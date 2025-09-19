Posted in: Comics | Tagged: captain america, newlitg, wonder woman

Wonder Woman/Captain America in The Daily LITG, 19th September 2025

Wonder Woman/Captain America was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Wonder Woman/Captain America crossover dominates comic chatter with surprise controversy

Catch up on the top ten trending comic book stories, from Marvel and DC to indie hits

Flashbacks highlight years of memorable comic headlines, news, and industry milestones

Celebrate comic creator birthdays and subscribe for daily insider updates and comic news

Wonder Woman/Captain America was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Wonder Woman/Captain America and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Four Classic NES/SNES Titles

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG two years ago, The Conjuring 4 Finale

LITG three years ago, The Wake

LITG four years ago, What If… We Had Different Opinions?

LITG five years ago, Sneasels, Zombies, and DC Comics

LITG six years ago, JJ Abrams' Spider-Man was coming out

And Year Of The Villain was looking really familiar.

LITG seven years ago, the best headline I ever wrote.

Well, I think it was. Do you disagree?

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Cynthia Martin , comics artist on Star Wars.

, comics artist on Star Wars. Mike Mars, artist on Cardinal.

artist on Cardinal. Jesse Snider , creator of Dead Romeo.

, creator of Dead Romeo. Daniel Crosier, co-founder of Dink Comic & Art Expo

co-founder of Dink Comic & Art Expo Shaun Manning, comic book journalist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Wonder Woman,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!