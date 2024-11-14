Posted in: Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: Absolute Batman, newlitg
Absolute Catwoman in The Daily LITG, 14th of November 2024
Absolute Catwoman topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as you might expect. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.
Absolute Catwoman topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as you might expect. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
Absolute Catwoman and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Our First Look At Absolute Catwoman (Spoilers)
- Avatar: The Last Airbender: Netflix Series Welcomes 8 to Season 2 Cast
- Future Changes To Cyclops And Nightcrawler Revealed (X-Men Spoilers)
- Two More Weeks Of Marvel Comics' February 2025 Solicits
- Yes, Zatanna Is Getting A New Series From DC Comics In 2025
- GI Joe #1 Does What Transformers #1 Did (Spoilers)
- Doctor Doom Declares He Is Emperor Of The World, Renames It Latveria
- A Brand New "Ultimate" History For Power Rangers Prime (Spoilers)
- Spider-Boy & Phil Coulson For A New Amazing Spider-Man #61 (Spoilers)
- Stephen King Wasn't Kicked Off Twitter for Elon Musk/First Lady Joke
- Elon Musk, The Graphic Novel You Can Only Read In French
- Jeffrey Brown's X-Men: Days Of Future Fun Gets 50,000 Print Run
- Superman & Lois Gets Huge Praise From Marv Wolfman; New S04E08 Image
- Problems Between Diamond And Hachette/Abrams/Yen Press/Frank Miller?
- Macmillan Bought Tiny Hercules Rights After MCM Comic Con Visit
- Viz Comic Do A "Giles" Christmas Calendar… Except It's "Piles"
- Absolute Batman #2 Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 13th of November 2024
LITG one year ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a 3,700 Piece Doll Set from Disney
- WildCATS Changes The DC Universe On Its Way Out The Door (Spoilers)
- Rick and Morty S07E05 Review: The Game-Changer We Hoped It Would Be
- Thought Bubble Gossip: Vertigo To Return To DC Comics in 2024/2025
- Fantagraphics Sued Emil Ferris Over My Favorite Thing Is Monsters
- DC Comics To Reinvent Man-Bat As A Character? (Spoilers)
- So Long And Thanks For All The Vigil… Douglas Adams & DC Comics
- What If… Greg Land Had Drawn The Original X-Men In The Sixties?
- Disney Lorcana Chapter 2 & Might and Magic Starter Deck (First Look)
- Marvel Announces A Brand New Ghost Rider For 2024
- Golgotha Motor Mountain From Nadler, Erman, Rodriguez & Louise
- Marketer of Gender Queer, Margot Wood, Appointed a VP at Image Comics
- Bye Bye Thought Bubble in the Daily LITG, 13th of November 2023
LITG two years ago, live, From Thought Bubble
- Michael Connelly Updates Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer & More
- Babylon 5: J. Michael Straczynski Puts to Rest Current Reboot Rumors
- X-Men Sins Of Sinister Revealed At Thought Bubble (XSpoilers)
- Saturday Night Live: Chappelle Wants It Both Ways; Sarah Sherman Rules
- Yellowstone Isn't "Anti-Woke" & You'd Know That If You Watched It
- The Office: The Artist Formerly Known as Rainn Wilson Changed His Name
- Doctor Who: The Adventures of David Tennant's 14th Doctor Have Begun
- When Lois Lane Blacked Up For Superman
- Thanos' First Solo Story From Logan's Run In 1977
- Nightwing #98 Preview: Nightwing Meets His Match
- Manhwa-Turned-Comic, Witch Of Mine, in Ablaze February Solicits 2023
- Traveling to Mars: We Talk to Mark Russell About His SciFi Satire
- Will Mattson Tomlin/Lee Bermejo's A Vicious Circle Get Boom Bat-Bump?
