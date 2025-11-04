Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Fallout, newlitg
Fallout Replica Helmet in The Daily LITG, 4th of November, 2025
Fallout: New Vegas Desert Ranger Replica Helmet was again the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Fallout: New Vegas Desert Ranger Replica Helmet and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Bethesda Announces Fallout: New Vegas Desert Ranger Replica Helmet
- Comic Shop Owner Arrested For Allegedly Giving Out Comics At Halloween
- Slow Horses: Season 5 Slow Burn Pays Off in Some Very Big Ways
- Yes, We're Getting An Absolute Wonder Woman Annual As Well
- X-Men's Nimrod Returns to Hasbro with New Deluxe Marvel Legends
- Skinbreaker Is Image Comics' Most Ordered Comic Of September 2025
- Cover Stories: DC Decides For Some Reason To Do "Punk" Variant Covers
- Amazing Spider-Man #15 Preview: Spidey vs. Space Kaiju
- Absolute Batman Annual Sells Multiple Copies On eBay For $30 Each
- Princess In Black And Prince In Pink Pulled From Stores After Protest
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- As Ordained #1 From Bad Idea Hits FOC, Five Studios Go To War Over It
- Eight Hours To Go For Dean Haspiel's Antimatter Kickstarter
- Lucca Comics & Games, The Morning After The Weekend Before
- Tivo Rodriguez's Comics Now On Sale In Paris, France… Or Are They?
- Slow Horses Slow Burn in The Daily LITG, 3rd of November, 2025
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In November 2025
LITG one year ago, Rafael Albuquerque, Originally The Absolute Superman Artist
- The Big Bad Of Absolute Superman Revealed (Super Spoilers)
- James Gunn Addresses DC Studios, Compensating DC Comics Creators
- Comic Book Folk React To… The American Presidential Election
- SNL: Trump-Appointed FCC Commish Cries Foul Over VP Harris Appearance
- Vera Farmiga Has A Metal Band; Hear The Debut Song From The Yagas
- DC Comics Censors The British Museum in its Superman Comics
- Rafael Albuquerque Was Originally The Absolute Superman Artist
- Political Riots In This Week's Batman #154 (Spoilers)
- Ridley Scott Confirms Another Alien Film Is In Development
- Absolute Superman #1 Preview: Lonely Kryptonian Seeks New Fortress
- Marvel x Citizen: Partnership Commemorates Marvel's 85th Anniversary
- Comic Store In Your Future: 14 Years Behind Me, Nothing But Hope Ahead
- Bernie Jaye or Rhianna Pratchett as Marvel's First Brit Female Writer?
- Casper Manning Auctions First Graphic Novel Flying Out to Random House
- First Absolute Superman Artist- The Daily LITG, 3rd of November, 2024
LITG two years ago, Ultimate Spider-Man death count
- Spoilers! Batman #139 Is Out And About In The Wild
- South Park: Elon Musk Not Getting the Point Helped Make Our Point
- The X-Files: Fox Mulder & Dana Scully Return in 2024 for "Perihelion"
- Stranger Things Day Schedule Released Ahead of Geeked Week 2023
- DC Launches Compact Comics Line For Watchmen, All Star Superman & More
- Pokemon GO Guide To Genesect's Different Drives
- Who Died In Spider-Man's Life to Birth Marvel's Ultimate Universe?
- Two and a Half Men: Chuck Lorre on Charlie Sheen Reunion, New Series
- Our First Lettered Preview of Sean Gordon Murphy's Woke Zorro Comic
- Hasbro Reveals Star Wars Mace Windu & 187th Clone Trooper 2-Pack
- Penguina Blackfoot Returns in Antarctic Press January 2024 Solicits
- Ablaze to Translate J. R. R. Tolkien Graphic Novel Into English
- Love Murder Basketball BL Manga Coming from Tokyopop on November 28th
- Bad Idea Giving Away $150-$250 Comics at Their NC Comicon Panel
- Alita/Attack On Titan in Gachiakuta- Kodansha January 2024 Solicits
- PrintWatch: Space Between Hallow's Eve, Santos Sisters & Wonder Woman
- Mighty Warrior, a Heavy Metal Music & Comics Version Of The Monkees
- Frank Miller Wins Yellow Kid Master Of Comics Award at Lucca
- Archie Comics Collects Love Showdown In January 2024 Solicits
- Who Died In Spider-Man's Life? The Daily LITG, 3rd of November 2023
LITG three years ago, Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel
- Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Gets A Prequel For 2023
- How Dark Crisis Slips Between Action Comics 1049 & 1050
- Abigail Brand Explains Her Entire Plan In X-Men Red #10 (Spoilers)
- Star Wars Deluxe Bike Scout Trooper TVC Figure Revealed┬by Hasbro
- The Sandman Season 2: Gaiman Knew for "Many Weeks"; Corinthian Icon
- Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti New Marvel on Free Comic Book Day
- Will A New DC Comics Stormwatch Take The Justice League's HQ
- WBD Zaslav: More Cuts, JKR/"Harry Potter"; New Streamer, DCU & More
- Indiana Jones: Ke Huy Quan Wasn't Sure If Harrison Ford Remembered Him
- Ironheart Wraps Filming; New Look at Riri Williams In Action
- Iron Circus Comics Moves SmutPeddler From Kickstarter To BackerKit
- PrintWatch: Riddler, Deadpool, Secret Invasion, Behold Behemoth & More
