The End Of 2099 in The Daily LITG, 2nd of August, 2025

The End Of 2099 was, again, the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Marvel's The End of 2099 with Spider-Man 3099 dominates comic news headlines and reader interest

Top trending stories include Venom's new costume and Diamond's bankruptcy auction drama

Recaps of major comic, TV, and collectibles news from the past six years, including SDCC reveals

Historical lookbacks highlight 2099's continued impact and pop culture milestones year by year

The End Of 2099 and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts

LITG two years ago, DC Comics' Cocaine-Powered Superhero, Snowflame

LITG three years ago, McDonald's Pokémon

LITG four years ago, Excelsior! Dan Lee

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO not only takes the lead but three slots in the year's top ten of traffic. Even if people weren't actually going anywhere.

LITG six years ago.

Then there was the time that bad actors online faked tweets to try and get a Marvel writer fired.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Andréa Gilroy , runs Comics Crash Course, soon to open Books With Pictures – Eugene.

, runs Comics Crash Course, soon to open Books With Pictures – Eugene. Shawna Gore, senior editor at Lion Forge.

senior editor at Lion Forge. Reed Waller, co-creator of Omaha The Cat Dancer.

co-creator of Omaha The Cat Dancer. Marco Regalado, owner of Pop Culture Paradise.

