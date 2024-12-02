Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Donny Cates, newlitg

Donny Cates on Galactus Credits in the Daily LITG, 2nd December 2024

Donny Cates letting Kevin Feige know about appropriate Galactus credits topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday.

Donny Cates letting Kevin Feige know about appropriate Galactus credits topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

Donny Cates on Galactus Credits and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Magik Moments

LITG two years ago, Wesley Snipes Was Exiled

LITG three years ago, San Diego Cosplay

LITG four years ago, Rick & Morty & Alex Ross

Rick and Morty have a Christmas coming – but it's Alex Ross who wants his presents from DC Comics now.

LITG five years ago, DC was not fazed by Chhina

And Pulp was coming from Brubaker and Phillips.

LITG six years ago… comic stores got a lesson.

And resurrection was just starting to be a thing in the Xbooks.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book creator, outrager and Emmy Award-winner Frank Cho.

Dennis Barger, comic book retailer and outrager.

comic book retailer and outrager. Comics reviewer Elayne Weschler-Chaput

Alex Sinclair , comics colourist.

, comics colourist. Comics podcaster John Siuntres.