- Spawn Variants Across 48 Image Comics For December
- From One Side Of Thought Bubble 2022 To The Other
- 54 Cosplay Shots From Thought Bubble 2022 In Harrogate
- Barely Live From Thought Bubble, The Daily LITG 13th of November 2022
LITG three years ago, Hugh Jackman's Adventure Time
- Yes, Adventure Time Fan Hugh Jackman Singing Bacon Pancakes Is Cool
- Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair Features Reversed, Numbered Card
- The Wheel of Time: Amazon Announces Animated Prequel Shorts Series
- Those Shang Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings Special Thanks Credits
- Home Sweet Home Alone Is One Of The Worst Films Ever Made
- Young Justice: Greg Weisman Shares Some Excellent "Phantoms" News
- Limited Edition Star Wars Jedi Temple Guard Lightsaber Hits shopDisney
- Riverdale Becomes Topless Twilight Zone in Season 6 Episode 1 Images
- 38 Shots Of Cosplay At Thought Bubble Comic Con 2021
- Baymax!: Big Hero 6 Spinoff Trailer Released; Set for Summer 2022
- X Lives And Deaths Of Wolverine Solicitations For February 2022
- Don't Call Her Ms Shazadam – Mary Marvel Is The New Shazam
- When DC Vertigo Turned Down Something Is Killing The Children
- Frank Brunner Original Cover Art To Doctor Strange #1, Up For Auction
- Sam Kieth Original Art Cover For Wizard Magazine's Maxx 1/2 For Sale
- The First Guy Gardner from Green Lantern #59 in High Grade, at Auction
- Full Original Art For Stan Lee/Marie Severin Doctor Strange For Sal
- From One Side Of Thought Bubble Comic Con 2021 To The Other
- Will Potter & Philip Bond's Geezer, The Britpop Band That Never Was
- With Every Copy Sold This Comic Saves Two Metres Square Of Rainforest
- The Friday Night Before Thought Bubble In Harrogate, In Pictures
- Good Morning From Harrogate, The Daily LITG, 13th of November 2021
LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO – and DC going as well?
- Is The "Electric for Electabuzz" Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Meltan
- Geoff Johns and Gary Frank's New Comic, Geiger, From Image in April
- Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5's Little Cup In Pokémon GO
- Gossip: DC Comics, Abandoning Comic Shops and Comic Cons?
- Pokémon GO – DC Going As Well? The Daily LITG, 13th November 2020
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Riolu
- Marvel Legends: Spider-Verse, Thanos, House of X, and More Announced
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Should Cut Dee Some Slack
- Atari Unveils Vault Of 100 Games Optimized For The Atari VCS
- Fanboy Rampage: Tom Brevoort vs. Tom King for Mark Doyle's Honor
- Brigid, Daughter Of Thor, Sees Captain Marvel #23 Jump to $13 on eBay
- Avengers #38 and Captain Marvel #23 Get Second Printings Over Brigid
- Marvel 2021 Preview Calendar Promotes Fantastic Four 60th Anniversary
- King In Black Immortal Hulk Will Have Nothing To Say
- New Doctor Strange From Marvel Coming In 2021?
- Mark Crilley To Teach Us All The Comic Book Lesson In 2022
LITG five years ago, Elder Scrolls battled for attention with Wolverine's double-penis.
And we were looking for 5G everywhere.
- Did Marvel Censor the New Wolverine Logo Because We Were Too Close to the Truth?
- "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" Final Quest Has Taken Flight
- Classic DC Comics Character Gets a New Legacy Successor in Today's Justice League Odyssey #15 (Spoilers)
- Did A Hip Hop Group Just Leak The "Grand Theft Auto 6" Release Date?
- They Seem to Be Sticking With *That* Death in Fallen Angels #1 – But Does X-Men #2 Offer A Way Out, While Watching Love Island? (Spoilers)
- So How On Earth Did the Black Cat Hide That Costume Under Her Wedding Dress (Annual Spoilers)
- Brian Bendis to Launch Leviathan Dawn #1 From DC Comics in 2020
- 5 Pages From Marvel's Next Event Comic, Incoming!
- Does the Comics Industry Need Disrupting Too?
- Did DC Comics and Grant Morrison Try to do 5G in 2009 as the Fifth World?
- Dan DiDio's Description of The Fifth World from 2008 is Really, Really Similar to 5G
- Flash Gets #750 Special in February – But Which DC Comics Will Be Next?
- DC Comics' Far Sector #1 Selling for $17 on eBay – is This 5G?
- Just How Many Makers Are There, Anyway? Future Foundation #4 [Final Page Spoilers]
- Could Elysian be Part of DC Comics 5G Wonder Woman?
LITG six years ago, Joker's Daughter returned
And the future was upon us.
- Joker's Daughter Coming to Nightwing?
- Review: Avengers #10 or #700 – More Teams in Marvel's Future and Past of Marvel to Deal With (Spoilers)
- It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 13: The Gang's Blooper Reel
- American Horror Story: Apocalypse: Billie Lourd Talks Season Finale
- Review: Does Uncanny X-Men #1 Want to Be X3 Done Right? (Spoilers)
- Jonathan Ross, Correcting the BBC Over Stan Lee on Newsnight Last Night
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Carlos Pacheco, artist on Avengers Forever, X-Men and Green Lantern.
- Creator on The United, Melchizedek Todd
- Alberto Massaggia, comic creator on Hotline Miami.
- Dave Dwonch, writer for Infinite 7, Zombie Tramp, Skyward and Vamplets.
- Creator of Silversong webcomic, Sam Chapman.
- Lorenzo Palloni, creator of Mooned, Esatto, Un Lungo Cammino, and Il Cugino.
- Edd Vick, comic book editor of Mu Press.
