Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Donny Cates, newlitg
Donny Cates on Galactus Credits in the Daily LITG, 2nd December 2024
Donny Cates letting Kevin Feige know about appropriate Galactus credits topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday.
Article Summary
- Donny Cates shakes up the comic world, ensuring Galactus credits are accurate, catching Feige's attention.
- Bleeding Cool's top stories highlight Cates' Galactus debate and the latest pop culture buzz.
- Explore comic insider Lying In The Gutters—your go-to for today's hot stories and industry gossip.
- From Superman rumors to a Disney guide, catch the trending stories captivating comic fans.
Donny Cates letting Kevin Feige know about appropriate Galactus credits topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Donny Cates on Galactus Credits and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Donny Cates Let Kevin Feige Know About Appropriate Galactus Credits
- Highlander Reboot Gets New Plot Details from its Director
- Chip Zdarsky Launches A New Kind Of Comic Con To Get Rid Of Comps
- Superman Trailer "Delay"/Kendrick Lamar Rumor Must Be a Joke, Right?
- The Wonderful World of Disney: Your Holiday Spectacular Viewing Guide
- Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Drops New Trailer
- Interview with the Vampire: Rockstar Lestat & No Overnight Sensation
- Absolute Lois Lane Wants Absolute Clark Kent On His Knees This Week
- Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Has Finale Tease for "Grimm" Fans
- Horror Hits Regal Cinemas with the Nosferatu Coffin Popcorn Bucket
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- The Comic Book History of the Cocktail by David Wondrich & Dean Kotz
- Lemonade War Graphic Novel Gets A 100,000 Print Run
- A Highlander Reboot in the Daily LITG, 1st December 2024
LITG one year ago, Magik Moments
- XGossip: Magik Gets Major X-Men Role Post-Krakoa With The Blue Moon
- Dave Chappelle "Tricked" by Lauren Boebert Raises Some Questions
- Wolverine Now Has The Predator As Part Of His Weapon X Origin
- Leaked Batman #140 Reveals Truth Behind Zur-En-Arrh (Spoiler)
- Battlestar Galactica Has "Great Outline": Sam Esmail Updates Series
- The DC Comics Grant Morrison Pitches That Warner Bros. Turned Down
- Mary Jane Keeps Her Powers in Jackpot & Black Cat in 2024
- Luciano Vecchio's Mystique And Destiny "Be Gay, Do Crime" At CCXP
- Avengers Inc. Cancelled Early By Marvel
- Elijah Wood & Oni Press Launch Vertigo Comics Rival, High Strangeness
- Hyde Street by Geoff Johns & Ivan Reis from Ghost Machine/Image Comics
- Heather Nuhfer & Patricia Daguisan's New MG Graphic Novel, Lunch
- PrintWatch: Brzrkr: Fallen Empire & Something Is Killing The Children
- Rodrigo Reyes Rico's New Graphic Novel Is All About Fitting In
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In December 2023
- Cassandra Calin's Graphic Novel The New Girl, From Scholastic in 2024
- Grant Morrison's Movie Pitches In The Daily LITG 1st of December, 2023
LITG two years ago, Wesley Snipes Was Exiled
- Wesley Snipes' The Exiled #1 Has 40,000 Orders Already
- Checklist For Lazarus Planet Emphasises Importance of Monkey Prince
- The Flash, Superman & Lois, Nancy Drew Not on The CW Midseason Sched
- Power Rangers: Tammie Frank Reveals Jason David Frank's Cause Of Death
- Night Court: NBC Sequel Series Overview Offers Additional Details
- First Appearance of Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who Magazine Hits eBay
- George Perez's Shirts Up For Sale, To Help His Widow, Carol Flynn
- The Lord of the Rings: TROP Season 2 Welcomes 7 to Cast; Big Recasting
- SCOOP: DC Has 3 Free Comic Book Day Titles Including Dawn Of DC
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Trailer Debuts
- Hunter Gorinson Quits Boom To Be Oni Press' New President & Publisher
- Manta Comics Announces 3 New Romance Series
- Katie Cook Auctions Off Four Graphic Novels, As Well As Drawing Bone
- What Does the Fox Say About Some Very Rare Early Fox Comics?
- Hexagon Comics Puts Out Luciano Bernasconi's Kit Kappa in December
- Celebrate the Holidays This Year with a Delicious My Little Pony Roast
- PrintWatch: The Harley Who Laughs & Hallows' Eve Get Second Printings
- Al Ewing, Nimit Malavia, Tini Howard & Phil Hester Come to 3W3M
- Eddie Campbell's Bacchus Gets A Bump On eBay Over IDW TV Deal
- The First Fourteenth Doctor Story in The Daily LITG 1st December 2022
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – December 2022
LITG three years ago, San Diego Cosplay
- A Cosplay Gallery At San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition 2021
- The Always Sunny Podcast: Our Sincerest Apologies to Joe Rogan Fans
- The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con in Daily LITG, 30th November 2021
- Shiny Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem Come to Pokémon GO in Huge Update
- James Gunn Once Again Shocks World with Controversial Tweet
- Batman 1989 Lands at Beast Kingdom with New DAH Figure
- Some Advice for Whoever Gets the GI Joe License After IDW
- Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Wraps Production on His Final Episode
- The Grateful No-Longer Dead In Krakoan X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- How She-Hulk Became Herself Again In Avengers #50 & Fantastic Four #38
- Marvel Teases The Future Of The Avengers – "Beware The Ant-Man"
- Jane Foster, Valkyrie And Namor To Join The Avengers?
