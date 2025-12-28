Posted in: Movies | Tagged: apex, newlitg

Apex: A Rock Climber in The Daily LITG, 28th of December, 2025

Apex: A Rock Climber was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Apex: A Rock Climber was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Apex: A Rock Climber and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, The Rookie Season 7

LITG two years ago, A New Home For Marvel's Mutants

LITG three years ago, was Crown Zenith the Best Pokemon TCG Set Of All Time?

LITG four years ago, Tom Hardy Must Be Sony's Only Venom

LITG five years ago, Jerry Update

LITG six years ago

LITG seven years ago

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Nick Bradshaw, artist on X-Men, Justice League, Amazing Spider-Man, Army Of Darkness.

artist on X-Men, Justice League, Amazing Spider-Man, Army Of Darkness. Comic store employee RJ Bowman.

Mitch Byrd, artist on Cat And Mouse, Guy Gardner: Warrior, Miss Fury, and Darkstars.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!