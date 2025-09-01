Posted in: Comics | Tagged: muppets, newlitg
The Muppets Take Marvel in The Daily LITG, 1st Of September 2025
The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- The Muppets invade Marvel with new variant comic covers, leading the day's top trending stories.
- Catch up on the hottest news, from Doctor Who's Twelfth Doctor to Spider-Men identity reveals.
- Take a trip down memory lane with standout LITG highlights from the past six years of comics gossip.
- Celebrate today's comic industry birthdays and never miss a beat with the LitG Daily Mailing List.
The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe In Variant Covers
- Doctor Who: Big Finish Introduces Jon Culshaw, The Twelfth Doctor
- The Identities Of The Amazing Spider-Men, Revealed (Spider Spoilers)
- The Opening Of Wonder Woman #25 Will Rock Batman Fans (Spoilers)
- Here's The 1:1000 Batman #1 "Blind As A Bat" Blind Bag Foil Variant
- Spider-Man '94 #1 Preview: 90s Nostalgia Hits Hard
- DC Comics React To Stores Selling & Opening Batman #1 Blind Bags Early
- Wyatt Sicks Retain at WWE Clash in Paris, Literally Destroying AEW
- McFarlane Toys Continues Jim Lee X-Men #1 Statues with Colossus
- Avengers #30 Preview: Zombies and X-Men Save the Day
And other stories of mine from yesterday.
- The 32 Competitors In DC's K.O. in The Daily LITG, 30th of August 2025
- Saul Ewing Wants Another $2 Million In Fees For Diamond Bankruptcy
- A.T. Pratt Brings Big Apple Matinee To Gosh!Fest, Soho, London
- Gosh!Fest, The Morning After The Night Before, At Gosh Comics, London
- Jon Culshaw Is The Twelfth Doctor in The Daily LITG, 31st August 2025
LITG one year ago, Why Jen Bartel Stopped Drawing She-Hulk Covers
- Why Jen Bartel Stopped Drawing She-Hulk Covers For Marvel Comics
- Star Trek: Khan – Ceti Alpha V Update – Meyer
- Interview with the Vampire: Reid on Anne Rice, Switching Off Lestat
- McFarlane Debuts New Batman: The Animated Series 1:3 Replica Cowl
- Spider-Man and Venom Get New Marvel Statues from McFarlane Toys
- Stranger Things 5: Shawn Levy Shares Looks at Wolfhard, Hawke & More
- Batman Gets Animated with New Lightning Strikes McFarlane Figure
- Mark Doyle, Publisher of IDW, Let Go Along With Three Others
- Doctor Who: RTD "Expecting" Season 3 Order, Didn't Expect Decision Yet
- The Batman Returns to Theaters Along with a Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket
- DC Reduced Retailer Exclusive Covers Minimum From 3000 To 1000
- DC Comics Collecting Their Pride For The Summer Of 2025
- Aliens Vs Avengers & X-Men Top Weekly Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Comic Book Folk… Trying To Get Oasis Tickets This Morning
- IDW Laying Off More Staff in The Daily LITG, the 31st of August 2024
LITG two years ago, Sonic The Hedgehog Ice Cream
- SEGA & OddFellows Ice Cream Collab On Sonic The Hedgehog Flavors
- Iman Vellani Signs Her New Ms Marvel #1 Comic at Her Old Comic Shop
- Arcade1Up Announces Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine
- Wonder Woman Will Fight The Entire US Army- And America Itself
- It's Morphin' Time as the Power Rangers White Ranger Helmet Returns
- Why MCU Phase Four Was Without Marvel's Creative Committee
- Marvel, DC And Image Comics All Want A Comic Store Sales Chart
- Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection Announced
- Zack Snyder Teases That Planet of the Dead Gets "Pretty Twisted"
- The Venture Bros. Finale Hits Adult Swim This Friday at Midnight
- How Many Mistakes Will You See in Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?
- Abu Dhabi Comics Publisher Sandstorm Launches Its Own Comic Con
- Alfredo Cáceres Sells 'Through The Black Gate' MG OGN for Six Figures
- When Marvel Was "Cautious" About A Black Panther Movie
- Texas School Libary Make Fun Home, Handmaid's Tale & Manga Disappear
- PrintWatch: Ms Marvel, Power Rangers, Iron Man, Blade & W0rldtr33
- WWE, AEW and NFL in the Daily LITG for the 31st of August, 2023
LITG three years ago, Cyclops Was Right
- Cyclops Gets Judged In A.X.E. Judgment Day (Spoilers)
- The Boys Season 4: Guess Who's No Longer in The Seven's Mural?
- The Rookie: Nathan Fillion & J. August Richards' Buffy/Angel Reunion
- Yellowstone S05 Teaser: Time for The World to Get to Know The Duttons
- Neil Gaiman's Life Furnished in Early Spider-Man, With Jonathan Ross
- Black Lightning: Arrowverse Star Charlbi Dean Passes Away, Age 32
- Is This Hank McCoy, The Beast? Or Is This Donald Trump? (X-Spoilers)
- Many MCU Reasons Behind The New Thunderbolts From Marvel (Spoilers)
- Superman Sweeps Lois Lane off Her Feet with New Iron Studios Statue
- Star Trek Day Trailer: Picard, Strange New Worlds, Discovery & More
- Will Briar Go Ongoing? Stephanie Hans' Variant Drives #1 Orders
- $249,000 Raised As Michigan Library Defunded Over Gender Queer
- Ringo Awards 2022 Nominations Announced, Ahead Of Baltimore Comic Con
- Cyberpunk 2077 Blackout #4 Preview: Be Careful What You Wish For
- Mike Pasciullo's Along Came A Rhino In Amazing Fantasy #1000
- What Happened To Fortnite's Ice King And Prisoner, Revealed By Marvel
- Marvel Gives Us Black Panther Shuri Vs Doctor Doom (Spoilers)
- Todd McFarlane's Sandman in the Daily LITG, August 31st 2022
LITG four years ago, Marvel's Announcements Are Timeless
- More Thoughts About Today's Big Marvel Announcements
- Marvel Announced Many Timeless Projects For 2021 and 2022
- Did Charlotte Flair& Nia Jax Shoot On Each Other Last Night?
