Marvel Cancels Spirits Of Violence- The Daily LITG, 6th February 2025

Marvel Comics cancelling orders for Spirits Of Violence #1 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Marvel Comics cancelling orders for Spirits Of Violence #1 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Marvel Cancels Spirits Of Violence and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Comic Book Creators Leaving Cadence Comic Art

LITG two years ago, Warren Ellis Talks The Authority, Alan Moore & James Gunn

LITG three years ago, Supernatural And Walker

LITG four years ago, Cobra Kai and Immortal Hulk

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG five years ago – Batman got a new Batmobile

And Death Note returned for a one-shot.

LITG six years ago – Wally West had an autopsy

And Daredevil Daredevil Daredevil Daredevil.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Matthew Rosenberg , writer for X-Men, co-creator of We Can Never Go Home, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank.

, writer for X-Men, co-creator of We Can Never Go Home, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank. Byron Brewer, PR for Dynamite Entertainment

PR for Dynamite Entertainment Igor Maricic , founder of Epicenter Comics

, founder of Epicenter Comics Ryan Jenkins, formertly of Orbital Comics, creator of Whiskers McFadden.

