Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

The End Of 2099 in The Daily LITG, 2nd of August, 2025

The End Of 2099 was, again, the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Marvel's The End of 2099 with Spider-Man 3099 dominates comic news headlines and reader interest
  • Top trending stories include Venom's new costume and Diamond's bankruptcy auction drama
  • Recaps of major comic, TV, and collectibles news from the past six years, including SDCC reveals
  • Historical lookbacks highlight 2099's continued impact and pop culture milestones year by year

The End Of 2099 was, again, the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel Confirms The End 2099 by Steve Orlando with Spider-Man 3099
The End Of 2099

The End Of 2099 and the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Marvel Confirms The End 2099 by Steve Orlando With Spider-Man 3099
  2. Marvel Confirms Venom's Red And Blue Spider-Man Costume In Venom #252
  3. Alliance Claims Diamond Bankruptcy Auction "Rigged From The Beginning"
  4. That Valiant San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2025 Preview Ashcan In Full
  5. The Sandman: How Allan Heinberg Got Superman Into "Death" Bonus Ep
  6. Hasbro Debuts Transformers NYCC 2025 Armada Nemesis Prime Set
  7. Jorge Jiménez Gives Gotham The Creeps For Batman Ongoing (Spoilers)
  8. The Vampire Lestat Season 3 SDCC Teaser Was Exactly What We Needed
  9. The Force is with Hasbro's New Star Wars NYCC 2025 Exclusive 3-Pack
  10. Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) Set to Close Operations

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts

Grotesquerie
Image: Instagram Stories Screencap – Grotesquerie's Niecy Nash-Betts
  1. Grotesquerie Star Niecy Nash-Betts Finds Set Life One "Bloody" Mess 
  2. Comic Creators Respond To Roy Thomas' Wish For Lead Wolverine Credit
  3. McFarlane Announces Dark Knight Returns Gold Label Figure 3-Pack 
  4. NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Raises $4 Million to Create AI Comics 
  5. Comic Book Creators Come Down With COVID After San Diego Comic Con 
  6. What Does X-Force #1 Mean For Krakoa's Legacy? (Spoilers)
  7. Ultimates #4 Cover Sheds Light On Robert Downey Jr/Doctor Doom Mystery
  8. Scott Shaw Would Like To Be Paid For Todd McFarlane's Captain Carrot 
  9. Hasbro Announces New Transformers Dinobot Dinoking Multipack
  10. Blood Hunt Finale Changes The Marvel Universe For Vampires (Spoilers)
  11. The Deceptively Intense Beginnings of Headline Comics, at Auction
  12. The Arrow's Debut and Other Stories at Centaur, Up for Auction
  13. Heavy Metal Magazine Promises A Relaunch
  14. Marvel-License Spider-Man Octo-Girl Manga in Viz October 2024 Solicits
  15. The Rare, Complete Saga of Amazing Man Comics, Up for Auction
  16. One Punch Man's One's Manga, Versus, in Kodansha October 2024 Solicits
  17. Silk Cotton – Caribbean Comics at The Cartoon Museum Next Thursday
  18. The Future Of Vampires in The Daily LITG, 1st of August, 2024

