Strange Adventures
  28. Will Marvel Announce a Chris Claremont X-Men Comic on Saturday at NYCC?
  29. Jody to Announce Doctor Who Year Two Details of Familiar Faces at NYCC
  30. Marvel Cancels Orders For Stuart Immonen Monograph

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Atom Freeman, comics PR
  • Pop Mhan, co-creator of Spyboy.
  • Graeme McMillan, founder of Fanboy Rampage, comics journalist for THR.
  • Jeff Nicholson, creator of Ultra Klutz, Through the Habitrails, Father & Son, and Colonia.

