R.E. Burke Still Being Held in The Daily LITG, 18th March 2025

R.E. Burke still held in US detention camp was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

R.E. Burke Still Being Held In US Detention Camp was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

R.E. Burke Still Being Held In US Detention Camp in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG one year ago… Transformers & GI Joe

LITG two years ago, There Was An All-Hands Meeting Happening At DC Comics Right Then

LITG three years ago, Future's End

LITG four years ago, Shazadam, Captain Marvel and Hellfire Gala

A Shazadam by any other name would smell as sweet.

LITG five years ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia

And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.

LITG six years ago – Umbrella Academy was sold out

Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.

Birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book inker and co-creator of Spyke, Bill Reinhold

Frank McLaughlin, creator of Judomaster

creator of Judomaster Shea Anton Pensa, artist on Brave & The Bold, Green Arrow, Butcher

