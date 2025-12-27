Posted in: Movies | Tagged: ,

The Rip in The Daily LITG, for the 27th of December, 2025

The Rip was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.

Article Summary

  • The Rip starring Ben Affleck & Matt Damon tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories for December 27, 2025
  • Lying In The Gutters recaps trending news in comics, film, and pop culture over the past seven years
  • Hot topics include The Rip, DC Comics release dates, Netflix deals, and comic industry shakeups
  • Dive into past years’ biggest headlines, industry birthdays, and daily updates from the comics world

The Rip was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

A movie poster for 'The Rip' featuring two men, played by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, holding firearms and engaged in action, illuminated by flashlight beams. The poster includes the tagline 'COUNT ON NO ONE' and mentions its release on Netflix.
Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025.

The Rip and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. The Rip: Sneak Peek Of The New Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Film Released
  2. Paramount Undercuts Its Netflix Argument Moving "Avatar" Film to P
  3. Madden: Nicolas Cage Is John Madden In The First Teaser Trailer
  4. Is Mark Millar Out Of His Netflix Contract? Millarworld Speculation…
  5. Blindbagonomics: Massive Damages To Blind-Bagged Ultimate Endgame #1?
  6. Will The Next DC Comics Street Date Hold For Two Weeks? January 7th…
  7. Panoptyca: Idle RPG Manager Has Been Released For Free On Steam
  8. A Look At Absolute Wonder Woman #16 And The Annual For 2026
  9. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are Moving Away from Playmates in 2027
  10. Cyclops Has An Optic Blast From The Past With Robyn Hanover Returning

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, 2024 Ending Like A Dumpster Fire

Daily LITG, 27th December 2024
Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
  1. Comic Store In Your Future With 2024 Ending Like A Dumpster Fire 
  2. The Rookie Passes the Baton For Season 7; Happy Holidays From The Cast
  3. Who Is Gaining, Who Is Losing Powers From DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
  4. Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Makes A Big Change Today (Spoilers)
  5. xXx: Return of Xander Cage Star on the Status of Another Installment
  6. Sony CEO Blames The Press For Madame Web & Kraven Box Office Failures
  7. Professor Xavier, The X-Men And The Legacy Of Krakoa (XSpoilers)
  8. Fantagraphics To Publish Peter David's Epic Mickey Mouse Comics
  9. Futures Of Marvel Revealed In Timeslide For Christmas Day (Spoilers)
  10. MC Robinson Writes To Say He Must Replace Zeb Wells, Marvel Prints It
  11. Sin Bin by Robbie Thompson Changes Molly Murakami to Patricio Delpeche
  12. The Secret Origin Of The Infinity Gauntlet And Fighting Fascism
  13. M.C. Robinson & Zeb Wells in Boxing Day Daily LITG, 26th December 2024

LITG two years ago, The Best Pokemon TCG Cards Of 2023The Best Pokémon TCG Cards Of 2023: End Of Year List

  1. The Best Pokemon TCG Cards Of 2023: End Of Year List 
  2. There's Suddenly A Lot Of Anathema To Go Round At Marvel & DC Comics
  3. Doctor Who: My Ten Thoughts on "The Church on Ruby Road"
  4. Ben Reilly And Kaine, Spider-Clones Together Again In 2024
  5. Marvel's Timeless Teases For The Future Of The Whole Marvel Universe
  6. God's Judgement On Alan Scott Being Gay in Green Lantern (Spoilers) 
  7. Pepe Larraz's Designs For Iron Man's Mysterium Armour
  8. Supernatural, The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Posts Holiday Greetings
  9. Wild Dog, Male Toxicity & A Flash Femme Force In Today's DC Comics
  10. Rob Liefeld's Jungle Pin Up For Tim Sale's Girlfriend Found On eBay 
  11. It's John Constantine's Turn To Be Called A Tosser In Batman Beyond
  12. Marvel's Timeless Tomorrow Teases Scarlet Witch Vs The Griever
  13. Alan Scott Tops The Daily LITG For Boxing Day, 26th of December, 2023

LITG three years ago, Spider-Man Marvel Legends Releases

Pointing At Hasbro Spider-Man In Daily LITG 27th December 2022
Hasbro
  1. All of Hasbro's 2023 Spider-Man Marvel Legends Releases 
  2. Everything Everywhere All At Once Proves The "Awards Window" Is Dead 
  3. Will Crown Zenith Be The Best Pokemon TCG Set Of All Time? 
  4. Who Is Myrddin, The Big Bad For Marvel In 2023? (Spoilers) 
  5. When You Launch a Comic Con Don't Use Another Show's Cosplay Photos
  6. Marvel's Big Plans For The Avengers In 2023 (Spoilers)
  7. Pokemon TCG Reveals New Art Rares From Next Month's Crown Zenith
  8. Spider-Man's Christmas Wishes To Ben Reilly & Other Festive Messages
  9. James Gunn Calls Out "Fake" Green Lantern Report; GL Series Timeline
  10. Spider-Man, Venom &Carnage Summer Of Symbiotes Teased In Timeless
  11. The Return Of John Arcudi & Doug Mahnke's Major Bummer In March 2023?
  12. Emi Lenox's New Comic, Ghost Makers, Debuts In March From Image Comics
  13. Ryan Keats Sells Print Rights To ADHDinos Webcomic
  14. Molly Felder's Sixth-Grade Superhero In A Wheelchair for 2023
  15. Everything Everywhere All At Once On Daily LITG Boxing Day 2022

