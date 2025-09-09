Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ad Populum, diamond, Sparkle Pop
Diamond Debtors Dispute Sparkle Pop Claims And Cite Bleeding Cool
Diamond Debtors dispute the Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop claims over the consigned inventory, and cite Bleeding Cool in their legal communications
Three days ago, Bleeding Cool reported on new Diamond Comic Distributors owner Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop's court filings regarding the issue of consigned stock of comics, games and merchandise, owned by the publisher, but held by Diamond, worth many millions, and now the subject of who gains from it as part of Diamond's Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. Heads up, it's not the publishers.
To summarise, Sparkle Pop says that consigned and non-consigned inventory were mixed together at the Olive Branch warehouse and that the Diamond Debtors did not initially inform Sparkle Pop of their interest in it, believed it to have been abandoned by the Debtors as it had not been removed from the sale options on the Diamond website, they sold it as orders came in, and were only told this might be an issue at the beginning of June. But they have segregated the revenue that came in from the consigned stock so far, around a million dollars worth, with half a million in shipping and packaging costs, the latter of which was meant to have been paid by the Debtors.
Now, the Diamond Debtors have filed their own paperwork, contradicting Sparkle Pop/Ad Populum, in which they lead off, saying; "Sparkle Pop would have this Court believe, in essence, that this is all a big misunderstanding – that Sparkle Pop somehow had (or thought it had) rights to sell consigned inventory under the parties' underlying agreement (notwithstanding that it was not sold to Sparkle Pop), that Sparkle Pop was merely trying to do the right thing for all parties by selling consigned inventory and that Sparkle Pop segregated the sale proceeds pending resolution of the various issues pending before the Court regarding consigned inventory. With all due respect, this is all self-serving misdirection."
I love it when legal filings or statements use "respect" in a way that basically means the opposite. Instead, they accuse Sparkle Pop of knowingly selling consigned inventory it did not own, and that Sparkle Pop's actions ignored clear distinctions between owned and consigned goods, on the computer systems that they bought. Saying "that consigned inventory is easily distinguishable from "owned" inventory by the various coding/computer systems transferred by the Debtors to Sparkle Pop as part of the parties' APA. The fact that owned versus consigned inventory can easily be distinguished is clear from the fact that Sparkle Pop has in the past and can now, provide specific information that allegedly discloses what specific consigned inventory sales have taken place. Obviously, Sparkle Pop could not have calculated these amounts without knowledge of what inventory was, or was not, consigned. And if Sparkle Pop did not understand what inventory it was being paid by the Debtors to store was consigned, rather than owned, it merely had to ask one or more of the former employees of the Debtors – many of whom Sparkle Pop hired after the transaction closed."
They also emphasise that the purchase agreement for Diamond explicitly provided for reimbursement of Sparkle Pop's costs only for sales directed by the Diamond Debtors, which these were not, saying that the deal "provided for the reimbursement of Sparkle Pop's cost and expenses in connection with consigned inventory sales when such sales were at the direction of the Debtors."
And emphasising that the company was being paid to store the consigned items at its Olive Branch warehouse, saying "Sparkle Pop does not explain, or disclose to the Court, that the Debtors are paying Sparkle Pop for the storage of consigned inventory at the Olive Branch warehouse. Instead, it criticizes the Debtors for failing to remove such consigned inventory – even though the continued storage of such inventory by Sparkle Pop was expressly contemplated by the parties' written agreements."
They also state their belief that any segregation of the proceeds of consignment sales was a recent "book entry" made just before their motion was filed last month. And cite unanswered emails from the Diamond Debtors' counsel to Sparkle Pop's representatives, with the following quotes.
- June 17, 2025 email from Debtors' counsel to Sparkle Pop counsel: "to confirm our discussion last week, the debtors did not sell consigned inventory to Sparkle Pop. Sparkle Pop should not be selling consigned inventory, and certainly should not be retaining the sale proceeds for consigned inventory sales. Please confirm this with your client."
- June 18, 2025 email from Debtors' counsel to Sparkle Pop counsel: "to followup my email yesterday, we have received several reports that Sparkle Pop is selling, or is attempting to sell, consigned inventory in bulk. Is this true? As we have discussed, and as you acknowledged in our call last week, Sparkle Pop did not purchase the debtors' consigned inventory. It has no right to sell it, in bulk or otherwise. Please confirm that Sparkle Pop has ceased all sales of consigned inventory. . . . With respect to the consigned inventory that Sparkle Pop has sold, demand is hereby made for an accounting, as well as the immediate turn-over of all sale proceeds."