- After Almost Two Decades, Marvel Finally Announces The Reckoning War
- Superman/Lobo Gets Patton Oswalt Effect Over "Anti-Savers" Hashtag
- Marvel Announces Avengers Forever From Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder
- Big Marvel Comics Plans To Be Announced Tomorrow?
- Marvel Comics Launches Daredevil 2021 Event, Devil's Reign
- Last Day to Back the Marvel Legends Galactus HasLab Campaign
- Letitia Wright Signed Marvel Contract For Many Movies (Spoilers)
- Rebellion Pledges to Never Put Plastic Toys or Gifts With Their Books
- Jeff Lemire Launches Substack for Fishflies and Black Hammer Comics
- Marvel's New Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Comic- By Lawrence Fishburne?
- Rainbow Rowell & Roge Antonio Launch New She-Hulk Comic in 2022
- Marvel To Publish X Lives And Deaths Of Wolverine In 2022
- Marvel Comics To Publish Timeless Series With Kang The Conqueror
- A Tale Of Two Poison Ivys In Batman: Fear State Alpha (Spoilers)
- Teen Titans First Appearance In Brave & Bold #54 On Auction
- Everywhere In The Omniverse In Chains (Infinite Frontier #5 Spoilers)
- "Batman Is Dead"- Fear State Alpha Puts The Willies Up The Gothamites
- Batman #181 CGC 9.6 First Poison Ivy On Auction Today
- Once & Future Does Coronavirus and Boris Johnson At The Same Time
- Chris Claremont Definitely Writing New Gambit Comic Series
- Katie Kubert, Promoted To Senior Editor of Horror at DC Comics
- President Superman Still Protects DC Comics' Chain-Breaking Trademark
- Amazing Spider-Man #299 Signed By Stan Lee On Auction Today
- Black Label Editor Maggie Howell Leaves DC Comics For Something New
- Letitia Wright is Black Panther in The Daily LITG, 31st August 2021
LITG five years ago, Pokemon, Tim Drake and Mad Men
- Niantic Responds To Mega Evolution Controversy In Pokémon GO
- Tim Drake is Robin Again, Damian Wayne is Not
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Mad Men: Welcome to the Longest Twilight Zone Episode Ever Made
- Drag Race Season 7: Too Much "Meh" But RuPaul Series Still Entertaining
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Glenn Howerton On Season 15 Status
- Marvel Boy and Hercules Are An Item Now – Guardians Of The Galaxy #6
- WWE Payback Results: Has the Rollins/Mysterio Feud Finally Ended?!
- NECA's New King Kong Figure Is Plastic Monster Goodness
- The Joker Gets a Chase Variant Figure from McFarlane Toys
- Steve Ditko Designed Spider-Man to be Orange and Purple
- Transamerica Tyres Beats DC Comics Over Swamp Thing Trademark
- Marvel Cancels Hellstrom: Prince Of Lies Collection
- Scott Snyder Teases New Comics With Francis Manapul and Jock
- DC Comics, Please Don't Forget The Comic Shop On Batman Day
LITG six years ago, Conan, Brian Wood and Dragon*Con
The details of the Diamond/Ablaze battle over Conan are ones I would really like to revisit one day.
- Diamond Cancels Conan Comics – Cimmerian: Queen Of The Black Coast – Over Legal Threats
- Dark Horse Cancels Brian Wood's Aliens: Colonial Marines: Rising Threat Over New Allegations
- TSA Held Comic Creator For Hours at Airport Ahead Of Dragon*Con
- Many New Games Workshop Releases Unveiled at NOVA Open
- Laura Hudson Talks About Brian Wood, Sexual Harassment and Tess Fowler
- "Better Call Saul" Season 5: Bob Odenkirk – "It's Going to Blow Your Mind"
- "The Diary of River Song: Series Six": Fan Service at Its Purest [REVIEW]
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14: Choking Frank [PREVIEW]
- When Black Panther's Costume Was Redesigned at Marvel to Placate Racists
- "This Is Us" Season 4 Teases Big Changes; Images Released [PREVIEW]
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Patty Jeres, former Director – Marketing Communications of DC Comics, Talent and Industry Relations Chair at Prism
- Mark Stafford, artist on The Man Who Laughs, Cherubs, Liphook, The Bad Bad Place.
- Joe Jusko, of the Marvel Masterpieces trading cards.
- Roy Thomas, writer of Avengers, Captain Marvel, Conan and alleged creator of Wolverine.
- Jimmy Leszczynski, comic book journalist.
- Holly K Golightly, artist on Nightmare Theatre, Sabrina, creator of Vampfire and School Bites, publisher of Broadsword Comics.
- Shane Berryhill, writer of Sherwood Texas.
- Seymour Miles, writer X-O Man-O-War.
- Troy Brownfield, comics journalist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Jon Culshaw, Jon Culshaw, Jon Culshaw, Jon Culshaw, Jon Culshaw, Jon Culshaw,