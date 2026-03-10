Posted in: Comics, Stan Lee | Tagged: newlitg, steve ditko
Stan Lee Lied Again In The Daily LITG, 10th of March 2026
"Stan Lee Lied" About Spider-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
"Stan Lee Lied" About Spider-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.
"Stan Lee Lied" About Spider-Man and the top ten stories from yesterday
- "Stan Lee Lied"… Again, This Time About Spider-Man
- Tom Brevoort Would Rather Make Marvel Fans Angry Than Indifferent
- Cover-Up Over Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange And The Ten-Issue Curse?
- Tom Brevoort Says Variant Covers Now "Part Of The Economics" Of Comics
- Milestone DC Universe History Sold Out, Goes To 2nd Print… Allegedly | 2381400
- CoverWatch: Marvel Publish Civil War Half-Cover Variant Covers In May | 2381401
- Fallout: Wasteland Warfare – Second Edition Announced | 2380205
- Tracker S03E11 "To the Bone" Preview: Colter Tracks a Missing Teen | 2380486
- Big Spoilers: Absolute Batman #18 Teases A Major Absolute Death | 2380717
- When Your Childhood Conan Bedroom Wall Art Is Still There 50 Years On
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Restaurant Exclusive Editions Of Marvel Comics' Meals To Astonish #1
- Dan Dare Without Cynicism or Nostalgia by Alex De Campi & Marc Laming
- Fantagraphics To Publish R.E. Burke's "19 Days In An I.C.E. Facility"
- "Stan Lee Lied" About Spider-Man in The Daily LITG, 9th of March 2026
Comic book industry birthdays.
- Former Bleeding Cool contributor Brendon/Fred Connelly
- Glenn Matchett, a writer and editor with Grayhaven Comics.