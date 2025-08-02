Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 2099, newlitg
The End Of 2099 in The Daily LITG, 2nd of August, 2025
The End Of 2099 was, again, the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
- Marvel's The End of 2099 with Spider-Man 3099 dominates comic news headlines and reader interest
- Top trending stories include Venom's new costume and Diamond's bankruptcy auction drama
- Recaps of major comic, TV, and collectibles news from the past six years, including SDCC reveals
- Historical lookbacks highlight 2099's continued impact and pop culture milestones year by year
The End Of 2099 was, again, the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
The End Of 2099 and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Marvel Confirms The End 2099 by Steve Orlando With Spider-Man 3099
- Marvel Confirms Venom's Red And Blue Spider-Man Costume In Venom #252
- Alliance Claims Diamond Bankruptcy Auction "Rigged From The Beginning"
- That Valiant San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2025 Preview Ashcan In Full
- The Sandman: How Allan Heinberg Got Superman Into "Death" Bonus Ep
- Hasbro Debuts Transformers NYCC 2025 Armada Nemesis Prime Set
- Jorge Jiménez Gives Gotham The Creeps For Batman Ongoing (Spoilers)
- The Vampire Lestat Season 3 SDCC Teaser Was Exactly What We Needed
- The Force is with Hasbro's New Star Wars NYCC 2025 Exclusive 3-Pack
- Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) Set to Close Operations
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Ignition Press Drops First Look of Murder Podcast #1 on Instagram
- Besties: Set Sail Graphic Novel Gets A Hundred Thousand Print Run
- Time-Traveling Chickens: Bawk to the Future, By Kaz Windness, For 2026
- Joe Sacco's The Once and Future Riot Gets A 75,000 Printing… Finally
- SDCC: It: Welcome To Derry Was Welcome At San Diego Comic-Con
- SDCC: King Of The Hill In The Bay Of San Diego
- SDCC: The Games And Prizes Of Brawl Stars At San Diego Comic-Con
- The End of 2099 In The Daily LITG, 1st August, 2025
LITG one year ago, Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts
- Grotesquerie Star Niecy Nash-Betts Finds Set Life One "Bloody" Mess
- Comic Creators Respond To Roy Thomas' Wish For Lead Wolverine Credit
- McFarlane Announces Dark Knight Returns Gold Label Figure 3-Pack
- NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Raises $4 Million to Create AI Comics
- Comic Book Creators Come Down With COVID After San Diego Comic Con
- What Does X-Force #1 Mean For Krakoa's Legacy? (Spoilers)
- Ultimates #4 Cover Sheds Light On Robert Downey Jr/Doctor Doom Mystery
- Scott Shaw Would Like To Be Paid For Todd McFarlane's Captain Carrot
- Hasbro Announces New Transformers Dinobot Dinoking Multipack
- Blood Hunt Finale Changes The Marvel Universe For Vampires (Spoilers)
- The Deceptively Intense Beginnings of Headline Comics, at Auction
- The Arrow's Debut and Other Stories at Centaur, Up for Auction
- Heavy Metal Magazine Promises A Relaunch
- Marvel-License Spider-Man Octo-Girl Manga in Viz October 2024 Solicits
- The Rare, Complete Saga of Amazing Man Comics, Up for Auction
- One Punch Man's One's Manga, Versus, in Kodansha October 2024 Solicits
- Silk Cotton – Caribbean Comics at The Cartoon Museum Next Thursday
- The Future Of Vampires in The Daily LITG, 1st of August, 2024
LITG two years ago, DC Comics' Cocaine-Powered Superhero, Snowflame
- Marvel Won't, So DC Introduces A Superhero Called Snowflake (Almost)
- Lackadaisy Webcomic Hits A Million Dollars Fundraising After One Week
- Knight Terrors Finale Rewrites Batman's Origin (Spoilers)
- The Justice Society Of America Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Looks To Give Natasha Irons An Upgrade (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Posts S02E09 "Subspace Rhapsody" Trailer
- Tomorrow's Marvel Comics On Sale Right Now, If You Can Be Australian
- City Boy Hears What Superman Has To Say – To Be Fair He Has No Choice
- Will Amanda Waller Help Peacemaker Get Bruce Wayne Back?
- Frazetta Girls Debuts New Frazetta:Â ICON Collectibles 1:12 Figure Line
- Kickstarter Introduces New A.I. Policy Guidelines From End Of August
- Alex Segura, Lisa Jewell & SA Crosby Write Adult Marvel Crime Novels
- Pay $3,500 to $10,000 to Appear in the Good Omens Graphic Novel
- Shelfdust's Steve Morris Joins 2000AD/Rebellion as Marketing Manager
- DC Comics' Cocaine-Powered Supervillain- Daily LITG, 1st August 2023
LITG three years ago, McDonald's Pokémon
- McDonald's Pokémon TCG 2022 Promotion Begins in August
- The Orville: New Horizons S03E10 Promo: Future Unknown In Many Ways
- Doctor Who: NPH Talks Ncuti Gatwa; David Tennant Posts ECCC Apology
- When Robin Told Joker Batman Is Bruce Wayne in Red Hood #1 Preview
- Legion of X #4 Preview: Nightcrawler Does WHAT With His Tail?!
- Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz Teases He's "Obsessed" with Season 5 Trailer
- Thor: How Marvel Gave Natalie Portman What Star Wars Couldn't
- Tini Howard On Betsy Braddock And Rachel Summers As Girlfriends
- LEGO Wakanda Forever Namor Set Teases New Black Panther? (Spoilers)
- Pokémon GO Announces August 2022 Spotlight Hours & Breakthrough
- DC Comics To Start Publishing 85th Anniversary Collections
- TOLDJA: Mark Millar's New Comics With Pepe Larraz & Jorge Jiménez
- San Diego Comic-Con 2022 – A Super Spreader For Comic Creators?
- Harley Quinn Writer Tee Franklin Receives $50,000 Disability Grant
- The Rare and Possibly Inspiring Sure-Fire Comics #4, Up for Auction
- Zoot Comics #16 Featuring Rulah The Jungle Goddess, Up for Auction
- Skottie Young Makes All Content Free On Substack
- The Second Appearance of Captain Marvel in Whiz Comics, Up for Auction
- James Tynion IV Makes Bid to Keep $250 Substack Subscribers For Year 2
- 5 Pages of The Big Book of Wild Women by Amanda Conner to be Published
- Laura Perlmutter's Lawsuit, Alleging Stolen DNA, Can Continue
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics: August 2022 Edition
- Neil Patrick Harris on Ncuti Gatwa in the Daily LITG, 1st August 2022
LITG four years ago, Excelsior! Dan Lee
- Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
- Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident
- Seth MacFarlane: Family Guy Needs Fox News/Tucker Carlson Divorce
- Top 10 Most Valuable Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign: 5 – 1
- American Horror Story: Billy Eichner Okay Trading Sex for Evan Peters
- Law & Order: Christopher Meloni Goes Searching for Mariska Hargitay
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
- DC Comics, Please Fix Your Batman Dark Knight Detective Vol 6 Cover
- Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Joel Edgerton Doesn't Seem to Like Imagining Trees
- Resident Alien Season 2: Elizabeth Bowen Shares "Frickin'" Good News
- The Overlooked Artistry of Maurice Whitman's Jumbo Comics, at Auction
- French Teens on Le Dole Blow Government Cheese on Manga Binge
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles Vol. 1: What if Superman Went to Hogwarts?
- The Mystery of Mr. Manhattan in EC's International Comics, at Auction
- Review: What We Don't Talk About & Racism At Home
- Detective Comics Beats BRZRKR To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Nice House On The Lake #2 Review: A Winner
- The Return of Captain America in Avengers #4, Up for Auction
- How Marvel and DC are Collecting Their Pride Comics for Bookstores
- A Man Among Ye #5 Review: An Intriguing Choice
- Michael Uslan To Spill All About Turning Batman Into Movies
- Star Wars #15 Review: A Moment of Spectacle
- DC Comics Publishes Complete Talon By James Tynion IV
- Six Sidekicks Of Trigger Keaton #2 Review: Engaging Work
- Kaare Andrews' Amazing Fantasy To Get Emergency Treasury Edition
- Hey, He Looks Like Stan Lee- The Daily LITG, 1st of August 2021
LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO
Pokémon GO not only takes the lead but three slots in the year's top ten of traffic. Even if people weren't actually going anywhere.
- Where & When To Spend Rare Candy In Pokémon GO
- Rumor: Former WCW/WWE Star to Debut on AEW Dynamite Next Week
- Castlevania Reportedly Moving on From Warren Ellis After Season 4
- Funko Announces New Line of Pop Vinyls: Retro Toys!
- PUBG Receives The 8.1 Update With A Loot Truck
- Christopher Priest's Writers Commentary, Justifying Vampirella #10
- Authors Ask That Their Work Be Removed From Flashing Swords #6
- Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- Rayquaza Raid Guide: How To Catch A Shiny Rayquaza In Pokémon GO
- Thor is the Newest Marvel Universe Bring Arts Figure from Square Enix
- Did Marvel Comics Block Sina Grace From Writing IDW's Spider-Man?
- Bryan Hitch To Write, Draw 48-Page Dark Nights: Death Metal One-Shot
- Eric Gapstur Sells Sort Of Super Graphic Novel For Six Figures
- Run DMC Playboy Comic Book With Rob Guillory, Amy Chu and Larry Hama
- HarperCollins to Publish Laura Gao's The Wuhan I Know Graphic Memoir
LITG six years ago.
Then there was the time that bad actors online faked tweets to try and get a Marvel writer fired.
- Fake Tweet Used to Try And Discredit New Marvel Comics Writer, Alyssa Wong
- DC's Geoff Johns Latest Victim of Hollywood Con Queen
- DC Comics Cancels Orders for Warren Ellis and Ramon Villalobos' Wildcats #1-3
- Professor X Back in the Chair in Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu's X-Men #1 #DawnOfX
- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 6 Finale Preview – Reading "The Sign" For "New Life" [SPOILERS]
- "Supergirl": Jennifer Cheon Garcia Cast as Midnight for Season 5 Premiere
- LATE: Shazam! #7 Now Twelve Weeks Late
- "NCIS": CBS Entertainment Prez – Pauley Perrette Claims "Resolved"
- Now We Know Why Powers Of X is Pronounced 'Ten' – Meet Cardinal, Rasputin, Percival and Cylobel
- Todd McFarlane Yelled at Robert Kirkman About Cancelling The Walking Dead and Sees Spawn Going to #600
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.
- Andréa Gilroy, runs Comics Crash Course, soon to open Books With Pictures – Eugene.
- Shawna Gore, senior editor at Lion Forge.
- Reed Waller, co-creator of Omaha The Cat Dancer.
- Marco Regalado, owner of Pop Culture Paradise.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
