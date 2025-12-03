Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Gavin Guidry, jsa, newlitg
Gavin Guidry is Next Level: The Daily LITG, 3rd Of December 2025
Gavin Guidry is Next Level was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Gavin Guidry is Next Level was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Gavin Guidry is Next Level and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Gavin Guidry's Big Plans To Follow JSA… DC Comics Next Level?
- Bleeding Cool's First Look At DC K.O. Red Hood Vs The Joker (Spoilers)
- McFarlane Reveals New Batman: The Animated Series Batcave Playset
- Frank Cho Outrage With Rogue, ThunderCats, Power Girl And Poison Ivy
- Who's Behind The Big Doors In The Absolute Batman: Ark-M Special?
- Gender Swap: In The Future, DC Comics' Poison Ivy Will Be A Man
- Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: Absolute Batman & Predator Badlands
- Week Two Of IllyanaGate From X-Men: Age of Revelation (XSpoilers)
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Mega Evolution in November 2025
- Frank Cho Outrage in The Daily LITG for the 2nd of December 2025
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
In LITG one year ago,
Diddy Dexter and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Dexter: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 1 Overview, Image Released
- Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Has Finale Tease for "Grimm" Fans
- The End Of X-Men: From The Ashes From Marvel Comics
- Superman & Lois Finale: Perfect Time for Benoist/Supergirl Appearance
- When Warren Ellis Planned To Kill Off Most Of New Warriors
- Absolute Batman #1 Wasn't 2024 Best-Seller, Ultimate Spider-Man #1 Was
- DC Wants Retailers To Order More Absolute Wonder Woman
- Superman & Lois Star Honors Arrowverse, Smallville in Heartfelt Post
- Donny Cates Let Kevin Feige Know About Appropriate Galactus Credits
- Final Cut: Charles Burns' Masterpiece of Quiet Teenage Horror
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Best Selling Manga One Piece #108, Sales Notably Down From Last Year?
- Randy Queen's Darkchylde To Return In October 2025
- Frank Miller Draws Galactus For Marvel Comics
- R.L. Stine Haunted Mask Goosebumps Graphic Novel Has 150,000 Print Run
- Pizza and Taco: Best Christmas Ever! Gets A 125,000 Print Run
- Donny Cates on Galactus Credits in the Daily LITG, 2nd December 2024
LITG two years ago, Magik Moments
- XGossip: Magik Gets Major X-Men Role Post-Krakoa With The Blue Moon
- Bill Maher, "Anti-Woke Comedy" & Freedom of Speech Hypocrisy
- Tom Brevoort, X-Men and Illyana Rasputin – Magik
- DC Comics Trademarks DC Metal Force Ahead Of Big Plans
- Battlestar Galactica Has "Great Outline": Sam Esmail Updates Series
- Dave Chappelle "Tricked" by Lauren Boebert Raises Some Questions
- McFarlane Toys Unveils New Batman #423 Statue with Autograph Option
- Hyde Street by Geoff Johns & Ivan Reis from Ghost Machine/Image Comics
- Leaked Batman #140 Reveals Truth Behind Zur-En-Arrh (Spoiler)
- Wolverine Now Has The Predator As Part Of His Weapon X Origin
- Milo Manara Now Painting Women On Bottles Of Gin
- Doctor Who Star Beast Director Didn't Know About Prologue Till Airing
- Next Saturday Is A Monster Comics Day In London
- Zembla in Strangers from Hexagon Comics for December 2023
- Magik, The X-Men Gathering in The Daily LITG 2nd of December, 2023
LITG three years ago, Night Court Sequel
- Night Court: NBC Sequel Series Overview Offers Additional Details
- Peter David In Hospital After A Series Of Strokes, GoFundMe Makes TMZ
- DC Comics' First Lazarus Planet Checklist Already Out Of Date
- Jason Aaron's Avengers Run Will Come To An End By April 2023
- Police Car Chase Over Californian Comic Shop Theft Ends In Car Crash
- A Brand New X-Men: Sins Of Sinister Checklist Up To March 2023
- Wesley Snipes' The Exiled #1 Has 40,000 Orders Already
- Marvel Rewrites Rocket Raccoon's Origin Again, In Time For The Movie
- Pokemon GO Announces Heading To Hoenn Mega Raid Day
- Craig of the Creek Co-Creator Confirms Final Episode Has Been Written
- Twisted Sister Aline Kominsky-Crumb Has Died, Aged 74
- Massachusetts Searches For Gay Superheroes Rocket After Senate Vote
- Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid Of The Dark? Turned Into Graphic Novels
- Wesley Snipes Brings The Money in The Daily LITG, 2nd of December 2022
LITG four years ago, Always Sunny Vs Joe Rogan
- The Always Sunny Podcast: Our Sincerest Apologies to Joe Rogan Fans
- A Cosplay Gallery At San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition 2021
- The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con in Daily LITG, 30th November 2021
- James Gunn Once Again Shocks World with Controversial Tweet
- Is AEW Star Chris Jericho the BBC's Next Doctor Who?