LITG two years ago, DC Comics' Cocaine-Powered Superhero, Snowflame

If Marvel Won't, DC Comics Will Introduce A Superhero Called Snowflake

  1. Marvel Won't, So DC Introduces A Superhero Called Snowflake (Almost)
  2. Lackadaisy Webcomic Hits A Million Dollars Fundraising After One Week
  3. Knight Terrors Finale Rewrites Batman's Origin (Spoilers)
  4. The Justice Society Of America Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow (Spoilers)
  5. DC Comics Looks To Give Natasha Irons An Upgrade (Spoilers) 
  6. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Posts S02E09 "Subspace Rhapsody" Trailer 
  7. Tomorrow's Marvel Comics On Sale Right Now, If You Can Be Australian
  8. City Boy Hears What Superman Has To Say &#8211; To Be Fair He Has No Choice
  9. Will Amanda Waller Help Peacemaker Get Bruce Wayne Back?
  10. Frazetta Girls Debuts New Frazetta:Â ICON Collectibles 1:12 Figure Line
  11. Kickstarter Introduces New A.I. Policy Guidelines From End Of August
  12. Alex Segura, Lisa Jewell & SA Crosby Write Adult Marvel Crime Novels
  13. Pay $3,500 to $10,000 to Appear in the Good Omens Graphic Novel
  14. Shelfdust's Steve Morris Joins 2000AD/Rebellion as Marketing Manager
  15. DC Comics' Cocaine-Powered Supervillain- Daily LITG, 1st August 2023

LITG three years ago, McDonald's Pokémon

McDonald's Pokémon TCG promos. Credit: TPCI
McDonald's Pokémon TCG promos. Credit: TPCI
  1. McDonald's Pokémon TCG 2022 Promotion Begins in August
  2. The Orville: New Horizons S03E10 Promo: Future Unknown In Many Ways
  3. Doctor Who: NPH Talks Ncuti Gatwa; David Tennant Posts ECCC Apology
  4. When Robin Told Joker Batman Is Bruce Wayne in Red Hood #1 Preview
  5. Legion of X #4 Preview: Nightcrawler Does WHAT With His Tail?!
  6. Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz Teases He's "Obsessed" with Season 5 Trailer
  7. Thor: How Marvel Gave Natalie Portman What Star Wars Couldn't
  8. Tini Howard On Betsy Braddock And Rachel Summers As Girlfriends
  9. LEGO Wakanda Forever Namor Set Teases New Black Panther? (Spoilers)
  10. Pokémon GO Announces August 2022 Spotlight Hours & Breakthrough
  11. DC Comics To Start Publishing 85th Anniversary Collections
  12. TOLDJA: Mark Millar's New Comics With Pepe Larraz & Jorge Jiménez
  13. San Diego Comic-Con 2022 – A Super Spreader For Comic Creators?
  14. Harley Quinn Writer Tee Franklin Receives $50,000 Disability Grant
  15. The Rare and Possibly Inspiring Sure-Fire Comics #4, Up for Auction
  16. Zoot Comics #16 Featuring Rulah The Jungle Goddess, Up for Auction
  17. Skottie Young Makes All Content Free On Substack
  18. The Second Appearance of Captain Marvel in Whiz Comics, Up for Auction
  19. James Tynion IV Makes Bid to Keep $250 Substack Subscribers For Year 2
  20. 5 Pages of The Big Book of Wild Women by Amanda Conner to be Published
  21. Laura Perlmutter's Lawsuit, Alleging Stolen DNA, Can Continue
  22. Things To Do In London If You Like Comics: August 2022 Edition
  23. Neil Patrick Harris on Ncuti Gatwa in the Daily LITG, 1st August 2022

LITG four years ago, Excelsior! Dan Lee

the Daily LITG, 2nd of August 2021
Excelsior! Dan Lee in the Daily LITG, 2nd of August 2021
  1. Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
  2. Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident
  3. Seth MacFarlane: Family Guy Needs Fox News/Tucker Carlson Divorce
  4. Top 10 Most Valuable Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign: 5 – 1
  5. American Horror Story: Billy Eichner Okay Trading Sex for Evan Peters
  6. Law & Order: Christopher Meloni Goes Searching for Mariska Hargitay
  7. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
  8. DC Comics, Please Fix Your Batman Dark Knight Detective Vol 6 Cover
  9. Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Joel Edgerton Doesn't Seem to Like Imagining Trees
  10. Resident Alien Season 2: Elizabeth Bowen Shares "Frickin'" Good News
  11. The Overlooked Artistry of Maurice Whitman's Jumbo Comics, at Auction
  12. French Teens on Le Dole Blow Government Cheese on Manga Binge
  13. Mashle: Magic and Muscles Vol. 1: What if Superman Went to Hogwarts?
  14. The Mystery of Mr. Manhattan in EC's International Comics, at Auction
  15. Review: What We Don't Talk About & Racism At Home
  16. Detective Comics Beats BRZRKR To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  17. Nice House On The Lake #2 Review: A Winner
  18. The Return of Captain America in Avengers #4, Up for Auction
  19. How Marvel and DC are Collecting Their Pride Comics for Bookstores
  20. A Man Among Ye #5 Review: An Intriguing Choice
  21. Michael Uslan To Spill All About Turning Batman Into Movies
  22. Star Wars #15 Review: A Moment of Spectacle
  23. DC Comics Publishes Complete Talon By James Tynion IV
  24. Six Sidekicks Of Trigger Keaton #2 Review: Engaging Work
  25. Kaare Andrews' Amazing Fantasy To Get Emergency Treasury Edition
  26. Hey, He Looks Like Stan Lee- The Daily LITG, 1st of August 2021

