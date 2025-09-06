Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ad Populum, bankruptcy, diamond, Sparkle Pop
Sparkle Pop: Diamond Debtor "All But Abandoned" Consigned Inventory
In a recent Diamond bankruptcy filing, Sparkle Pop explains a "choice between two evils" in the unfolding consignment inventory saga.
Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop, which bought Diamond Comic Distributors comic book business at the Chapter 11 auction, has filed a new legal objection to Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc, the debtor in this bankruptcy action. It's over Sparkle Pop's selling of consigned comic book stock, owned by the comic book publishers, but claimed by the Debtors. And states that Sparkle Pop acted in good faith when fulfilling customer orders for consigned inventory after the bankruptcy sale.
Steven Bieg, Chief Financial Officer of Ad Populum, Sparkle Pop's parent entity, stated that part of Diamond's operations involved selling goods on behalf of third-party consignors. And that while Sparkle Pop did not acquire this inventory under the Asset Purchase Agreement as part of the bankruptcy auction, Diamond had failed to remove or delist the consigned goods from its retailer website, or relocate them from its Olive Branch, Mississippi storage facility, before the close of sale. And that "after Sparkle Pop took ownership of the Debtors' assets, the goods in storage for distribution and sale at the Olive Branch Facility contained both Consigned Inventory and non-consigned inventory mixed together."
Beig stated that the Diamond Debtors initially did not inform Sparkle Pop of any intent to claim interests in the consigned inventory for a period of time following the Diamond asset sale closing. And that Sparkle Pop made no affirmative efforts to market or sell it but continued to receive orders through the website, as a matter of course, where the items remained listed. "Without knowledge of whether Debtors possessed any ownership or legal interest in the Consigned Inventory, Sparkle Pop became concerned that failing to fulfil the orders received through the Website in the ordinary course of business could subject Sparkle Pop to liability," Bieg said. "Indeed, in this industry, the longer Consigned Inventory remains for sale, the greater likelihood that the value of the Consigned Inventory will decrease over time." As a result, Sparkle Pop fulfilled the sales while tracking them and segregating proceeds, intending to distribute the funds to whichever party, Diamond or the consignors, was determined by the courts to hold ownership. But at the beginning of June, Diamond debtor representatives contacted Sparkle Pop, demanding consent before any further sales and instructing them to cease.
In a separate filing, Sparkle Pop further asserts that these sales are allowed under the Transition Service Agreement in force during the post-sale transition period. "The TSA, which was negotiated with and agreed to by Debtors and entered by the Court as part of the Sale Order, permits the 'Processing' of Consigned Inventory. That is exactly what Sparkle Pop's actions amount to, and nothing more. Following the Closing, Sparkle Pop continued to honor sales earned through the Debtors' website (which would not have arisen but for Debtors' failure to remove the Consigned Inventory from the website prior to Closing). Sparkle Pop did so based on the TSA's language, which permits, but does not require, Sparkle Pop to undertake efforts to process, package, ship or dispose of the Consigned Inventory."
Sparkle Pop further explains that, "any failure by Sparkle Pop to continue Processing orders and honoring orders passively fulfilled through the website for Consigned Inventory could have subjected Sparkle Pop to liability from consignors, or even Debtors themselves. Debtors' Motion essentially traps Sparkle Pop with a choice between two evils; refuse to Process Consigned Inventory and risk claims from consignors (for which Debtors would ultimately be liable through the TSA's indemnification obligations) or continue to Process Consigned Inventory (as is permitted by the TSA and Sale Order) and risk claims by Debtors for breach of the automatic stay."
Perhaps most interestingly, the filing also notes that, "Importantly, Debtors made no effort to remove the Consigned Inventory from either the website or the Olive Branch, Mississippi facility. Sparkle Pop therefore reasonably believed that the remaining inventory listed for sale on the website or remaining at the Olive Branch, Mississippi facility were either abandoned by the Debtors or not part of the estate. Sparkle Pop's actions in this regard merely retained the status quo of the estate's property as of the time of the filing of the petition." They later added along this theme that, "Debtors' lack of any action in moving or transferring Consigned Inventory (all but abandoning the Consigned Inventory) following the Closing all support the fact that Sparkle Pop undertook reasonable efforts to honor post-Closing sales of Consigned Inventory for the benefit of both Debtors and the consignors."