- June 25, 2025 email from Debtors' counsel to Sparkle Pop counsel: ". . .Regarding consigned goods – they should not have been included on the websit and should be removed promptly. Also, Sparkle Pop must account for and forward to the debtors the proceeds of consigned goods sold post-closing on our APA. We would ask your client to wire these proceeds to the debtors by June 30th. Separately, please be aware that the debtors will be filing a motion seeking approval of procedures for the debtors' sale or other disposition of consigned goods. We anticipate that this motion will be set for hearing on July 16th. . . . I will be back to you shortly with our availability for a call. . . ."
- July 3, 2025 email from Debtors' counsel to Sparkle Pop counsel: "We are writing as a follow up to our all-hands (clients and counsel) meeting of last Friday regarding, among other issues, Ad Populum's inquiry regarding the Debtor's consignment inventory. As a starting point, and as we advised you and your client during our discussions, and as you acknowledged in our meeting, Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop did not purchase consignment inventory pursuant to its asset purchase agreement with Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., or otherwise. Notwithstanding that, it has come to the Debtor's attention that Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop has sold some of the Debtor's consignment inventory and has not turned over the sale proceeds of such sales to the Debtor. By this email, the Debtor renews its request for a detailed accounting of all consignment inventory sold by Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop and for the immediate payment to the Debtor of all proceeds received by Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop from such sales."
- July 14, 2025 email from Debtors' counsel to Sparkle Pop counsel: ". . . attached is a list that shows the sales of consignment inventory by Sparkle Pop from May 16, 2025 through July 8, 2025. As detailed in the list, the total amount of sales in this period was $1,353,364.00. As you and your client have acknowledged, consigned inventory was not sold to Sparkle Pop as part of our transaction. The Debtors accordingly demand that Sparkle Pop turn over such amount to the Debtors immediately. . . . Please note that the attachment reflects information only through July 8th. The Debtors reserve all rights with respect to consigned inventory sold after such date. . . . If you need wire instructions, or any other information regarding this matter, please let us know. Otherwise, we look forward to receiving the above cited amount (i.e., $1,353,364.00) from your client."
- July 24, 2025 email from Debtors' counsel to Sparkle Pop counsel: ". . . Sparkle Pop has not responded to my email of July 14th, in which I requested, on behalf of the Debtors, that Sparkle Pop immediately pay over to the Debtors the proceeds (totaling $1,353,364) of Sparkle Pop's unauthorized sale of consigned inventory in the period from May 16 – July 8, 2025. As you and your client have acknowledged, consigned inventory was not sold to Sparkle Pop as part of our transaction and Sparkle Pop has no right to sell consigned inventory or retain these funds. Since my July 14th email, the Debtors have discovered that Sparkle Pop has continued to sell consigned inventory. Again, Sparkle Pop has no right to do this; it should cease all consignment sales immediately. Per the attached spreadsheet, it appears that Sparkle Pop sold an additional $31,258.60 of consigned inventory in the period from July 9 – July 18, 2025. There is no basis for Sparkle Pop to retain any of these funds. We reiterate our demand that Sparkle Pop pay these funds to the Debtors immediately. The total amount now due is $1,384,622.60."
- August 4, 2025 email from Debtors' counsel to Sparkle Pop counsel: ". . . I have not received any response from you regarding my multiple requests that Sparkle Pop (i) cease selling consigned inventory and (ii) immediately pay over to the debtors the proceeds of all consignment sales from May 16th onward. I hope your client understands that these issues will not go away."
- August 13, 2025 email from Debtors' counsel to Sparkle Pop counsel: "The Debtors have sent several emails to and spoken with one of your partners and with your client regarding Sparkle Pop's unauthorized sale of consignment inventory, which, as your client is aware, was not sold to it by the Debtors. The Debtors have demanded in writing on several occasions that Sparkle Pop cease the unauthorized sale of consignment inventory and that Sparkle Pop remit to the Debtors the proceeds of such unauthorized sales. Such demands have been ignored for the most part. I have attached to this email the most recent correspondence on this issue. By this email, the Debtors renew their demand that Sparkle Pop immediately cease the unauthorized sale of consignment inventory and immediately remit to the Debtors all proceeds from such sales. The Debtors reserve all rights regarding this issue."
