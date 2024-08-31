Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Mark Doyle, newlitg
IDW Laying Off More Staff in The Daily LITG, the 31st of August 2024
Mark Doyle's departure as Publisher of IDW and Holly Aitchison, no longer Marketing Manager at the company, topped traffic on Bleeding Cool.
Mark Doyle's departure as Publisher of IDW topped traffic again on Bleeding Cool yesterday, but was also joined by Holly Aitchison, no longer Marketing Manager at the company. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
IDW departures topped the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Mark Doyle, Publisher of IDW, Let Go Along With Three Others
- Absolute Batman – A Bruce Wayne Who Grew Up In Crime Alley (Spoilers)
- The Batman Returns to Theaters Along with a Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket
- The Boys Season 5: We're Getting In-Universe Final Season Updates
- All The Previews For The DC All-In Special #1 So Far
- Star Trek: Khan – Ceti Alpha V Update – Meyer
- What Jim Lee Would Have Done At Marvel If Returned To X-Men This Year
- Firefly: Jewel Staite on Why Series Endures; Fillion Being "The Best"
- Thundercats #8 Introduces New Character Apex
- Jen Bartel On Not Getting Paid For Marvel Snap Art Cards
- Gail Simone, Writing She-Spawn For Todd McFarlane
- Witchblade #3 Orders Are 10% Up On Witchblade #2
- Holly Aitchison, Out As Marketing Manager At IDW
- Help GI Joe Comics Cover Artist Jamie Sullivan To Keep His Foot
- Tucker Stone, New Communications & Marketing Director at Fantagraphics
LITG one year ago, WWE, AEW, NFL
- WWE Embarrassed as AEW-Affiliated NFL Belts Outsell All Others
- Star Trek: Section 31 Production Update (For Now); Gets Name Change?
- Zack Snyder Teases That Planet of the Dead Gets "Pretty Twisted"
- Jonathan Hickman Writes Ultimate Invasion #3 As If He's Mark Millar
- Marvel Comics Still Trying To Make G.O.D.S. Happen
- Marvel's Creative Committee Kept Kevin Feige From Spending Money
- Pokemon GO Teases Paldea & Charmander Community Day Classic
- The Catman Licks it Up with Iron Studios New KISS 1/10 Statue
- Supernatural Picket/Reunion: Jensen Ackles Offers Support; New Details
- The Transformers: The Movie 86-21 Ultra Magnus Arrives from Hasbro
- JHU Comics (Formerly Jim Hanley's Universe) Closes Manhattan Store
- Pepe Larraz Brings His Big Game to Marvel Age #1000 & My Hero Academia
- Iman Vellani Signs Her New Ms Marvel #1 Comic at Her Old Comic Shop
- Armando Iannucci Gives Marvel's Daredevil Tinnitus (Spoilers)
- The Human Torch Vs Capitalism for Marvel Age #1000 (Spoilers)
- Ike Perlmutter Not Spending Money, Except For Robert Downey Jr.'s Car
- Baltimore Comic Con Attendees Get Free Exclusive Bad Idea Comic
- The Bromance Book Club: Comic Adaptation Debuts on Manta in September
- Iman Vellani Writes Ms Marvel as a Major Krakoan-Era X-Men Comic Book
- Catman, Catwoman & Feline Gentlemen in the Daily LITG 30th August 2023
LITG two years ago, Dream Of A Thousand Todds
- When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman
- Yellowstone S05 Teaser: Time for The World to Get to Know The Duttons
- Star Trek Day Trailer: Picard, Strange New Worlds, Discovery & More
- Superman Sweeps Lois Lane off Her Feet with New Iron Studios Statue
- DC Teases A New Future For The Flash Going Forward (Flash Spoilers)
- Hasbro Reveals Incredible Gorr the God Butcher Marvel Legends Figure
- DC Introduces A Non-Binary Schoolfriend For Damian Wayne & Jon Kent
- Superman Sets Up A United Planets War In The Future Of DC (Spoilers)
- DC Nixes Kyle Rayner Tamales Variant in Favor of La Patria Tribute
- Tonight is Pidove Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: August 2022
- Donny Cates & Ryan Stegman's Vanish #1 Joins Image Comics 100K Club
- Gender Queer Obscenity Lawsuit Dismissed In Virginia Courts
- Three Jokers, Two Marthas and DChips in DC Comics Today
- What's Happening With Andy Serkis' Eternus From Scout Comics?
