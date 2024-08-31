Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Mark Doyle, newlitg

IDW Laying Off More Staff in The Daily LITG, the 31st of August 2024

Mark Doyle's departure as Publisher of IDW and Holly Aitchison, no longer Marketing Manager at the company, topped traffic on Bleeding Cool.

Mark Doyle's departure as Publisher of IDW topped traffic again on Bleeding Cool yesterday, but was also joined by Holly Aitchison, no longer Marketing Manager at the company. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

IDW departures topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Hector Collazo, inker on Daredevil, Static, Hardware, Elektra.

inker on Daredevil, Static, Hardware, Elektra. Clara Noto , artist on Conan, Red Sonja.

, artist on Conan, Red Sonja. Rick Parker, letterer, artist on Beavis & Butthead.

letterer, artist on Beavis & Butthead. Cyril Jordan , artist on Weird Science, Vacation In Disneyland.

, artist on Weird Science, Vacation In Disneyland. Michael Cohen, creator of Mythography.

creator of Mythography. Brian Byrd, creator of Bullets & Angels

creator of Bullets & Angels Patrick Blaine, artist on Threshold, Warrior Nun, The Others.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