- August 18, 2025 email from Debtors' counsel to Sparkle Pop counsel: " . . . In furtherance of our discussions, please be aware that Sparkle Pop's unauthorized sale of consignment inventory and its unauthorized retention of the sale proceeds from such sales was, again, an issue that was brought to the bankruptcy court's attention today by certain consignment vendors. By this email, the Debtors again demand that any such unauthorized sales of consignment inventory by Sparkle Pop cease immediately and that the proceeds of such unauthorized sales be remitted immediately to the Debtors. Please confirm that such unauthorized sales of consignment inventory by Sparkle Pop has ceased (and when) or will cease currently. The Debtors have tried on several occasions to work through this issue on a consensual basis and hereby reserve all rights and remedies regarding such unauthorized sales and retention of sale proceeds. Thank you."
The first of the emails also stated that Sparkle Pop were late with their latest $600,000 purchase payment for Diamond, though that was resolved a week later. The Diamond Debtors also noted that Sparkle Pop asked the Debtors on the 25th of June, whether or not consigned inventory should be included on Sparkle Pop's website, but did not respond to the answer it received to the negative on the same day, directing it to remove the consigned inventory from Sparkle Pop's website. Or why for over two months they did not mention the segregating of proceeds from its sale of consigned inventory. The Diamond Debtors state that they "believe that Sparkle Pop's alleged segregation of these amounts, if it occurred at all, is only a book entry, and happened shortly before the Debtors filed the instant motion."
One of the emails referenced above from the Diamond Debtors on the 3rd of July also directly cites and quotes the Bleeding Cool article, Ad Populum Can't Yet Deal Directly with Diamond Consignment Vendors. In which we reported, from our sources, how Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop believed they had been limited to communicating to publishers through the bankruptcy estate and expressed hope for changes soon. The Diamond Debtors stated in e-mail that "the Debtor is troubled that someone from Ad Populum may have miscommunicated regarding the Debtor's consigned inventory. As we noted above and as you and your client are aware, Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop has not purchased consignment inventory pursuant to its APA with the Debtor or otherwise. To the extent Ad Populum is suggesting otherwise or leading others to believe otherwise, the Debtor requests that such incorrect and inaccurate messaging stop immediately."
However it might be worth pointing out that our article doesn't say anything about the consignment inventory, nor any claims of ownership of it, merely that Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop believed they were restrained in their conversations with such publishers. I'm happy that the participants are reading Bleeding Cool coverage, but would hope that they, you know, actually read it. More, much more, to come.
You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…
- On the announcement of Chapter 11 on the 14th of January, Diamond started a 13-week bankruptcy process run by financial firm Raymond James, got financing to operate, and announced an auction for its assets.
- Those assets included Diamond Comic Distribution, Alliance Gaming Distribution, Diamond Select Toys, CGA and Diamond UK
- Universal Distribution was named the Stalking Horse bidder for Alliance Games and Diamond UK, which required a purchase commitment of thirty-nine million dollars, but with certain discounts and privileges for taking that position.
- The auction took place, and it went late. There was food and breakfast billed for.
- And Alliance Entertainment, or AENT, was named the top bidder for the assets of $72,245,000, though not for Diamond UK. This was widely announced, including by Diamond themselves.
- Then we learned that a joint bid by Universal Distribution and Ad Populum came second and was named the back-up bid, with a bid of $69,130,000. With Universal getting Alliance Gaming and Diamond UK, and Ad Populum getting Diamond Comics, Diamond Select Toys and everything else. Basic Fun was third with fifty million.
- Bruce Ogilvie, AENT chairman, was invited onto a podcast with comic book retailers Dennis Barger and Jesse James after, apparently, watching my performance on the Beyond Wednesdays podcast in which he talked about AENT and Diamond.
- A court hearing with the Honorable Judge Rice in Courtroom 9-D at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland at 10 am was intended to ensure the legality of the bid and the process.
- But instead, over that weekend, the debtors declared that they had chosen the back-up bid from Universal and Ad Populum instead of AENT, despite AENT having bid more. No reason was given.Diamond's Dick Move: the
- AENT filed a lawsuit regarding this decision.