Sparkle Pop states that it has generated over a million dollars in revenue from consigned inventory received before the sale date of the 15th of May, and over half a million from inventory received afterwards, but that all proceeds were segregated. In fulfilling these orders, Sparkle Pop incurred almost half a million dollars in costs for distributing them, including shipping and packaging. Bieg noted that Diamond Debtors had agreed to reimburse such costs but expressed concerns about this point at the current stage of the bankruptcy proceedings, stating: "In connection with fulfilling such sales of Consigned Inventory, Sparkle Pop incurred approximately $251,897 in costs, including shipping, packaging, and other costs associated with honoring sales of Consigned Inventory received prior to Closing and $181,373 in costs, including shipping, packaging, and other costs associated with honoring sales of Consigned Inventory received after the Closing, respectively. I understand that, pursuant to the TSA, Debtors agreed to reimburse Sparkle Pop for all such costs incurred in connection with Processing Consigned Inventory. Given the current status of the Debtors' chapter 11 proceedings, Sparkle Pop has concerns over its ability to recoup any payments it may be required to turn over to the Debtors."
As for the current motion, Bieg stated that prior to filing, "Sparkle Pop had removed all Consigned Inventory from the Website and Sparkle Pop has ceased all sales of Consigned Inventory." The separate Sparkle Pop filing concludes that, "Debtors' instant Motion, which seeks an award of compensatory and punitive damages for sales of the Consigned Inventory, is a blatant attempt to circumvent the Court's order requiring commencement of adversary proceedings by which Debtors seek to obtain the sale proceeds from Consigned Inventory that they may ultimately not be entitled to, depending on the outcome of the forthcoming adversary proceedings between Debtors and the consignors. "
You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…
- On the announcement of Chapter 11 on the 14th of January, Diamond started a 13-week bankruptcy process run by financial firm Raymond James, got financing to operate, and announced an auction for its assets.
- Those assets included Diamond Comic Distribution, Alliance Gaming Distribution, Diamond Select Toys, CGA and Diamond UK
- Universal Distribution was named the Stalking Horse bidder for Alliance Games and Diamond UK, which required a purchase commitment of thirty-nine million dollars, but with certain discounts and privileges for taking that position.
- The auction took place, and it went late. There was food and breakfast billed for.
- And Alliance Entertainment, or AENT, was named the top bidder for the assets of $72,245,000, though not for Diamond UK. This was widely announced, including by Diamond themselves.
- Then we learned that a joint bid by Universal Distribution and Ad Populum came second and was named the back-up bid, with a bid of $69,130,000. With Universal getting Alliance Gaming and Diamond UK, and Ad Populum getting Diamond Comics, Diamond Select Toys and everything else. Basic Fun was third with fifty million.
- Bruce Ogilvie, AENT chairman, was invited onto a podcast with comic book retailers Dennis Barger and Jesse James after, apparently, watching my performance on the Beyond Wednesdays podcast in which he talked about AENT and Diamond.
- A court hearing with the Honorable Judge Rice in Courtroom 9-D at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland at 10 am was intended to ensure the legality of the bid and the process.
- But instead, over that weekend, the debtors declared that they had chosen the back-up bid from Universal and Ad Populum instead of AENT, despite AENT having bid more. No reason was given.Diamond's Dick Move: the
- AENT filed a lawsuit regarding this decision.
- It took the bankruptcy court to reverse that decision and state that AENT, with the higher bid, had won, though they would have to withdraw their lawsuit.
- AENT has terminated their winning bid and purchase.
- Universal Distribution and Ad Populum were back in the running
- Diamond declared "business as usual" but the courts threatened Chapter 7 over late paperwork.
- AENT sued Diamond, claiming fraud
- Diamond says it's all in hand and went back to court, wanting to be owned by Universal and Ad Populum.
