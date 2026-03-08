Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Red Hood In The New Teen Titans in The Daily LITG, 8th of March 2026

Red Hood Is In The New Teen Titans was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Teen Titans
Teen Titans

Red Hood In The New Teen Titans and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. Red Hood Is In The New Teen Titans From DC Comics… A Lot
  2. More Details On Ultimate Impact: Reborn And The Ultimate Negative Zone
  3. Jason Aaron At ECCC: King Shazam Is Teth-Adam In Absolute Superman
  4. A Better Look At Marvel's All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman
  5. Firefly: Nathan Fillion Recruits Adam Baldwin as March 15th Nears
  6. Both Superman/Spider-Man Crossovers Have The Same Steve Ditko Homage?
  7. DC Comics Announces Their "Character Find Of 2026" At ECCC
  8. Jeph Loeb Talks About Jim Lee And The Lateness Of Batman H2SH At ECCC
  9. Mezco Toyz Reveals New One:12 Collective TMNT Splinter Figure
  10. New Superman: The Movie (1978) Figure Arrives from McFarlane

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, April O'Neil As The New Casey Jones

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #11
TMNT #11
  1. April O'Neil, the New Casey Jones in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #11
  2. If Ultimate Winter Soldier Is Wolverine Then Ultimate Red Skull Is…
  3. Rick and Morty Season 8 Preview: Arcade Morty, Homesteader Rick & More
  4. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Character Posters Released
  5. Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb Gets 400,000 Orders For Hush 2 in Batman #158
  6. The World's Biggest Publisher Of Comics Makes A Loss Of $153 Million
  7. Doctor Odyssey Returns Tonight: The Crew Faces a "Shark Attack!"
  8. Reacher Star Alan Ritchson On Batman Rumors Not Going Away & More
  9. US Pauses Tariffs & Taxes On Comic Books From Canada For Another Month
  10. Neuromancer: Clémence Poésy Cast in Apple TV Cyberpunk Series
  11. Marvel Confirms Emma Frost Comic by Amy Chu and Andrea Di Vito
  12. Mike Hoffman Pulls Eyrie From Diamond To Lunar Via Massive Indies
  13. Free Planet ComicsPRO Ashcan Sells For $150 On eBay
  14. Devil's Due Studios Joins Lunar With Massive Indies For Mercy Sparx
  15. The Ultimate Red Skull in the Daily LITG, 7th March, 2025

LITG two years ago… Thanos' Return

What If... Alien

  1. Marvel Announces Thanos' Return In The Summer Of 2024
  2. Comixology Originals Creators Get Good News… And Bad News
  3. Sandman #19, A Midsummer Night's Dream Remastered Compared To Original
  4. Chris Claremont Returns For Uncanny X-Men #700/X-Men #35 In June 2024
  5. Comic Creators And Their Problems With Scout Comics: The Long Read
  6. We Break Down Superman Comics James Gunn Lists As His Inspiration
  7. PrintWatch: Justice League, Panther, Spider-Men, Avengers, Wolverine
  8. The Flash: James Gunn Has Nothing But Love for Grant Gustin
  9. X-Men, Orchis, Ms Marvel, Illyana, Cannonball And Fascism (XSpoilers)
  10. Captain America Doesn't Like Big CGI Superhero Movies Either
  11. Can We Keep Calling Both Peter Parker & Miles Morales, Spider-Man?
  12. Dragon Ball Manga Creator Akira Toriyama Passes Away, Age 68
  13. Gigi Edgley, Who Played Chiana, Boosts Farscape Kickstarter
  14. It Can't Just Be Shawarma – Utica Greens And The Diet Of The Avengers
  15. Mutupo by Kay Rwizi Launches in TokyoPop May 2024 Solicits
  16. Joel Meadows on Taking Photos of Comic Book Creators Over Thirty Years
  17. Thanos' Return In The Daily LITG, 7th of March, 2024

LITG three years ago, Scott Adams' Dilbert Reborn

Daily LITG, 8th March 2023
From Dilbert, 7th March 2023
  1. Scott Adams' Returns With New Strip, Dilbert Reborn, Now With F-Words
  2. Scott Adams Brings Back an Angrier Dilbert- Daily LITG, 7th March 2023 
  3. Marvel Gives PRH Retailers Spider-Man Info Denied to Diamond Stores
  4. James Gunn Shuts Down Yet Another Henry Cavill/DC Studios/DCU Rumor
  5. Scott Koblish Draws… Everyone, for Fantastic Four #700 Cover
  6. Tonight Is Eevee Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO: March 2023
  7. SNL Cut for Time Sketch Finds NFL Giving Back In Very Intimate Ways 
  8. Do You Know Where Or What Your Joker Is? Batman Spoilers, Today
  9. Hasbro Celebrates Avengers 60th Anniversary with New Marvel Legends
  10. South Park Season 26 Promo: Stan's Love Life Getting ChatGPT Upgrade? 
  11. Diamond Addresses ComicsPRO Criticism Over Reduced Shipping Fees
  12. Boom Renames Mech Cadet Yu to Mech Cadets Ahead Of Netflix Show
  13. This Was Stephanie Phillips' Week… in Comic Book Stores At Least
  14. Russia Targets Hundreds Of Teenage Hunter X Hunter Manga Fans
  15. Brian Bendis, Replacing Neil Jordan on Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO and Bob Odenkirk

