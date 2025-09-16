Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ad Hoc, diamond, Sparkle Pop

Diamond Bankruptcy Court Hearing Is Now 22 Days Later

The next big hearing for the Diamond Chapter 11 bankruptcy process was meant to be on the 30th of September, but has now been delayed.

The next big hearing for the Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Chapter 11 bankruptcy process was meant to be on the 30th of September. Taking in the matters of the consigned inventory of comics, games and merchandise, owned by the publishers but being claimed by the debtors, as well as objections from all sides. Well, now it has been delayed until the 22nd of October. Or 22 Days Later, at 10 am in Courtroom 9−D, Baltimore, with the sitting Judge Rice, who has been presiding over this bankruptcy process. The hearing will look at the following filings:

The motion from the Ad Hoc Committee of Consignors, requiring the Diamond Debtor to assume or reject executory contracts, representing Ablaze, American Mythology Productions, Avatar Press, Battle Quest Comics, Action Lab, Drawn & Quarterly, Fantagraphics, Green Ronin, Hermes Press, Living the Line, Paizo, Udon and Zenescope.

Back up for this from the Consignment Group. representing Dark Horse Comics, Dynamite Entertainment, Aspen, Black Mask, Dstlry, Heavy Metal, Magnetic, Massive, Oni, Panini UK, Alien Books, Graphic Mundi, Titan, and Vault.

The objection from Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. against all these objections.

Opposition on behalf of JPMorgan Chase Bank against miscellaneous relief filed by the Ad Hoc Committee.

So yes, as predicted, this is going to go well into 2026, isn't it?