- Sale of Diamond to Universal and Ad Populum was approved by the courts.
- Though Ad Populum paid more than we thought.
- Podcast blamed/credited with the current state of affairs
- Diamond tells Skyrush to stop claiming they won CGA.
- As part of court filings, Diamond released details for every comic store on account.
- We have some finality.
- Ad Populum and Universal Distribution officially acquire Diamond and related assets.
- The layoffs have begun.
- And continue.
- Diamond Select Toys has closed
- Diamond try and reassure retailers over ComicSuite
- Courts withdraw Chapter 7 bankruptcy threat
- We look at the future of Diamond Previews again
- PRH pulls out of Diamond entirely
- Well, not entirely, the UK can stay.
- Hermes Press says Diamond doesn't want to distribute their comics anymore… or anyone's.
- But Diamond pushes back on that, as they publish a new Previews.
- And they assure comic book stores that everything is going to be fine. Honest.
- Then send a letter to publishers which looks like it isn't
- Now they are looking for more money and longer to pay it back.
- Dynamite would like half a million now, please.
- Udon and Manga Classic have now cancelled all Diamond orders.
- Then so did Drem Productions
- And PRH starts to close their special retailer joining offer
- Diamond gets a fourth wave of funding and deadlines.
- Philbo Distribution launches.
- Alliance Entertainment hire seven senior Diamond staffers.
- Universal Distribution rumoured to be hiring Diamond staffers to enter the US market.
- Massive Distribution expands within Lunar
- Diamond has cancelled all their PRH orders.
- There are problems with Ad Populum's first payments to comics publishers
- Ad Populum sues AENT alleging breaches of confidentiality and staff poaching.
- Ad Populum still ghosting publishers.
- Bankruptcy timeline revealed it began in July 2024
- Diamond ends cash on delivery sales
- Hermes Press hires Steve Leaf
- Diamond responds to Dynamite
- Diamond closes No Cost Orders, sends out reminder emails to comic book stores
- Boom Studios makes layoffs.
- Zenescope pulls out of Diamond.
- AENT Says Diamond Claim They Poached Staff "Fails As A Matter Of Law"
- It's Claimed New Diamond Owner Said He's "Playing Chicken With Idiots"
- Mike Schimmel Talks, Under Oath, About The Diamond Comics Firings
- Dynamite jumps to Lunar Distribution
- Diamond takes Previews digital only
- Universal Distribution to distribute in the USA as well as Canada, starting with DC Comics
- Conflicting Statements Over Diamond, AENT And Ad Populum Lawsuits
- This Week, There Are Only Five Comics On Diamond's FOC
- Robert Gorin, Chief Restructuring Officer Of Diamond Comics, And Geek
- Titan Has Not Received Payments From Diamond Comics, Stops Supplying
- Fantagraphics Says That Diamond Is Holding Their Comics Hostage
- Kathy Govier, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Out At Diamond
- Confirmed, AENT Tried To Buy Diamond In October To Avoid Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Pulls Their Comics Out From Diamond Comic Distributors
- Diamond Moves To Liquidate All Consigned Comics "Held Hostage"
- FairSquare Graphics Calls Diamond "Thieves & Bandits", Brings Receipts
- Ultimate Comics Chain Refuses To Buy Diamond Liquidation Stock
- This One Trick Means Bandai Get Their Pokémon Cards Back From Diamond?
- Dren Productions Want To Know If Diamond Shipped Their Recent Comics?
- Publishers Have 3 Weeks To Object To Diamond Comics' Liquidation Plans
- Emily Botica, Vice President At Diamond Comics, Is Leaving Next Week
- SDCC Gossip: What's Happening With Diamond At San Diego Comic-Con?
