Marv Wolfman Is Still With Us in The Daily LITG, 26th December, 2025

Marv Wolfman Is Not Dead, We Promise was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Marv Wolfman is alive and trending, debunking recent rumors of his death in comic fandom circles.

Top ten comic and pop culture stories highlighted, reflecting the latest in industry news and gossip.

Archival LITG roundups revisit major comic stories and trends from the past seven festive years.

Comic creator birthdays and industry milestones are celebrated in the ongoing Lying In The Gutters feature.

Marv Wolfman Is Not Dead, We Promise was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. How very festive.

Marv Wolfman Is Not Dead, We Promise and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, M.C. Robinson's letter about Zeb Wells in Amazing Spider-Man

LITG two years ago, Alan Scott, Golden Age Green Lantern, topped (ahem) the ten most popular stories

LITG three years ago, the ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG four years ago, Laurence and Hugo

LITG five years ago, Firefly, Batmobile and SNL

LITG six years ago… that Just Dance 2020 article hit No 1 for the first time.

And Doomsday Clock was having issues.

LITG seven years ago… we have fewer comics

And Karen loved Jodie.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Kenny Penman, Publisher of Blank Slate Books and co-owner of Forbidden Planet International

Publisher of Blank Slate Books and co-owner of Forbidden Planet International Lauren Brown, creator of Norovirus

creator of Norovirus Comics journalist Gary Gray.

Steve Saffel, former Marvel editor, Senior Acquisitions Editor at Titan Books.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

