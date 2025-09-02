Posted in: Comics | Tagged: muppets, Star Trek: Khan. newlitg

The Muppets Take Marvel in The Daily LITG, 2nd Of September 2025

The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

The details of the Diamond/Ablaze battle over Conan are ones I would really like to revisit one day.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Walter Simonson , Thor artist, Ragnarok creator.

, Thor artist, Ragnarok creator. Brian Buccellato , Flash writer.

, Flash writer. Dan Hart, comics journalist.

comics journalist. Drew Ford , comics publisher of It's Alive.

, comics publisher of It's Alive. Clam Crowder of Hashtag Comics.

of Hashtag Comics. Gabriel Bautista , artist on Albert The Alien, All-Star Western and The Life After.

, artist on Albert The Alien, All-Star Western and The Life After. Jason P. Martin, Vampblade writer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

