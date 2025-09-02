Posted in: Comics | Tagged: muppets, Star Trek: Khan. newlitg
The Muppets Take Marvel in The Daily LITG, 2nd Of September 2025
The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.
The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe In Variant Covers
- Police Called On Artist Accused Of Selling A.I. Art At Dragon Con
- Jorge Jimenez's New DC Comics Batman Corner Boxes Debut This Week
- Here's The 1:1000 Batman #1 "Blind As A Bat" Blind Bag Foil Variant
- The Cosmic Cast of Marvel's New Exiles Series in 2026 (Spoilers)
- Disney/Marvel Now Restrict Fantagraphics Over Bill Everett Collection
- McFarlane Toys Continues Jim Lee X-Men #1 Statues with Colossus
- New Transformers Statue Hits Iron Studios with the Infamous Megatron
- Decline Of DC's Ratio Variant Covers Hits Comic Shops In Their Pocket
- DC Comics React To Stores Selling & Opening Batman #1 Blind Bags Early
And other stories of mine from yesterday.
- Amazing Spider-Man #11 Will Be A Surprise Imperial Crossover
- André Aciman's Call Me By Your Name, A Graphic Novel by Sarah Maxwell
- Batman "Blind As A Bat" Blind Bag 1:500 and 1:1000 Gold Foil Designs
- Tom Brevoort Calls AI "Fun To Use", "Efforts To Halt It…Are In Vain"
- Marvel Comics Confirms Meals To Astonish #1
- The Muppets Take Marvel in The Daily LITG, 1st Of September 2025
LITG one year ago, Married With Children
- Married… With Children: Christina Applegate on Bond with Ed O'Neill
- SCOOP: Marvel To Make Kitty Pryde Canonically Bisexual This Week
- Interview with the Vampire: Reid on Anne Rice, Switching Off Lestat
- Stranger Things 5: Shawn Levy Shares Looks at Wolfhard, Hawke & More
- Bones: Emily Deschanel "Surprised" by David Boreanaz's Return Talk
- Incoming Absolute Power Gossip From DC Comics (Spoilers)
- McFarlane Debuts New Batman: The Animated Series 1:3 Replica Cowl
- Star Trek: Khan – Ceti Alpha V Update – Meyer
- Why Jen Bartel Stopped Drawing She-Hulk Covers For Marvel Comics
- Firefly/Strange New Worlds: Mount & Fillion's Dragon Con "Crossover"
- How Tom Brevoort Learned To Stop Worrying And Love Magik
- Unearthing Details of Alan Moore's Long London: The Great When
- Jen Bartel Tells Marvel Tales in The Daily LITG, 1st of September 2024
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – September 2024 Edition
LITG two years ago, Atari 50th Anniversary Arcade
- Arcade1Up Announces Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine
- It's Morphin' Time as the Power Rangers White Ranger Helmet Returns
- SEGA & OddFellows Ice Cream Collab On Sonic The Hedgehog Flavors
- Iman Vellani Signs Her New Ms Marvel #1 Comic at Her Old Comic Shop
- Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Jacked as "Season 2 Approaches" (Series 15?)
- Wonder Woman Will Fight The Entire US Army- And America Itself
- Pokemon TCG Releases Trick Or Trade BOOster 2023 This Week
- Heal Your Wounds with Hasbro's Transformers: The Movie! Ratchet Figure
- The Top 10 Comic Shop Monthly Bestseller List For August 2023
- Pokemon GO Announces September 2023 Content, Raids, & Events
- PrintWatch: Void Rivals & Plot Holes, But Marvel Cancels Second Prints
- Saki Sakimoto's Never Let Go in TokyoPop's November 2023 Solicits
- Preview Of Critical Role Legend of Vox Machina: Whitestone Chronicles
- The Bookshelves, Comics And Cartoons Of Freddie Mercury
- Zack Snyder, A Big Heavy Metal Magazine Fan, Knows It's For Sale
- The Punisher's Gerry Conway On His Cancer, Induced Coma And Surgery
- Things To Do In September 2023 If You Like Comics
- Tsubasa Yamaguchi's Blue Period Set in Kodansha November 2023 Solicits
- Sonic The Hedgehog Ice Cream in the Daily LITG, 1st of September 2023
LITG three years ago, Charlbi Dean Has Died
- Black Lightning: Arrowverse Star Charlbi Dean Passes Away, Age 32
- House of the Dragon Perpetuates Orientalist, Sexist Stereotype
- Cyclops Gets Judged In A.X.E. Judgment Day (Spoilers)
- The Boys Season 4: Guess Who's No Longer in The Seven's Mural?
