The Rip in The Daily LITG, for the 27th of December, 2025
The Rip was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.
The Rip was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead.
The Rip and the top ten stories from yesterday
- The Rip: Sneak Peek Of The New Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Film Released
- Paramount Undercuts Its Netflix Argument Moving "Avatar" Film to P
- Madden: Nicolas Cage Is John Madden In The First Teaser Trailer
- Is Mark Millar Out Of His Netflix Contract? Millarworld Speculation…
- Blindbagonomics: Massive Damages To Blind-Bagged Ultimate Endgame #1?
- Will The Next DC Comics Street Date Hold For Two Weeks? January 7th…
- Panoptyca: Idle RPG Manager Has Been Released For Free On Steam
- A Look At Absolute Wonder Woman #16 And The Annual For 2026
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are Moving Away from Playmates in 2027
- Cyclops Has An Optic Blast From The Past With Robyn Hanover Returning
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Interim Chapter 7 Trustee Appointed In Diamond Comics Bankruptcy
- Ignition Full March 2026 Solicits- Jim McCann & Joe Eisma's Other/Half
- Greg Pak & Fred Van Lente On Disney Villains: Gaston For Dynamite
- Sam Kusek Quits Senior Outreach Lead for Comics at Kickstarter
- Marv Wolfman Is Still With Us in The Daily LITG, 26th December, 2025
LITG one year ago, 2024 Ending Like A Dumpster Fire
- Comic Store In Your Future With 2024 Ending Like A Dumpster Fire
- The Rookie Passes the Baton For Season 7; Happy Holidays From The Cast
- Who Is Gaining, Who Is Losing Powers From DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Absolute Wonder Woman #3 Makes A Big Change Today (Spoilers)
- xXx: Return of Xander Cage Star on the Status of Another Installment
- Sony CEO Blames The Press For Madame Web & Kraven Box Office Failures
- Professor Xavier, The X-Men And The Legacy Of Krakoa (XSpoilers)
- Fantagraphics To Publish Peter David's Epic Mickey Mouse Comics
- Futures Of Marvel Revealed In Timeslide For Christmas Day (Spoilers)
- MC Robinson Writes To Say He Must Replace Zeb Wells, Marvel Prints It
- Sin Bin by Robbie Thompson Changes Molly Murakami to Patricio Delpeche
- The Secret Origin Of The Infinity Gauntlet And Fighting Fascism
- M.C. Robinson & Zeb Wells in Boxing Day Daily LITG, 26th December 2024
LITG two years ago, The Best Pokemon TCG Cards Of 2023
- The Best Pokemon TCG Cards Of 2023: End Of Year List
- There's Suddenly A Lot Of Anathema To Go Round At Marvel & DC Comics
- Doctor Who: My Ten Thoughts on "The Church on Ruby Road"
- Ben Reilly And Kaine, Spider-Clones Together Again In 2024
- Marvel's Timeless Teases For The Future Of The Whole Marvel Universe
- God's Judgement On Alan Scott Being Gay in Green Lantern (Spoilers)
- Pepe Larraz's Designs For Iron Man's Mysterium Armour
- Supernatural, The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Posts Holiday Greetings
- Wild Dog, Male Toxicity & A Flash Femme Force In Today's DC Comics
- Rob Liefeld's Jungle Pin Up For Tim Sale's Girlfriend Found On eBay
- It's John Constantine's Turn To Be Called A Tosser In Batman Beyond
- Marvel's Timeless Tomorrow Teases Scarlet Witch Vs The Griever
- Alan Scott Tops The Daily LITG For Boxing Day, 26th of December, 2023
LITG three years ago, Spider-Man Marvel Legends Releases
- All of Hasbro's 2023 Spider-Man Marvel Legends Releases
- Everything Everywhere All At Once Proves The "Awards Window" Is Dead
- Will Crown Zenith Be The Best Pokemon TCG Set Of All Time?
- Who Is Myrddin, The Big Bad For Marvel In 2023? (Spoilers)
- When You Launch a Comic Con Don't Use Another Show's Cosplay Photos
- Marvel's Big Plans For The Avengers In 2023 (Spoilers)
- Pokemon TCG Reveals New Art Rares From Next Month's Crown Zenith
- Spider-Man's Christmas Wishes To Ben Reilly & Other Festive Messages
- James Gunn Calls Out "Fake" Green Lantern Report; GL Series Timeline
- Spider-Man, Venom &Carnage Summer Of Symbiotes Teased In Timeless
- The Return Of John Arcudi & Doug Mahnke's Major Bummer In March 2023?