LITG four years ago, It's Tom Hardy, Not Venom, Stupid

It's Tom Hardy, Not Venom, Stupid- The Daily LITG, December 27th 2021
LITG Courtesy of Sony Pictures. ©2021 CTMG, Inc. All rights reserved.
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home: Mid-Credit Scene Shows Sony Doesn't Get It
  2. Gundam Creator: Japan "No Longer an Advanced Country" for Animation
  3. Eternals Meet X-Men In Judgement Day From Marvel In 2022
  4. GI Joe ReAction Figures Are The Sleeper Line You Need To Collect
  5. The Batman: 3 High-Quality Images and a Motion Poster
  6. GI Joe Classified Alley Viper & BAT Are About To Invade Collections
  7. The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
  8. Game of Thrones Star: Fans Want Happy Ending for "Pretty White People"
  9. X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #4 Review: Exhausting
  10. What's This CGC-Slabbed Bad Idea Comic Being Taken To Comic Cons?
  11. Laura Perlmutter Sues New York Law Firm Over Use Of Stolen DNA
  12. Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 Review: Soft Power
  13. Mary Jane's Iconic Moment in Amazing Spider-Man #42, Up for Auction
  14. Human Target #2 Review: No Mean Feat
  15. The Me You Love In The Dark #5 Review: Satisfying
  16. Alan Moore's Crossed+100 CGC 9.8 Matching Numbered Set Up for Auction
  17. Omnibus In 2022 For Spider-Man, Black Panther And Serial
  18. Death Of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man #1 Review: Effective
  19. Sabba Khan To Launch New Graphic Novel, What Is Home, Mum?
  20. Batman '89 #4 Review: Raises The Stakes & Drops Your Jaw
  21. From Firefly To Junkwraith, Thank FOC It's Boxing Day 2021
  22. One-Star Squadron #1 Review: Uneven
  23. JJ O'Connor Mystery Continues In Valiant Comics March 2022 Solicits 
  24. Comic Store In Your Future: 2021, What A Year for Comics And Games
  25. Lead City In Red 5 Comics March 2022 Solicits
  26. Humble Bundle Launches Ed Brubaker Comics Fundraiser
  27. Winchester Mystery House in Source Point Press March 2022 Solicits
  28. Laurence and Hugo in The Daily LITG, Boxing Day 2021

LITG five years ago, Rick, Morty, and DC Comics

  1. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland's Update on Jerry Made Our Holidays
  2. Wonder Woman 1984: Max Lord Wasn't Intentionally Based on Trump
  3. Riverdale Season 5: Veronica's Strut Gets Better Over Time (Jump)
  4. Spider-Man To Get A Brand New Costume For Christmas
  5. Regice Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
  6. Saturday Night Live Dress Rehearsal: Pete Davidson vs Yellow Contacts
  7. Warren Ellis Returns For 2021
  8. Sweet Home: A Horror Webtoon Comic of the Moment
  9. I May Destroy You/Schitt's Creek – Bleeding Cool TV Top 10 of 2020: #6
  10. Enjoy Five Free Codes For The Falconeer On Xbox
  11. Curt Swan and Murphy Anderson Superman Original Art Auctioning Cheap
  12. Steve Dillon's Brian Bolland Cover Parody, Currently At Auction
  13. Don't Touch Dick's Puppy – Nightwing #78 Preview
  14. A Sneak Peek at Red Hood In DC's Batman Urban Legends – March 2021
  15. Which Comic Book Creators Got Thanked In Wonder Woman 1984 – And Why?
  16. Marvel To Collect Everything They Published In August 1961 As Omnibus

LITG six years ago, Incoming was setting up Empyre

And DC Comics was ready to ignore Doomsday Clock.

  1. The Big Mystery (One Of Them) in Marvel's Incoming #1, Revealed (Spoilers)
  2. Five Struggles That The New DC Timeline Will Have Incorporating Doomsday Clock in 2020
  3. The Thirteenth Doctor Who On Martha's Feelings For Her – and Him (Spoilers)
  4. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  5. "Letterkenny": Canadian Comedy Gem Has Heart, Humor & Hockey
  6. Was Cats as bad as everyone says? Let's take a look!
  7. Awkward! Daniel Warren Johnson Brushes Off Jim Lee Job Offer in Middle of DC Interview
  8. What Are DC Comics Planning for General Zod?
  9. REVIEW: Incoming #1 "Strings Together What Feels Like A Few Billion Trailers For Other Comics"
  10. "Star Wars": Dave Filoni Alludes to [SPOILER]'s Cameo in "Rise of Skywalker"

LITG seven years ago, there was fallout for Fallout.

And Titan cancelled its DC Comics newsstand range.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • M.D. Bright, comic book artist, co-creator of Quantum & Woody.
  • Joan Hilty, former Senior DC Editor, current Nickelodeon Editorial Director for graphic novels, comics.
  • Tim Dillon, Executive Director, Global Marketing, Marvel Comics

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