- When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman
- Daniel Cherry III Moves From DC Comics To SVP Of Adidas
- When Kayne West Screencaps Ye Bleeding Cool Daniel Cherry III Article
- Rachel Pollack Appeal By Neil Gaiman, Gail Simone, Shelly Bond & More
- A "Recognisable Marvel Entity" Is Behind All-Out Avengers
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 40th Anniversary Returns to Theaters
- DC Comics Signs New Deal With Universal, Canadian Distributor
- Confirmed: Bad Idea Comics First Appearances In Diamond Previews #408
- Lurker – a New Horror Comic From an All-Female British Creative Team
- Republican Candidate Reported To Police Over Possessing Gender Queer
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – September 2022
- First Look: Jorge Jiménez Draws Nemesis Reloaded For Mark Millar
- Cyclops Was Right In The Daily LITG, September 1st, 2022
LITG four years ago, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax
- Did Charlotte Flair& Nia Jax Shoot On Each Other Last Night?
- Dave Bautista Mocks Fox News: "They're So Pathetically Desperate"
- Marvel Announced Many Timeless Projects For 2021 and 2022
- More Thoughts About Today's Big Marvel Announcements
- After Almost Two Decades, Marvel Finally Announces The Reckoning War
- My Copy of DC's Pulped Free Comic Book Day 2020 Generation Zero
- Superman/Lobo Gets Patton Oswalt Effect Over "Anti-Savers" Hashtag
- The Wheel of Time: Rosamund Pike Reveals Teaser Drop This Thursday
- The Beatdown Has Tragic Consequences In Sinister War #4 (Spoilers)
- Time For Mr Sinister To Create Krakoan Chimera (Hellions #15 Spoilers)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 CGC 9.8 Sells for Record $245,000
- Geoff Johns Unveils Unnamed Geiger Timeline & Junkyard Joe For 2022
- Gun Honey #1 Beats Spider-Man, Spawn & X-Men In Advance Reorders
- The Origin Of Doctor Strange On Auction At ComicConnect
- Marvel's Timeless Will Be A One-Shot Like Incoming And Marvel #1000
- Original Tim Sale Artwork From Batman The Long Halloween At Auction
- Fantastic Four #51 CGC Copy On Auction At ComicConnect
- Al Jaffee And His Take On Comic Cons For MAD Magazine At Auction
- Refuse x Last Resorts in Bad Idea Solicitations for November 2021
- Incredible Hulk #1 CGC 8.0 Copy Over $100,000 At ComicConnect
- Jim Cheung Draws DC Comics Superheroes For British Royal Mail Stamps
- Marvel's Announcements Are Timeless- Daily LITG, 1st September 2021
LITG five years ago, Erangel, Robin and Pokemon
- PUBG Mobile Releases Details On Erangel 2.0 Map Changes
- It's Official – Drake No More, Just Call Him Robin (Young Justice #18)
- Niantic Responds To Mega Evolution Controversy In Pokémon GO
- Tim Drake is Robin Again, Damian Wayne is Not
- Doctor Who Gets The Strangest Companion Yet in Time Lord Victorious
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Bravelecki: An Epic Tale of Man & Wood
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Glenn Howerton On Season 15 Status
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- What On Earth Are The Justice League Going To Do About Superboy Prime
- DC Comics Closes Private Retailer Forum on Facebook
- Keanu Reeves' Comic BRZRKR Heads To Kickstarter
- The New Publisher Of DC Has The Initials D.C.
- What's Worse Than Having Your Name Misspelled In New Mutants Credits?
- 300,000 Not Enough? The Three Jokers #1 Gets a Second Printing
- Today, Batman Does His Very Best Peacocking (Batman #98 Spoilers)
LITG six years ago, Philadelphia, Conan, and Brian Wood
The details of the Diamond/Ablaze battle over Conan are ones I would really like to revisit one day.
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14: Dennis' "Bod by God"
- Diamond Cancels Conan Comics – Cimmerian: Queen Of The Black Coast – Over Legal Threats
- Dark Horse Cancels Brian Wood's Aliens: Colonial Marines: Rising Threat Over New Allegations
- Many New Games Workshop Releases Unveiled at NOVA Open
- "Firefly," "Stargate Universe" & More: Our "Streamer Second Coming"
- Comic Store In Your Future – 25 Hot Comics Right Now
- Let "Terminator" Die With Dark Fate, James Cameron [OPINION]
- Netflix: Reports of Streamer's Death are Greatly Exaggerated [OPINION]
- Frank Castle's Sense of Humor in Punisher #15 [Preview]
- Laura Hudson Talks About Brian Wood, Sexual Harassment and Tess Fowler
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Walter Simonson, Thor artist, Ragnarok creator.
- Brian Buccellato, Flash writer.
- Dan Hart, comics journalist.
- Drew Ford, comics publisher of It's Alive.
- Clam Crowder of Hashtag Comics.
- Gabriel Bautista, artist on Albert The Alien, All-Star Western and The Life After.
- Jason P. Martin, Vampblade writer.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Muppets, Muppets, Muppets,