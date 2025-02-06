Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Spirits Of Violence
Marvel Cancels Spirits Of Violence- The Daily LITG, 6th February 2025
Marvel Comics cancelling orders for Spirits Of Violence #1 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Marvel Comics cancelling orders for Spirits Of Violence #1 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
Marvel Cancels Spirits Of Violence and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Marvel Comics Cancels Spirits Of Violence After Revelation (Spoilers)
- Dark Horse Comics Makes Sweeping Layoffs Among Its Staff
- Legends of the Condor Heroes is Secretly the World's Biggest Movie
- One Piece Season 2 Wraps Production; Ep. 201 Image Released
- Why Gotham Is Such A Hellhole Is Explained In Batman #157 (Spoilers)
- In The Wake Of The Fantastic Four Trailer, Marvel Shows Off Sue Storm
- Oh No, Wolverine, What Have You Done Now? (Big Spoilers)
- What Chip Zdarsky Left For Jim Lee And Jeph Loeb On Batman (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Has Pulled Neil Gaiman's Death Compact Edition For Now
- 2025's Biggest Selling Comic Will Be Published On The 23rd Of October
And a few more of mine from yesterday;
- Pokemon & Fright Rags Use 45 Day Bankruptcy Rule Against Diamond
- Poison Ivy #30 Rewrites Alan Moore's Story of Humanity & The Green
- Massive Indies' Terms To Distribute Other Publishers Through Lunar
- When Batman Has A Gun In Each Hand… Batman #157 Spoilers
- Legends Of The Condor Heroes in The Daily LITG, 5th of February 2025
LITG one year ago… Comic Book Creators Leaving Cadence Comic Art
- Comic Book Creators Leaving Cadence Comic Art
- Rob Liefeld Announces His Retirement From Deadpool
- SNL Distractions Undercut Efforts; Ayo Edebiri, J.Lo Deserved Better
- More Comic Book Creators Leaving Cadence Comic Art, And Why
- SNL Returns Feb. 24th; Controversial Ex-SNL Cast Member Set to Host
- The Reason Barbara Gordon Isn't In Birds Of Prey, Revealed (Spoilers)
- The Beatles Take the Stage with Mattels Newest MEGA Showcase Set
- The Future Of Batman Is More Like That Of DCeased (Spoilers)
- Could Fire & Ice Start A Brand New Justice League? (Spoilers)
- The Future Of The Joker And Barbara Gordon In Batman #142 (Spoilers)
- Comics JobWatch: Random House Graphic & IDW Promotions & Appointments
- A Haunted Girl Graphic Novel by Ethan & Naomi Sacks & Marco Lorenzana
- Everett Raymond Kinstler Covers Intimate Confessions #1, at Auction
- Marvel To Adapt Star Wars: Ahsoka As A Comic Book Series
- Barbaric: Born In Blood #1 Delayed Until April, Now Free To Retailers
- Lois Lane Calls Superman Captain Underpants? (DC Comics Spoilers)
- Cadence Comic Art Tops The Daily LITG, 5th February 2024
LITG two years ago, Warren Ellis Talks The Authority, Alan Moore & James Gunn
- Warren Ellis Talks The Authority, Alan Moore & James Gunn
- 1923 Season 1 Episode 5 "Ghost of Zebrina" Images: Prelude To War
- The Flash Showrunner Puts to Rest Arrowverse Series Finale Fan Theory
- What Mister Fantastic Did That Was So Bad, Revealed (FF Spoilers)
- The Last of Us: Rare Reacts to Nick Offerman Banjo-Kazooie Confession
- Today Is Noibat Community Day In Pokemon GO: Full Details
- Ram V's The Vigil To Debut This Week (Lazarus Planet Spoilers)
- DC Studios' James Gunn Made A Promise That We Need Him To Keep
- Saturday Night Live: Sarah Paulson's "Mommy" & Pedro Pascal's "Daddy"
- Become a Mutant with Footlocker's New Marvel Comics X-Men Collection
- Amanda Conner's The Pro Signature Series CGC Header Is Hilarious
- Sheldon Moldoff's Fawcett Horror This Magazine is Haunted, at Auction
- First Appearance Of Exar Kun in Star Wars: Dark Lords of the Sith #1
- The Mad Science of the Big Snake in Tales of Horror #8, Up for Auction
- When Dark Horse Tried To Sell Its Star Wars Magazine In UK Newsagents
- Absolutely Everything, a New MA Graphic Novel by Damian Alexander
- The Future Of The Fantastic Four in The Daily LITG, 5th February 2023
LITG three years ago, Supernatural And Walker
- Jared Padalecki Makes "Demand" of Supernatural/Walker Fans & More
- The 'Woke SJW' Batman of New York And Other Gotham Gossip (Spoilers)
- India Arie Leaves Spotify As Joe Rogan's Past N-Word Use Resurfaces
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Returns in Photoshop-Loving Season 4 Poster
- Wrestlers Push Back Against Shane McMahon Character Assassination
- Did Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Lay the Smackdown on Joe Rogan Visit?