- Universal To Offer DC Comics To US Retailers At Same Lunar Discount
- Comic Publishers To File Paperwork Against Diamond Comics This Week
- Diamond Pulls Its Pullbox And Cancels Its ComicSuite For Comic Shops
- The Exit Interviews Of Diamond Comic Distributor Staff In Full
- Andrew Aiello, Tom Derby & Ben Davis Buy CGA After Diamond Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Owed A Million By Diamond, Can't Make Payroll Next Week
- Ad Populum Can't Yet Deal Directly with Diamond Consignment Vendors
- As Court Denies Dynamite Over Diamond, Comic Creators Rally Round
- Paizo speaks out about their Diamond troubles
- TwoMorrows Legally Objects To Diamond Bankruptcy Liquidation Of Stock
- Graphitti Designs & Magma Comix File Legal Paperwork Against Diamond
- Dynamite, Fantagraphics, Drawn & Quarterly Team Up Against Diamond
- Sealed Transcripts Over The Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Auction, Opened
- Diamond's Reason To Reject Alliance Entertainment Was Down To One Hour
- AENT Claims "The Fix was Definitely in" on Diamond Bankruptcy Auction
- Diamond Comics Was Already Looking For A New Buyer Back In 2023
- Mad Cave Studios makes layoffs
- Dynamite Signs With Simon & Schuster For Bookstore Comics Distribution
- Avatar Press Joins Anti-Diamond Liquidation Publisher Coalition
- Bankruptcy Court Moves Diamond Hearings Till After San Diego Comic-Con
- Image Says Diamond's Goal Is "Stealing" $3,000,000 of Comics From Them
- JPMorgan Chase Reminds Diamond Comics As To Who Gets The Money
- Universal Makes DC Comics Available To US Shops Via Alliance Gaming
- Diamond Comics Sells Diamond UK For Over $2 Million To… Diamond UK
- How A Podcast "Created A Lot Of Problems" For Diamond Bankruptcy
- Diamond Comic Distributors More Than Doubles Its Shipping Prices
- The Empty Spaces Of Diamond And Dsltry At San Diego Comic-Con
- Alliance Claims Diamond Bankruptcy Auction "Rigged From The Beginning"
- Publishers Don't Know Who's Selling The Comics Coming Out of Diamond
- Remember, Remember, The 18th Of August For Diamond Comics Bankruptcy
- Overstreet Comics Price Guide Delayed Six Months by Diamond Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Fundraising Humble Bundle Last Day – $1600 Of Comics For $16
- Comic Book Publishers Vs Diamond… And What's Up With Steve Geppi?
- Diamond Comics Was Losing $1.3 Million Dollars A Week This April Alone
- Publishers Whose Diamond Liquidation Objections Are Not Being Heard
- The Human Fly's IPI Comics of Australia Pulls Out Of Diamond As Well
- Ad Hoc Publishers Cite Precedents in Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Battle
- Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Hearing On August 18th, Calls Witnesses
- Has Image Settled With Diamond Over Plans To Liquidate All The Comics?
- Dark Horse Joins The Consignment Group Filing Against Diamond Comics
- Courts Clear At Least Three Days For The Diamond Bankruptcy Hearing
- Who Had Been Selling Diamond Consignment Stock Since May 15?
- Comic Book Publishers Win Round One Against Diamond Comics In Court
- Terms Of Image Comics' Legal Settlement With Diamond Comics, Revealed
- Sparkle Pop Files Motion to Quash Trial Subpoena in Diamond Bankruptcy
- What JPMorgan Chase Knew About Diamond Comics And When They Knew It
- Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Hearing Will Continue At 2 PM Tomorrow
- Diamond Bankruptcy Liquidation Hearing Continued Until September 30
- Diamond's Biggest Retailer Sale Ever With 12,000 Different Print Items
- Diamond Is Holding A Million Dollars Worth Of Fantagraphics' Comics
- Diamond Must Now Act Against Each Publisher Before Liquidating Comics
- Diamond Debtors vs Sparkle Pop Over "Brazen And Unauthorized Actions"
- Raymond James Bills $3.8 Million In Fees For Diamond Comics Bankruptcy
- Saul Ewing Wants Another $2 Million In Fees For Diamond Bankruptcy
- Ad Hoc Reminds The Court Who Owns The Comics Diamond Want To Liquidate
- $7.5 Million Spent On Fees In The Diamond Bankruptcy Case, Up To July