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO not only takes the lead but three slots in the year's top ten of traffic. Even if people weren't actually going anywhere.

  1. Where & When To Spend Rare Candy In Pokémon GO
  2. Rumor: Former WCW/WWE Star to Debut on AEW Dynamite Next Week
  3. Castlevania Reportedly Moving on From Warren Ellis After Season 4
  4. Funko Announces New Line of Pop Vinyls: Retro Toys!
  5. PUBG Receives The 8.1 Update With A Loot Truck
  6. Christopher Priest's Writers Commentary, Justifying Vampirella #10
  7. Authors Ask That Their Work Be Removed From Flashing Swords #6
  8. Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
  9. Rayquaza Raid Guide: How To Catch A Shiny Rayquaza In Pokémon GO
  10. Thor is the Newest Marvel Universe Bring Arts Figure from Square Enix
  11. Did Marvel Comics Block Sina Grace From Writing IDW's Spider-Man?
  12. Bryan Hitch To Write, Draw 48-Page Dark Nights: Death Metal One-Shot
  13. Eric Gapstur Sells Sort Of Super Graphic Novel For Six Figures
  14. Run DMC Playboy Comic Book With Rob Guillory, Amy Chu and Larry Hama
  15. HarperCollins to Publish Laura Gao's The Wuhan I Know Graphic Memoir

LITG six years ago.

Then there was the time that bad actors online faked tweets to try and get a Marvel writer fired.

  1. Fake Tweet Used to Try And Discredit New Marvel Comics Writer, Alyssa Wong
  2. DC's Geoff Johns Latest Victim of Hollywood Con Queen
  3. DC Comics Cancels Orders for Warren Ellis and Ramon Villalobos' Wildcats #1-3
  4. Professor X Back in the Chair in Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu's X-Men #1 #DawnOfX
  5. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 6 Finale Preview – Reading "The Sign" For "New Life" [SPOILERS]
  6. "Supergirl": Jennifer Cheon Garcia Cast as Midnight for Season 5 Premiere
  7. LATE: Shazam! #7 Now Twelve Weeks Late
  8. "NCIS": CBS Entertainment Prez – Pauley Perrette Claims "Resolved"
  9. Now We Know Why Powers Of X is Pronounced 'Ten' – Meet Cardinal, Rasputin, Percival and Cylobel
  10. Todd McFarlane Yelled at Robert Kirkman About Cancelling The Walking Dead and Sees Spawn Going to #600

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

  • Andréa Gilroy, runs Comics Crash Course, soon to open Books With Pictures – Eugene.
  • Shawna Gore, senior editor at Lion Forge.
  • Reed Waller, co-creator of Omaha The Cat Dancer.
  • Marco Regalado, owner of Pop Culture Paradise.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Justice League: Dark Tomorrow, Justice League: Dark Tomorrow, Justice League: Dark Tomorrow, Justice League: Dark Tomorrow, Justice League: Dark Tomorrow, Justice League: Dark Tomorrow,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.