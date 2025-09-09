Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , , , ,

Matt Fraction and Becky Cloonan revive Doctor Death for Batman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Matt Fraction & Becky Cloonan Revive Doctor Death For Batman and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

  1. Matt Fraction & Becky Cloonan Revive Doctor Death For Batman One-Shot
  2. Matt Fraction Says No, That's Definitely Not A.I. Alfred In Batman #1
  3. The Color Palette Controversy Of Absolute Catwoman In Absolute Batman
  4. The Boys: Jared Padalecki Teases Season 5 Role Unlike Any He's Played
  5. Undead Iron Fist #1 Preview: Danny Rand's Midlife Resurrection 
  6. Yes, We Will Get An Absolute Zatanna, And Almost All The Robins
  7. Punisher: Red Band #1 Preview: Welcome Back, Frank… Again 
  8. Kingpin, Street Vigilante, in Punisher: Red Band #1 (Spoilers)
  9. Magic: The Gathering Reveals Marvel's Spider-Man Secret Drop Sets
  10. The Penguin, Two Face & Riddler Come to Absolute Batman #12 (Spoilers)

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Kathleen O'Shea, writer and editor
  • Legendary comic creator on LEGION, Justice League, Superboy, Trinity Angels, Worlds Finest and AquamanKevin Maguire.
  • Leslie Zahler, comic book colourist.
  • Publisher of Slave Labor Graphics, and Justice League writer Dan Vado.
  • John Amor, artist on Judas The Last Days.
  • Manga editor and former Director of DC Manga, Asako Suzuki.
  • Jerry Prosser, co-creator of Comics' Greatest World, writer of Animal Man, editor of Sin City.
  • Comic book agent Joaquin Garcia Marina.
  • George Shero of Shero Comics.
  • Creator and writer of Australian comic book Car MenMike Speakman.
  • David Price of the 11 O'Clock Comics Podcast.
  • Owner of Texan comic store Urban Legends, Aaron Settle.
  • Mike Speakman, creator of Carmen.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman,

