Rogue Returns To The Savage Land- The Daily LITG, 15th September 2024

Rogue's return in the Savage Land was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Though not without controversy...

Rogue returns to the Savage Land in an epic, highly-read comic storyline from Marvel.

Controversy arises around the new fan-service-heavy Rogue: Savage Land comic release.

Top stories include American Horror Stories Huluween and James Gunn moving Waller after Peacemaker.

LITG looks back with highlights from one, two, and three years ago, covering varied geek culture topics.

Rogue's return to the Savage Land was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Though not without controversy, we'll get to that today. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Rogue In The Savage Land and the most read stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Bill Willingham (Twice)

LITG two years ago, Woke Beano Bingo

LITG three years ago, Philadelphia's Karen

LITG four years ago, Pokemon, Witcher, Boys, Karate Kid

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG five years ago, Marvel was cancelling the FF.

LITG six years ago, we had Gaimainsplaining while Marvel was cancelling Vision for still-dubious reasons.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Ed Solomon , writer of Bill And Ted Are Doomed

, writer of Bill And Ted Are Doomed Chris Wildgoose , a rtist of Porcelain, Batgirl, Batman: Nightwalker & Alienated.

Founder of Act 4 Publishing, Scott Dunbier

Tony Wolf , writer on Blood And Honor, Greenpoint Of View, Millenials.

, writer on Blood And Honor, Greenpoint Of View, Millenials. The Coldest City/Atomic Blonde co-creator, Sam Hart.

Jesse Leon McCann , writer for Looney Tunes and Simpsons comics.

, writer for Looney Tunes and Simpsons comics. Co-creator of Sea Of Red and RevolveЯ, Salgood Sam.

Alan Light , founder of The Buyers Guide to Comic Fandom which became CBG.

, founder of The Buyers Guide to Comic Fandom which became CBG. And CBG staff editor Kim Metzger

Carol Lay, alternative cartoonist, comic creator on Mythos, The Simpsons, and prose writer for Ahoy Comics.

alternative cartoonist, comic creator on Mythos, The Simpsons, and prose writer for Ahoy Comics. Colourist on The Spirit, Peter Poplaski

Chris Crosby, founder of Keenspot and writer of Superosity.

founder of Keenspot and writer of Superosity. Italian artist for StarComics and Sergio Bonelli Editore, Giancarlo Caracuzzo

Max Douglas aka Salgood Sam , cartoonist, author, illustrator, and teacher.

aka , cartoonist, author, illustrator, and teacher. Comic book colourist Laura Martin

Mark Stokes , comic book creator of Zombie Boy.

, comic book creator of Zombie Boy. Creative Director/Consultant at Alpha Channel Books, Ashley Fox.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

