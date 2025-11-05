Posted in: Comics | Tagged: grendel, newlitg

Remember, Remember Grendel in The Daily LITG, 5th Of November, 2025

Comic book store arrest for inappropriate Halloween Grendel comic book giveaways was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Comic book store arrest for inappropriate Halloween Grendel comic book giveaways was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Comic shop owner arrested for giving Grendel comics to kids, and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

Remember the forgotten child of Thomas Wayne and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool one year ago

LITG two years ago, Remember, Remember Pokemon?

LITG three years ago, Remember, Remember the Sandman Of November

LITG four years ago, Remember, Remember

LITG five years ago, Pokémon Go, Supernatural,+ and Avengers #38

LITG six years ago, Pioneers were banned

And not everyone enjoyed The Joker.

LITG seven years ago, Immortal Hulk was getting a little uncivil.

And Lauren Cohan was back.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ram V , of Swamp Thing, Justice League Dark and Laila Starr.

, of Swamp Thing, Justice League Dark and Laila Starr. Jim Steranko , of Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

, of Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Cartoonist Diana Tamblyn of From Earth to Babylon: The Story of Gerald Bull and the Supergun.

of From Earth to Babylon: The Story of Gerald Bull and the Supergun. Ron Fortier , writer of Green Hornet and The Terminator comics.

, writer of Green Hornet and The Terminator comics. Robert Loren Fleming , writer and editor, co-creator of Thriller and collaborator with Keith Giffen.

, writer and editor, co-creator of Thriller and collaborator with Adriane Nash of Dream Factory

of Dream Factory Trevor Mueller, writer of Albert The Alien

writer of Albert The Alien The First, Quasar, X-O Manowar and Green Lantern artist, Andy Smith.