better call saul
Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
  1. Better Call Saul Star Bob Odenkirk Says Rhea Seehorn "Saved My Life"
  2. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In March 2022
  3. My Dress-Up Darling Captures Our Hearts But Raises Some Concerns
  4. Rick and Morty Addresses Your Essential Season 6 Question Head-On
  5. What Is The Grey "Battle Pass" In The Pokémon GO Shop?
  6. Quantum Leap: Raymond Lee Tapped to Lead Pilot; Plot Twist Revealed
  7. When Grant Morrison Planned A Left Wing & A Right Wing Superman
  8. Two Big Deaths Already Spoiled By Marvel And DC Comics This Week
  9. Grant Morrison Confirms Damian Wayne Was Consensual
  10. DC Comics Big Moves Around The Warners Lot
  11. Zeb Wells And Ed McGuinness On Amazing Spider-Man #900
  12. Gun Honey Returns for New Series with Very Literal Artgerm Cover
  13. Comic Store In Your Future: 25 Hot Comics by Rodman Comics
  14. Declan Shalvely Brings Maddie Back To The X-Men – No, Not That One
  15. Follow Me Down, The Fifth Reckless OGN by Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips
  16. Weapon X Classic Issue Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  17. Hellboy Debuts In SDCC Comics #2, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  18. Image Comics Also Moved Offices, Now A Remote Working Publisher
  19. The Punchline Result – Guilty Or Not Guilty In Gotham? (Spoilers)
  20. Jose Pimienta's New Graphic Novel For 2024, Halfway To Somewhere
  21. Batgirls #3 Quotes The Cowboy Bebop Opening Sequence
  22. Skip, Pitched As Raina-Telgemeier-Meets-Slice-Of-Life-Manga, Picked Up
  23. Lion Dancer Cai Tse Sells Her Debut Graphic Novel About Lion Dancers
  24. Pokémon GO & Quantum Leap In The Daily LITG 7th March 2022

LITG five years ago, Lucifer, Pokémon GO and The Death Of Superman

  1. Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt Shares Touching Final Moment with Tom Ellis
  2. Giovanni Battle Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
  3. Is Gible More Common In Pokémon GO For The Season Of Legends?
  4. Will DC Bring Us A New Death Of Superman? (Spoilers)
  5. Evangelion x Godzilla Collab Arrives With Mechagodzilla From Aoshima
  6. The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Unova Dragons
  7. DC Comics Fails Funko Fans With Disappointing Justice League Release
  8. The Wild Spawn Breakdown Of Season Of Legends In Pokémon GO
  9. Doctor Who: Big Finish Shares Christopher Eccleston Return Details
  10. American Horror Story: So Is Season 10 Officially Named "Pilgrim"?
  11. The Elusive Silver Age Saga of Lady Blackhawk Up for Auction
  12. A Visit To Panorama Island in The Strange Tale Of Panorama Island
  13. Is This Where That "Harley Quinn And Batman" Series Rumour Came From?
  14. Deadpool Is Marvel's Most Read Comic Book Right Now
  15. Batman, BRZRKR & Infinite Frontier Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  16. Batman #423 with Iconic Todd McFarlane Bat #Mood Cover Up for Auction
  17. Boom to Sneak-Publish Magic: The Gathering Ashcan Comic This Week
  18. Dark Horse Comics Doubles Up On Overwatch Hardcovers In 2021
  19. Anna Kopp & Gabrielle Kari's The Marble Queen OGN Sold To Dark Horse
  20. Vision's First Appearance in Avengers #57 Rides the #WandaVision Wave
  21. 215 Ink and Witter Entertainment Turn Horror Films Into "Kids Books"
  22. The Week in Comics – Sunday, March 7th, 2021
  23. Actually, International Men's Day Is On November 19th

LITG six years ago – we all ran out of toilet paper

The Daily LITG, 8th March 2020
LITG Photo by Rich Johnston

And Jim Lee had no idea.

  1. "Supernatural" Season 15: "The End"; Collins Kicks Us In Our "Feels"
  2. G.I. Joe Gets Sexy Once Again with Baroness Kotobukiya Statue
  3. Jim Lee Has No Idea What Doug TenNapel Is Talking About
  4. "The Walking Dead" Season 10 "Morning Star": Negan's "Fiendish" [Video]
  5. "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" – Routh: Departure "Not Well Handled"
  6. Comic Store In Your Future – The King Is Dead But The Emperor has No Clothes
  7. Black Cat's Brand New Costume… Iron Cat
  8. "The Walking Dead" Season 10 "Morning Star": Negan's Advice [Preview]
  9. Boomerang Reveals His Big Secret to Spidey in Amazing Spider-Man #41 [Preview]
  10. Alan Moore's Complete Maxwell The Magic Cat Collected For the First Time – and It's In Portuguese

LITG seven years ago – numbers were down

But MOMO was up

  1. DC Comics' New Method For Reducing Collections
  2. 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 14: Howerton on More Dennis
  3. Florida Comic Shop Launches 'Draw MOMO' Prize Event Tonight
  4. Paizo Officially Announces Pathfinder Second Edition Release Date
  5. Rob Liefeld's Major X Has Adamantium Sword, Can Kick Wolverine's Butt

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Comic book editor Joellyn Dorkin
  • Joe Gualtieri, comic book reporter
  • John McShane, comic book editor and historian
  • Andrew Hahn, comic creator
  • Sandy King Carpenter, publisher of Storm King Comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