- It took the bankruptcy court to reverse that decision and state that AENT, with the higher bid, had won, though they would have to withdraw their lawsuit.
- AENT has terminated their winning bid and purchase.
- Universal Distribution and Ad Populum were back in the running
- Diamond declared "business as usual" but the courts threatened Chapter 7 over late paperwork.
- AENT sued Diamond, claiming fraud
- Diamond says it's all in hand and went back to court, wanting to be owned by Universal and Ad Populum.
- Sale of Diamond to Universal and Ad Populum was approved by the courts.
- Though Ad Populum paid more than we thought.
- Podcast blamed/credited with the current state of affairs
- Diamond tells Skyrush to stop claiming they won CGA.
- As part of court filings, Diamond released details for every comic store on account.
- We have some finality.
- Ad Populum and Universal Distribution officially acquire Diamond and related assets.
- The layoffs have begun.
- And continue.
- Diamond Select Toys has closed
- Diamond try and reassure retailers over ComicSuite
- Courts withdraw Chapter 7 bankruptcy threat
- We look at the future of Diamond Previews again
- PRH pulls out of Diamond entirely
- Well, not entirely, the UK can stay.
- Hermes Press says Diamond doesn't want to distribute their comics anymore… or anyone's.
- But Diamond pushes back on that, as they publish a new Previews.
- And they assure comic book stores that everything is going to be fine. Honest.
- Then send a letter to publishers which looks like it isn't
- Now they are looking for more money and longer to pay it back.
- Dynamite would like half a million now, please.
- Udon and Manga Classic have now cancelled all Diamond orders.
- Then so did Drem Productions
- And PRH starts to close their special retailer joining offer
- Diamond gets a fourth wave of funding and deadlines.
- Philbo Distribution launches.
- Alliance Entertainment hire seven senior Diamond staffers.
- Universal Distribution rumoured to be hiring Diamond staffers to enter the US market.
- Massive Distribution expands within Lunar
- Diamond has cancelled all their PRH orders.
- There are problems with Ad Populum's first payments to comics publishers
- Ad Populum sues AENT alleging breaches of confidentiality and staff poaching.
- Ad Populum still ghosting publishers.
- Bankruptcy timeline revealed it began in July 2024
- Diamond ends cash on delivery sales
- Hermes Press hires Steve Leaf
- Diamond responds to Dynamite
- Diamond closes No Cost Orders, sends out reminder emails to comic book stores
- Boom Studios makes layoffs.
- Zenescope pulls out of Diamond.
- AENT Says Diamond Claim They Poached Staff "Fails As A Matter Of Law"
- It's Claimed New Diamond Owner Said He's "Playing Chicken With Idiots"
- Mike Schimmel Talks, Under Oath, About The Diamond Comics Firings
- Dynamite jumps to Lunar Distribution
- Diamond takes Previews digital only
- Universal Distribution to distribute in the USA as well as Canada, starting with DC Comics
- Conflicting Statements Over Diamond, AENT And Ad Populum Lawsuits
- This Week, There Are Only Five Comics On Diamond's FOC
- Robert Gorin, Chief Restructuring Officer Of Diamond Comics, And Geek
- Titan Has Not Received Payments From Diamond Comics, Stops Supplying
- Fantagraphics Says That Diamond Is Holding Their Comics Hostage
- Kathy Govier, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Out At Diamond
- Confirmed, AENT Tried To Buy Diamond In October To Avoid Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Pulls Their Comics Out From Diamond Comic Distributors
- Diamond Moves To Liquidate All Consigned Comics "Held Hostage"
- FairSquare Graphics Calls Diamond "Thieves & Bandits", Brings Receipts
- Ultimate Comics Chain Refuses To Buy Diamond Liquidation Stock
- This One Trick Means Bandai Get Their Pokémon Cards Back From Diamond?
- Dren Productions Want To Know If Diamond Shipped Their Recent Comics?
- Publishers Have 3 Weeks To Object To Diamond Comics' Liquidation Plans
- Emily Botica, Vice President At Diamond Comics, Is Leaving Next Week
- SDCC Gossip: What's Happening With Diamond At San Diego Comic-Con?
