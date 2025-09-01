Posted in: Comics | Tagged: muppets, newlitg

The Muppets Take Marvel in The Daily LITG, 1st Of September 2025

The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Why Jen Bartel Stopped Drawing She-Hulk Covers

LITG two years ago, Sonic The Hedgehog Ice Cream

LITG three years ago, Cyclops Was Right

LITG four years ago, Marvel's Announcements Are Timeless

LITG five years ago, Pokemon, Tim Drake and Mad Men

LITG six years ago, Conan, Brian Wood and Dragon*Con

The details of the Diamond/Ablaze battle over Conan are ones I would really like to revisit one day.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Patty Jeres, former Director – Marketing Communications of DC Comics, Talent and Industry Relations Chair at Prism

former Director – Marketing Communications of DC Comics, Talent and Industry Relations Chair at Prism Mark Stafford, artist on The Man Who Laughs, Cherubs, Liphook, The Bad Bad Place.

artist on The Man Who Laughs, Cherubs, Liphook, The Bad Bad Place. Joe Jusko, of the Marvel Masterpieces trading cards.

of the Marvel Masterpieces trading cards. Roy Thomas , writer of Avengers, Captain Marvel, Conan and alleged creator of Wolverine.

, writer of Avengers, Captain Marvel, Conan and alleged creator of Wolverine. Jimmy Leszczynski , comic book journalist.

, comic book journalist. Holly K Golightly , artist on Nightmare Theatre, Sabrina, creator of Vampfire and School Bites, publisher of Broadsword Comics.

, artist on Nightmare Theatre, Sabrina, creator of Vampfire and School Bites, publisher of Broadsword Comics. Shane Berryhill, writer of Sherwood Texas.

writer of Sherwood Texas. Seymour Miles , writer X-O Man-O-War.

, writer X-O Man-O-War. Troy Brownfield, comics journalist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