- Emi Lenox's New Comic, Ghost Makers, Debuts In March From Image Comics
- Ryan Keats Sells Print Rights To ADHDinos Webcomic
- Molly Felder's Sixth-Grade Superhero In A Wheelchair for 2023
- Everything Everywhere All At Once On Daily LITG Boxing Day 2022
LITG four years ago, It's Tom Hardy, Not Venom, Stupid
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: Mid-Credit Scene Shows Sony Doesn't Get It
- Gundam Creator: Japan "No Longer an Advanced Country" for Animation
- Eternals Meet X-Men In Judgement Day From Marvel In 2022
- GI Joe ReAction Figures Are The Sleeper Line You Need To Collect
- The Batman: 3 High-Quality Images and a Motion Poster
- GI Joe Classified Alley Viper & BAT Are About To Invade Collections
- The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
- Game of Thrones Star: Fans Want Happy Ending for "Pretty White People"
- X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #4 Review: Exhausting
- What's This CGC-Slabbed Bad Idea Comic Being Taken To Comic Cons?
- Laura Perlmutter Sues New York Law Firm Over Use Of Stolen DNA
- Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 Review: Soft Power
- Mary Jane's Iconic Moment in Amazing Spider-Man #42, Up for Auction
- Human Target #2 Review: No Mean Feat
- The Me You Love In The Dark #5 Review: Satisfying
- Alan Moore's Crossed+100 CGC 9.8 Matching Numbered Set Up for Auction
- Omnibus In 2022 For Spider-Man, Black Panther And Serial
- Death Of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man #1 Review: Effective
- Sabba Khan To Launch New Graphic Novel, What Is Home, Mum?
- Batman '89 #4 Review: Raises The Stakes & Drops Your Jaw
- From Firefly To Junkwraith, Thank FOC It's Boxing Day 2021
- One-Star Squadron #1 Review: Uneven
- JJ O'Connor Mystery Continues In Valiant Comics March 2022 Solicits
- Comic Store In Your Future: 2021, What A Year for Comics And Games
- Lead City In Red 5 Comics March 2022 Solicits
- Humble Bundle Launches Ed Brubaker Comics Fundraiser
- Winchester Mystery House in Source Point Press March 2022 Solicits
- Laurence and Hugo in The Daily LITG, Boxing Day 2021
LITG five years ago, Rick, Morty, and DC Comics
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland's Update on Jerry Made Our Holidays
- Wonder Woman 1984: Max Lord Wasn't Intentionally Based on Trump
- Riverdale Season 5: Veronica's Strut Gets Better Over Time (Jump)
- Spider-Man To Get A Brand New Costume For Christmas
- Regice Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- Saturday Night Live Dress Rehearsal: Pete Davidson vs Yellow Contacts
- Warren Ellis Returns For 2021
- Sweet Home: A Horror Webtoon Comic of the Moment
- I May Destroy You/Schitt's Creek – Bleeding Cool TV Top 10 of 2020: #6
- Enjoy Five Free Codes For The Falconeer On Xbox
- Curt Swan and Murphy Anderson Superman Original Art Auctioning Cheap
- Steve Dillon's Brian Bolland Cover Parody, Currently At Auction
- Don't Touch Dick's Puppy – Nightwing #78 Preview
- A Sneak Peek at Red Hood In DC's Batman Urban Legends – March 2021
- Which Comic Book Creators Got Thanked In Wonder Woman 1984 – And Why?
- Marvel To Collect Everything They Published In August 1961 As Omnibus
LITG six years ago, Incoming was setting up Empyre
And DC Comics was ready to ignore Doomsday Clock.
- The Big Mystery (One Of Them) in Marvel's Incoming #1, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Five Struggles That The New DC Timeline Will Have Incorporating Doomsday Clock in 2020
- The Thirteenth Doctor Who On Martha's Feelings For Her – and Him (Spoilers)
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- "Letterkenny": Canadian Comedy Gem Has Heart, Humor & Hockey
- Was Cats as bad as everyone says? Let's take a look!
- Awkward! Daniel Warren Johnson Brushes Off Jim Lee Job Offer in Middle of DC Interview
- What Are DC Comics Planning for General Zod?
- REVIEW: Incoming #1 "Strings Together What Feels Like A Few Billion Trailers For Other Comics"
- "Star Wars": Dave Filoni Alludes to [SPOILER]'s Cameo in "Rise of Skywalker"
LITG seven years ago, there was fallout for Fallout.
And Titan cancelled its DC Comics newsstand range.
- Bethesda is Banning Fallout 76 Cheaters Until They Do Homework
- Titan Cancels Its DC Comics Newsstand Range
- Dan Slott Retcons John Byrne AND Mark Millar in Today's Fantastic Four #5… (SPOILERS)
- Cartoon Network 2019: ThunderCats, Teen Titans Go! and More! (VIDEO)
- God of War Creator David Jaffe Slams Beyond Good and Evil 2 Critics
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- M.D. Bright, comic book artist, co-creator of Quantum & Woody.
- Joan Hilty, former Senior DC Editor, current Nickelodeon Editorial Director for graphic novels, comics.
- Tim Dillon, Executive Director, Global Marketing, Marvel Comics
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
