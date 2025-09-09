Posted in: Comics | Tagged: becky cloonan, Doctor Death, matt fraction, rccc, rose city comic con

Doctor Death Comes To Batman in The Daily LITG, 9th of September 2025

Matt Fraction and Becky Cloonan revive Doctor Death for Batman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday.

Article Summary Matt Fraction and Becky Cloonan bring classic Batman villain Doctor Death back in a brand-new one-shot.

Catch up on the ten hottest Batman and comic news stories trending on Bleeding Cool right now.

See how Batman headlines stack up to major stories from past LITG anniversaries and comics history.

Discover comic book creator birthdays and how to sign up for the daily Lying In The Gutters newsletter.

Matt Fraction and Becky Cloonan revive Doctor Death for Batman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Matt Fraction & Becky Cloonan Revive Doctor Death For Batman and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Professor Xavier's First Girlfriend

LITG two years ago, Frasier, Not The Beast

LITG three years ago, A-Train's Turbo Rush

LITG four years ago, Zachary Levi On A Wordless Death

LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Mandalorian, Pokemon

LITG six years ago, we were attacked by Russia.

When we all remembered there was a comic book character called Match.

LITG seven years ago, Dave Gibbons apologised for Watchmen

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Kathleen O'Shea , writer and editor

, writer and editor Legendary comic creator on LEGION, Justice League, Superboy, Trinity Angels, Worlds Finest and Aquaman, Kevin Maguire.

Leslie Zahler, comic book colourist.

comic book colourist. Publisher of Slave Labor Graphics, and Justice League writer Dan Vado.

John Amor, artist on Judas The Last Days.

artist on Judas The Last Days. Manga editor and former Director of DC Manga, Asako Suzuki.

Jerry Prosser , co-creator of Comics' Greatest World, writer of Animal Man, editor of Sin City.

, co-creator of Comics' Greatest World, writer of Animal Man, editor of Sin City. Comic book agent Joaquin Garcia Marina.

George Shero of Shero Comics.

of Shero Comics. Creator and writer of Australian comic book Car Men, Mike Speakman.

David Price of the 11 O'Clock Comics Podcast.

of the 11 O'Clock Comics Podcast. Owner of Texan comic store Urban Legends, Aaron Settle.

Mike Speakman, creator of Carmen.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!