- Dan DiDio Made Inkwell Awards Special Ambassador
- The Return Of Annie, Clayface's First "Daughter" To DC Comics
- Poison Ivy Gives The Gift Of Cannabis In Harley Quinn Animated Comic
- Still Talking Gaiman & McFarlane in The Daily LITG, 30th August 2022
LITG three years ago, Letitia Wright is Black Panther
- Letitia Wright Signed Marvel Contract For Many Movies (Spoilers)
- Todd McFarlane's Mister Bones? Roy Thomas Says Not So Fast…
- WWE Is Reportedly In The Dog House With Both Of Its TV Networks
- Last Day to Back the Marvel Legends Galactus HasLab Campaign
- Big Marvel Comics Plans To Be Announced Tomorrow?
- Cowboy Bebop: Daniella Pineda, Lucifer Star Take On Faye Gatekeepers
- Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9 Begins Today
- DC Comics Have Their Version Of Marvel's Multiversal Masters of Evil
- Superman/Lobo Gets Patton Oswalt Effect Over "Anti-Savers" Hashtag
- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Trailer: Gloriously Campy & More!
- Amazing Fantasy #15 CGC 9.6 About to Set the Comic Book Record?
- Mao: Viz Media Premieres New Rumiko Takahashi Manga Series!
- Invincible Sold Nearly 400,000 Graphic Novels In 2021… So Far
- Mephisto Fans: Grab His First Appearance On Auction Today
- Blade Debut In Tomb Of Dracula On Auction At Heritage Auctions Today
- Charlie Adlard Negan Vs. Rick The Walking Dead Splash Page at Auction
- Mirka Andolfo's Red Sonja #1 Sells Out Of 32,000 Print Run
- Ariel Ries Sells Strange Bedfellows YA OGN to Harper Alley at Auction
- The DC Comics Staff Phone Listing Sheet Of 2002
- Can You Identify The Phantom Lady #2 Cover Artwork Artist At Auction?
- The Miracle Seed, New Middle-Grade Graphic Novel by Martin Lemelman
- Dave McKean/Neil Gaiman Miracleman & Mr Punch Original Art at Auction
- Big Spoilers About The New Green Goblin in W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #4
- Wrestling Has Gone To The Dogs in The Daily LITG, 30th August 2021
LITG four years ago, Pokemon, Mad Men and Philadelphia
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Mad Men: Welcome to the Longest Twilight Zone Episode Ever Made
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Glenn Howerton On Season 15 Status
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
- The Joker Gets a Chase Variant Figure from McFarlane Toys
- Marvel Boy and Hercules Are An Item Now – Guardians Of The Galaxy #6
- Drag Race Season 7: Too Much "Meh" But RuPaul Series Still Entertaining
- Niantic Responds To Mega Evolution Controversy In Pokémon GO
- Doctor Who: In Praise of Peter Capaldi- The Meta Doctor We Needed
- NECA's New King Kong Figure Is Plastic Monster Goodness
- Vampires Have Logan's Ice-Cold Blood On Tap (Wolverine #5 Preview)
- Reminiscence – How Derren Brown Does Pretty Much Everything
- The New Mutants Movie Loves Buffy As Much As Buffy Loved Dark Phoenix
- Three Jokers Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 30th August 2020
- Why I Can't Stop Watching Fyre Fest and Theranos Documentaries
LITG five years ago, Better Call Saul, Black Panther, Brian Wood
- "Better Call Saul" Season 5: Bob Odenkirk – "It's Going to Blow Your Mind"
- When Black Panther's Costume Was Redesigned at Marvel to Placate Racists
- Laura Hudson Talks About Brian Wood, Sexual Harassment and Tess Fowler
- Sorry Doomsday Clock, Justice League #30 Got There First – and Damian Wayne Joins (Spoilers)
- Justice League Theatrical Cut Was So Bad It Made Zack Snyder's Cinematographer Cry
- Who the Hell Are the Justice Society? EXCLUSIVE Justice League #31 Preview
- New Planeswalker, "Oko", Unveiled for "Magic: The Gathering"
- Dude Thor Brings the Thunder and Cheese Whiz with S.H. Figuarts Figure
- "Lucifer" Reveals Season 5 Opener Title, Which Has Us Feeling "Sad"
- Is Venom Better Than Hamlet? Venom Island by Donny Cates and Mark Bagley to Follow Absolute Carnage in December
- Two More Pages of Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Yu's X-Men #1 #DawnOfX
- The Starjammers Arrive in Jonathan Hickman, Ed Brisson and Rod Reis' New Mutants #1 #DawnOfX
- A Look Ahead at Crossed Reunion With Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows in Punisher Soviet #1
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Hector Collazo, inker on Daredevil, Static, Hardware, Elektra.
- Clara Noto, artist on Conan, Red Sonja.
- Rick Parker, letterer, artist on Beavis & Butthead.
- Cyril Jordan, artist on Weird Science, Vacation In Disneyland.
- Michael Cohen, creator of Mythography.
- Brian Byrd, creator of Bullets & Angels
- Patrick Blaine, artist on Threshold, Warrior Nun, The Others.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
