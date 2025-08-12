Posted in: Comics | Tagged: black panther, newlitg

Marvel November/December Solicits in the Daily LITG, 12th August, 2025

Marvel Comics' November and December 2025 solicits, frankensteined, were the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Marvel November and December 2025 solicits were the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel November and December 2025 solicits and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Venom War: Spider-Man

LITG two years ago, with Chuck Dixon on Fox News Blaming Marvel for Prejudice Over The Punisher

LITG three years ago, Who In The World Is Gene Takovic?

LITG four years ago, No Clone Beth For Rick & Morty

LITG five years ago, Detective Comics,

The big changes at DC Comics and what is happening with Jim Lee may have dominated traffic – but they still left room for Pokemon.

LITG six years ago,

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.

Iman Vellani, star of Ms Marvel and The Marvels, and writer of Ms Marvel: The New Mutant.

star of Ms Marvel and The Marvels, and writer of Ms Marvel: The New Mutant. David Williams, artist on Hulk and Power Pack, writer on Infinities, cover artist on Wolverine, Cobra and GI Joe

artist on Hulk and Power Pack, writer on Infinities, cover artist on Wolverine, Cobra and GI Joe Jabaar L. Brown, Creator of Underground Comixxx

Creator of Underground Comixxx Jake Mackessy, co-creator of FATSA: Lord of the Dragons

co-creator of FATSA: Lord of the Dragons John Kolsun, creator of Reshoot