- Always Sunny: Charlie Day Thinks He Has What It Takes to Take Over SNL
- Separated At Birth: Trial of The Amazons Vs X-Men
- DC's Batman Comic Ads On The Streets Of New York
- Gina Carano Wants Whoopi Goldberg Fired from The Mandalorian, Too?
- The Pop Art Origins of Poison Ivy in Batman #181, Up for Auction
- Speculator Corner: Batman: The Knight #2 Major First Appearance?
- Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic Shops
- Dog Man, Phoebe & Her Unicorn, and Max Meow Get Cubles
- Dark Horse to Collect Kickstarter Comic, Winds of Numa Sera
- Rosario Dawson Stars In La Borinqueña Graphic Novel
- One Year Since Shazadam – The Daily LITG 5th February 2022
LITG four years ago, Cobra Kai and Immortal Hulk
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- Cobra Kai Star Mary Mouser Surprised by Fans' Reactions to LaRussos
- Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Prefers Seven on Picard; Offers Season 2 Update
- Dave Bautista to MAGAts: No Vacation For You
- Marvel To Reprint And Replace Offending Copies Of Immortal Hulk #43
- DC Comics To Rename Black Adam As… SHAZADAM! Not Joking
- NECA Batman Batarang Coming To Walmart This Month
- Whatever Happened To The Kalos Rollout In Pokémon GO?
- Shadow Mamoswine Shakes The Pokémon GO Meta
- Batman Beyond Gets a Full Figure Reveal From McFarlane Toys
- Sierra Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
- So What About Roy Harper In DC Infinite Frontier Anyway? (Spoilers)
- Chicago Delays CAKE Until June 2022
- A Look At Clint Langley and Darick Robertson's Space Bastards To Come
- Alan Moore's "Watchmen Of Horror" Providence Compendium In June
- Red Hood Leads New Black And White Future State: Gotham In May
- Dead Dogs, Infinite Fronts and Demon Days – Thank FOC It's Friday
- Monolith: A Graphic Novel Kickstarter from Magnetic Press
- Mindless Speculation: Is X-Men Bringing Back Inferno For The Summer?
- Jonathan Kent Superman Would Be A Tyrant (Infinite Frontier Spoilers)
- Jason Todd, Cold-Blooded Killer Of DC's Infinite Frontier? Spoilers
- DC Comics' "Death" Of Wonder Woman For Infinite Frontier (Spoilers)
- Deadpool Nerdy 30 Adds Rob Liefeld, Gail Simone: Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes
- PrintWatch: Amazing Spider-Man #55 Gets Third Webhead Print (UPDATE)
- Hero Collector DC Graphic Novels and Marvel Figures May 2021 Solicits
LITG five years ago – Batman got a new Batmobile
And Death Note returned for a one-shot.
- The Brand New Batmobile – There's An App For That – in Batman #88 (Spoilers)
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- DC's Generation Zero On Free Comic Book Day – a Sequel to Flash Forward and the Beginning of the New DC Timeline
- Today's Darth Vader #1 Comic Rewrites George Lucas' Star Wars Canon (MASSIVE SPOILERS)
- Take Krakoan Pryde in Today's Marauders #7, X-Men/Fantastic Four #1 and Savage Avengers #0 (Spoilers)
- Captain America Created By… Stan Lee And Jack Kirby? (Captain America: The End Spoilers)
- Tom King Says That Alfred's Death Will Set Up The Events Of 5G
- How Can Justice League #40 Be Set Before Snyder's Run? Alfred is Alive – But Superman is Out… (#Spoilers)
- 97 of DC Comics' Own Bound Archival Volumes Up For Auction – But Where Did They Come From?
- Is Bad Idea Planning A New Comics Industry Shake-Up?
LITG six years ago – Wally West had an autopsy
And Daredevil Daredevil Daredevil Daredevil.
- WWE's Renee Young Responds to Dean Ambrose's Claims of Raw Sexual Magnetism
- Bruce's Autopsy Of Wally West in Batman #64 – Preview of the Flash/Heroes In Crisis Crossover
- Daredevil #1 is the Most Daredevilist Daredevil Relaunch You Could Have Asked For (Spoilers)
- Why Did Nathan Grey Create His Age Of X-Man Like This Then? Marvelous X-Men #1 (Spoilers)
- 'Titans': DC Daily Offers Look at Robin's Suit, Reveals Amazing Detail
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Matthew Rosenberg, writer for X-Men, co-creator of We Can Never Go Home, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank.
- Byron Brewer, PR for Dynamite Entertainment
- Igor Maricic, founder of Epicenter Comics
- Ryan Jenkins, formertly of Orbital Comics, creator of Whiskers McFadden.