- Some Advice for Whoever Gets the GI Joe License After IDW
- Shiny Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem Come to Pokémon GO in Huge Update
- San Diego Comic-Con Cosplay Away! The Daily LITG 2nd December 2021
- The Walking Dead: No Rick Grimes? Our 5 Theories About Sunday's News
- Destiny Of Hope, Storm And Wolverine In X-Men's Destiny Of X
- Jeff Lemire & Dustin Nguyen's Little Monsters from Image Comics
- Monogatari: Nisioisin's Works in New Humble Bundle Offering
- Now Steve Geppi Gets Into NFTs With Geppi Treasury And Snow White
- Udon Studios Launches Darkstalkers: Morrigan In March 2022
- Dean Haspiel Draws KiKi Holli's Debut Single, More Than This
- Barbarella Joins Guardians Of The Republic – Hexagon December 2021
- Hey Marvel, Sina Grace Has A Spider-Pitch for Spider-Bitch
- Anime NYC Javits Center Attendee Is Second American Omicron Case
- ComiXology Announces Memoria by Curt Pires and Sunando C
- Marvel Finally Explains How to Read Its Comics with Digital Release
- Chuck Rozanski Buys Superman #7 & Fantastic Four #1-400 Collection
- Cara O'Neil, New Director of Marketing Communications at Dark Horse
LITG five years ago, Rick & Morty & Alex Ross
- Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Begins "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Countdown
- "I Got Screwed" – Alex Ross On DC Comics and Kingdom Come
- Kyurem Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- Meet Starfire's Gay Goth Daughter Mandy, in I Am Not Starfire YA OGN
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4: The Dark Lord Comes a Knocking
- The Masked Singer S04 Super Six Hit the Stage; Updated Clues: Preview
- Copies of Today's Daredevil #25 Now Selling For Over $100
- Pokémon GO Announced December 2020 Community Day… With A Catch
- Daredevil #25 – No One Has Ordered Enough Copies (MAJOR Spoilers)
- Dave Bautista Claims Donald Trump Wore Diaper at WrestleMania Match
- Top 500 Most-Ordered Comics & Graphic Novels in October 2020
- Spider-Man and Dracula Motherf**ker Top Diamond October 2020 Charts
- Are Pulps Ready to Parallel Vintage Comics and Explode in Value?
- How Rare Is The King In Black #1 Thing Secret Variant Cover?
- Star Wars' Bo Katan's First Appearance Sells For Almost $1000 on eBay
- Marvels Snapshots: Civil War Jumps To $29 On eBay
- The Amazing Stories Pulp That Influenced Science and Science Fiction
- Gerhard and Grant Morrison – at Odds With Heavy Metal?
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 Second Printing Gets a 50,000 Print Run
- Symbiotes Make Quite The Mess In The King In Black (Spoilers)
- From Knull To Now – The Timeline Of Marvel Comics' King In Black
- Returning From The Dead Just Got Harder – Hellions #7 and X-Factor #5
- From Civil War To Kamala's Law – Marvels Snapshots and Champions #2
- American Horses Get Their Own Graphic Novel – Wild Mustang
LITG six years ago, Scott Snyder was working with Doomsday Clock
And Hasan Minhaj was becoming a Batmanologist.
- Scott Snyder on Making Doomsday Clock Part of the DC Universe Again – "That's Our Job. That's What We're Trying To Do"
- Funko 12 Days of Christmas Bundle Coming on Cyber Monday
- "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" Has Started Its Holiday Events
- "I Want to Make Batman Unnecessary" – Hasan Minhaj and Anand Giridharadas Take on Bruce Wayne in The Patriot Act
- "Watchmen": [SPOILER] Responds to Dr. Manhattan Revelation [VIDEO]
- The Latest "Stardew Valley" Update Comes With An End-Game Mystery
- "Rick and Morty" S04 "Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty" Preview
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- DC Comics Keep Rafael Grampa's Cover on Dark Knight Returns Despite Chinese Protests
- Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips and Jacob Phillips Launch "Pulp" in May 2020
LITG seven years ago… DC Comics was at a comic con in Tokyo
And Ironheart #1 did really well for one store.
- DC Comics at Tokyo Comic Con
- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 2nd December 2018 – 'Ironheart Was The Biggest Marvel Solo Debut In Recent Memory'
- Hello, Wolverine. Goodbye, Wolverine. [X-ual Healing 11-28-18]
- Another Familiar Watchmen Scene in Doomsday Clock #8
- The Quickest ResurrXion in X-Men History in Next Week's Uncanny X-Men #4
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book creator of Battle Chasers and game designer Joe Madureira.
- Tony Panaccio, comics journalist and digital innovator.
- Digital comics creator Mike Saenz of Shatter, Iron Man, and Donna Matrix.
- Leonard Dworkins, strip artist on Skyroads, and Buck Rogers.
- Comics professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Carol Tilley.
- Don Simpson, creator of Megaton Man.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