- Marvel Reveals Mephisto Plans For Avengers Anniversary
- Stealing Spider-Man In So Many Ways Right Now (Spoilers)
- Are Reed And Sue The Worst Parents Of All? Fantastic Four #38 Spoilers
- PrintWatch: Second Prints For Black Panther #1, Hulk #1 and Venom #1
- Dark Horse Launches New EVE Online Comics, Digitally Today
- Piotr Kowalski Replaces Andrea Mutti On Vault Comics' A Dark Interlude
- Echo Is… 21 Or 22? In The Marvel Universe Right Now That Is
- Politicians Make Populist Anti-Symbiote Stance In Venom #2 (Spoilers)
- That San Diego Comic-Con Cosplay Gallery Daily LITG 1st December 2021
LITG four years ago, Rick & Morty & Alex Ross
Rick and Morty have a Christmas coming – but it's Alex Ross who wants his presents from DC Comics now.
- Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Begins "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Countdown
- "I Got Screwed" – Alex Ross On DC Comics and Kingdom Come
- Pokémon GO Announced December 2020 Community Day… With A Catch
- Kyurem Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- Meet Starfire's Gay Goth Daughter Mandy, in I Am Not Starfire YA OGN
- Shiny Seel Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Daredevil #25 – No One Has Ordered Enough Copies (MAJOR Spoilers)
- Rick and Morty "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Goes "The Queen's Gambit"
- Halloween 2 Loomis/Laurie Two Pack Form NECA Is Hitting Stores Now
- Hunt For Chonkachu: What Vivid Voltage Offers Pokémon TCG Players
- Piers Morgan? British Guide To Marvel Comics' The Union #1 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Adds 20-Page Wolverine Story to $199 Chris Claremont Loot Box
- Incorporating Batman Incorporated Into Batman #104
- Namor Dives Deep Into Marvel Continuity Waters For The King In Black
- Dan DiDio Makes An Appearance In The Finale Of Metal Men #12
- Catana Chetwynd Follows Snug With In Love & Pyjamas in February
- Stephanie and Cassandra Join Barbara as Batgirls in Batman #104?
- Simon & Schuster To Teach Children to Read Comics With New Imprints
- Poison Ivy Is Coming? Seems So… Batman #104 Spoilers
- Galactus Came To Fortnite – And Here Comes Season 2 Chapter 5
- Something Is Misprinting The Children – Boom To Reprint 50,000 Copies
- Gaby Epstein Draws The Baby Sitter's Club Graphic Novel Volume 9
LITG five years ago, DC was not fazed by Chhina
And Pulp was coming from Brubaker and Phillips.
- DC Comics Keep Rafael Grampa's Cover on Dark Knight Returns Despite Chinese Protests
- Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips and Jacob Phillips Launch "Pulp" in May 2020
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- John Byrne on the Colouring of the Sensational She-Hulk Omnibus Cover
- Funko 12 Days of Christmas Bundle Coming on Cyber Monday
- "The Good Place" Season 4: Where Beginning of End Left Us [Spoilers]
- The Jim Shooter Files – Stan Lee on Effeminate Heroes and Ugly Women
- "The Mandalorian" Star Gina Carano Praises Director Bryce Dallas Howard
- "I Want to Make Batman Unnecessary" – Hasan Minhaj and Anand Giridharadas Take on Bruce Wayne in The Patriot Act
- "Watchmen": 5 Takeaways from Pres. Robert Redford's Timeline [Preview]
LITG six years ago… comic stores got a lesson.
And resurrection was just starting to be a thing in the Xbooks.
- Comic Store In Your Future – The Worst Way to Increase Sales
- The Quickest ResurrXion in X-Men History in Next Week's Uncanny X-Men #4
- Is Marvel's 'Meet the Skrulls' a Shot at the Distinguished Competition?
- What Has The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund Ever Done For Us? 2018 Edition
- Why Did DC Have to Clear Putin's Appearance Anyway?
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book creator, outrager and Emmy Award-winner Frank Cho.
- Dennis Barger, comic book retailer and outrager.
- Comics reviewer Elayne Weschler-Chaput
- Alex Sinclair, comics colourist.
- Comics podcaster John Siuntres.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Donny Cates, Donny Cates, Donny Cates, Donny Cates, Donny Cates, Donny Cates,