- Chris Farley Gets A Comic Book Origin From Z2
- First Appearance of Iron Man in Tales of Suspense #39, Up for Auction
- Fantagraphics Publish Giovan Battista Carpi Literary Disney Parodies
- Michael Northrop & Sam Lotfi's Young Alfred: Pain In The Butler OGN
- Brendan Reichs & Jerry Gaylord's Young Superman: Clark & Lex From DC
- Charlotte Woo Sells Crow Girl, Her First Graphic Novel For Six Figures
- Nightmare Before Before Christmas in The Daily LITG 3rd November 2022
LITG four years ago, Scream If You Want To Read
- New Scream Posters Display Sidney vs Ghostface and Mini-Ghostfaces
- The Sopranos Creator Clarifies Tony's Fate; Not Anxious for New Series
- Swamp Thing To Get Second Season From DC Comics In 2022
- Hasbro Reveals Packaging for Star Wars Clone Wars Micro-Series Figures
- Miss Minutes From Loki TV Show To Be Part Of Marvel's Timeless
- Bookies Suspend Bets Over Omari Douglas As The Next Doctor Who
- Batman/Superman Authority – Abandoning Continuity & Killing Dan DiDio
- David Aja Would Like To Be Paid For Marvel's Hawkeye Posters
- Image Comics Issues Statement After Union Vote By Staff
- Tony Khan Unfairly Updates Dynamite Card After Moxley Announcement
- Carl Burgos does Pre-Code Horror in Haunted Thrills #13, at Auction
- The Mark of the Beast on 1953's Chilling Tales #16, Up for Auction
- New Criminal Macabre Coming from Steve Niles and Dark Horse in 2022
- A Pre-Code Horror Comic Primer: Lost World of Pre-Comics Code Horror
- Tim Drake Finally Goes Out With Bernard In Batman: Urban Legends #10
- Marvel Discovers New Way to Exploit Jack Kirby: With Eternals NFTs
- Mark Millar Owns Up To Fake Granny Reviewer As A Witch Casts A Spell
- Comic Book Creator Lilah Sturges Tells Her Transition Story
- Lady Qi'Ra Meets Princess Leia In Today's Star Wars #18 (Spoilers)
- Peach Momoko, David Baldeon, Draw Surprise Strange Academy Comics
- Fox And Hare #1 From Vault Comics Delayed Till 2022 Due To Coronavirus
- Cara Delevingne, Kieron Gillen & Sean Phillips' Most Important Comic
- Respect Batman & Superman's Authority- Daily LITG 3rd of November 2021
LITG five years ago, Philadelphia, Supernatural and Pokémon Go
- How To Catch More Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes All-In On America
- Supernatural: Eric Kripke Urges Midwesterners to Be Like Sam & Dean
- Defiant Paige Refuses to Hand Over Twitch Account to WWE
- Avengers #38 Will Be A Very Important Marvel Comic, Apparently
- The Mandalorian Mando Monday Reveals – NERF, Funko, and more.
- The DC Omniverse – Continuity Changes In 2021, After Future State
- Titans Season 3 Cinematographer Shares Look at Anna Diop's Starfire
- Superman & Lois Star Elizabeth Tulloch Makes Fans a Purple Promise
- The Mandalorian Bestows High Honor Upon Olyphant's Cobb Vanth
- DC Comics Wants to Hire a Head of Digital and Mobile Product Strategy
- Batman #102 Reveals Yet Another History Of Bruce Wayne (Spoilers)
- George Pérez's Wonder Woman Gets Absolute Treatment in 2021
- "Earth Exceptionalism" In The DC Omniverse
- Jim Steranko Says Don't Vote For "Socialists, Marxists Or Communists"
- Diamond UK Will Continue Distributing Comics Through Lockdown 2
- Bryan Hitch Is Related To The Nolan Sisters, Everyone
- Marvel – Is It Time To Reprint The Captain Britain Omnibus?
LITG six years ago, Joe Abercrombie was terminated
While Jessica Fletcher popped.
- "Terminator: Dark Fate": Fantasy Writer Joe Abercrombie Contributed a Major Element to the Movie
- Jessica Fletcher From Murder She Wrote Meets Bluto in Animal House in New Funko Pop Figures
- The X-Men Take on a Sentinel in New Iron Studios Statue
- New Star Wars Figures Announced by Hasbro at Italian Convention
- Opinion: Pioneer Bans Will Be Fierce – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Why Domino Refuses to Take a Blood Test in X-Force #1 [Preview]
- When Guillem March's Catwoman Was Just Too Naked For DC Comics
- Reed Richards Seeks Scientific Proof He's Not a Cuck in Fantastic Four #16 [Preview]
- Opinion: Why We Should Support "Magic: The Gathering"
- Get Your Final League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Tempest, Signed by Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill
LITG seven years ago, racebending complaints were weraponised
And Walmart was getting premiere Superman.
- Alleged Kentucky Kroger Shooter Complained About Racebending Superheroes
- How Tom King and Andy Kubert's Superman Pushes Walmart's Buttons
- Wanna Know Lin-Manuel Miranda's 5 Favorite Musicals?
- Marvel Comics Announces Old Man Quill at Lucca
- Mark Waid Legal Response to Richard Meyer's Defamation and Tortious Interference Lawsuit
- Milo Manara and PornHub Debut Sex Card Game This Weekend at Lucca
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Renae Geerlings of Darby Pop Publishing
- Robert Garrett of Xmoor Studios
- Michael Sumislaski, graphic designer and illustrator
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