- Universal To Offer DC Comics To US Retailers At Same Lunar Discount
- Comic Publishers To File Paperwork Against Diamond Comics This Week
- Diamond Pulls Its Pullbox And Cancels Its ComicSuite For Comic Shops
- The Exit Interviews Of Diamond Comic Distributor Staff In Full
- Andrew Aiello, Tom Derby & Ben Davis Buy CGA After Diamond Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Owed A Million By Diamond, Can't Make Payroll Next Week
- Ad Populum Can't Yet Deal Directly with Diamond Consignment Vendors
- As Court Denies Dynamite Over Diamond, Comic Creators Rally Round
- Paizo speaks out about their Diamond troubles
- TwoMorrows Legally Objects To Diamond Bankruptcy Liquidation Of Stock
- Graphitti Designs & Magma Comix File Legal Paperwork Against Diamond
- Dynamite, Fantagraphics, Drawn & Quarterly Team Up Against Diamond
- Sealed Transcripts Over The Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Auction, Opened
- Diamond's Reason To Reject Alliance Entertainment Was Down To One Hour
- AENT Claims "The Fix was Definitely in" on Diamond Bankruptcy Auction
- Diamond Comics Was Already Looking For A New Buyer Back In 2023
- Mad Cave Studios makes layoffs
- Dynamite Signs With Simon & Schuster For Bookstore Comics Distribution
- Avatar Press Joins Anti-Diamond Liquidation Publisher Coalition
- Bankruptcy Court Moves Diamond Hearings Till After San Diego Comic-Con
- Image Says Diamond's Goal Is "Stealing" $3,000,000 of Comics From Them
- JPMorgan Chase Reminds Diamond Comics As To Who Gets The Money
- Universal Makes DC Comics Available To US Shops Via Alliance Gaming
- Diamond Comics Sells Diamond UK For Over $2 Million To… Diamond UK
- How A Podcast "Created A Lot Of Problems" For Diamond Bankruptcy
- Diamond Comic Distributors More Than Doubles Its Shipping Prices
- The Empty Spaces Of Diamond And Dsltry At San Diego Comic-Con
- Alliance Claims Diamond Bankruptcy Auction "Rigged From The Beginning"
- Publishers Don't Know Who's Selling The Comics Coming Out of Diamond
- Remember, Remember, The 18th Of August For Diamond Comics Bankruptcy
- Overstreet Comics Price Guide Delayed Six Months by Diamond Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Fundraising Humble Bundle Last Day – $1600 Of Comics For $16
- Comic Book Publishers Vs Diamond… And What's Up With Steve Geppi?
- Diamond Comics Was Losing $1.3 Million Dollars A Week This April Alone
- Publishers Whose Diamond Liquidation Objections Are Not Being Heard
- The Human Fly's IPI Comics of Australia Pulls Out Of Diamond As Well
- Ad Hoc Publishers Cite Precedents in Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Battle
- Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Hearing On August 18th, Calls Witnesses
- Has Image Settled With Diamond Over Plans To Liquidate All The Comics?
- Dark Horse Joins The Consignment Group Filing Against Diamond Comics
- Courts Clear At Least Three Days For The Diamond Bankruptcy Hearing
- Who Had Been Selling Diamond Consignment Stock Since May 15?
- Comic Book Publishers Win Round One Against Diamond Comics In Court
- Terms Of Image Comics' Legal Settlement With Diamond Comics, Revealed
- Sparkle Pop Files Motion to Quash Trial Subpoena in Diamond Bankruptcy
- What JPMorgan Chase Knew About Diamond Comics And When They Knew It
- Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Hearing Will Continue At 2 PM Tomorrow
- Diamond Bankruptcy Liquidation Hearing Continued Until September 30
- Diamond's Biggest Retailer Sale Ever With 12,000 Different Print Items
- Diamond Is Holding A Million Dollars Worth Of Fantagraphics' Comics
- Diamond Must Now Act Against Each Publisher Before Liquidating Comics
- Diamond Debtors vs Sparkle Pop Over "Brazen And Unauthorized Actions"
- Raymond James Bills $3.8 Million In Fees For Diamond Comics Bankruptcy
- Saul Ewing Wants Another $2 Million In Fees For Diamond Bankruptcy
- Ad Hoc Reminds The Court Who Owns The Comics Diamond Want To Liquidate
- $7.5 Million Spent On Fees In The Diamond Bankruptcy Case, Up To July
- Consignment Group Joins In With Ad Hoc's Filing Against Diamond Comics
- Sparkle Pop: Diamond Debtor "All But Abandoned" Consigned Inventory