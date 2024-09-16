Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 52, newlitg

Return Of The 52 to DC Comics in The Daily LITG, 16th September 2024

The return of the 52 to DC Comics was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary The return of the 52 to DC Comics tops headlines, electrifying fans and readers alike.

Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok revisit the iconic Three Jokers saga with fresh insights.

A Legend of Zelda roguelike game launches, gaining quick popularity among gamers.

Mike Grell's The Warlord receives two omnibus volumes, delighting comic enthusiasts.

The return of the 52 to DC Comics was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Return Of The 52 To DC Comics and the most read stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, making public domain copies.

LITG two years ago, Charizard Alt Arts

LITG three years ago, Dave Bautista & Swollen Balls

LITG four years ago, Pokemon, Witcher, Karate Kid

LITG five years ago, Marvel was cancelling the FF.

LITG six years ago, Quesada was talking to Comicsgate

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Mike Mignola, creator of Hellboy.

creator of Hellboy. Seth , creator of Palookaville.

, creator of Palookaville. Kurt Busiek , co-creator of Astro City.

, co-creator of Astro City. Comics letterer, Brenda Mings

Mike Choi of Witchblade, X-23, Uncanny X-Men, X-Force and Astonishing Thor.

of Witchblade, X-23, Uncanny X-Men, X-Force and Astonishing Thor. Charles Sellner , CCO and Co-Founder at Visionary Creative Services.

, CCO and Co-Founder at Visionary Creative Services. Richard Douek, comics writer of Wailing Blade, Gutter Magic and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

comics writer of Wailing Blade, Gutter Magic and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Comic book historian Joey Thingvall.

Alex Giannini , author of Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World.

, author of Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World. Comic con promoter Craig Klotz.

John Schlim Jr, founder/publisher of Ovation Comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

