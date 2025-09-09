Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ad Populum, bankruptcy, chapter 11, diamond

Diamond Comics Chapter 11 Bankruptcy To Extend Into 2026

Diamond Comic Distributors' Chapter 11 bankruptcy set to extend into 2026

Jarndyce Vs Jarndyce is a fictional probate case in Bleak House by Charles Dickens, which lasts for decades and ends up eating up the entire estate in question, over legal fees. It is also used as slang to describe interminable legal proceedings. Well, the Diamond Comic Distributors Chapter 11 bankruptcy case is beginning to feel like it will be doing some Dickens cosplay.

At the request of the Diamond Debtors, the Baltimore bankruptcy courts have extended the schedule further. First, the timeline for the Debtors to have the exclusive right to file a Chapter 11 plan is until the 15th of October. And you know Diamond always loved an exclusive.

They also have the exclusive right to solicit acceptances of that chapter 11 plan, extended up until the 15th of December. Basically, the creditors have to vote on whatever that plan is, before yet another court hearing. And with the best will in the world, they are not going to get all that done in the run-up to Christmas and the New Year, especially when lawyers in the case get to apply for time off, as we've seen in at least one filing over a previous hearing date.

And with every day, week, month that passes, the fees being sucked up during the case continue to mount up. Hey, maybe Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's H2SH will have concluded by then.

You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!