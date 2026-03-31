Posted in: TV | Tagged: christopher eccleston, newlitg
Christopher Eccleston In The Daily LITG, 31st of March 2026
Christopher Eccleston would come back to Doctor Who for a woman, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Article Summary
- Christopher Eccleston would return to Doctor Who for a female showrunner, sparking major reader interest
- Catch up on the top trending comic and pop culture stories from the last day and seven years of LITG
- Look back at major headlines from past years, including Venom, Wolverine, Viktor Hargreeves and Deathstroke
- See which comic creators are celebrating birthdays and find out how to subscribe to the LitG Daily Mailing List
Christopher Eccleston would come back to Doctor Who for a woman, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Christopher Eccleston would come back to Doctor Who for a woman, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Doctor Who: Eccleston Would Be "Back Like a Shot" on One Condition
- Legion Of Super-Heroes Return, Superman 2026 Annual: Year One Thousand
- Meeting The New Teen Titans Characters, Proxy And Wildcard At C2E2
- Dan Slott On Having Spider-Man Noir Meeting The Golden Age Superman
- A New Love Interest For Matt Murdock, Daredevil? (Spoilers)
- First Page Of Daredevil #1 You Won't See Elsewhere… It's A Bad Omen
- Star Trek: John Billingsley on "Enterprise" Ending, "United" Interest
- Marvel Celebrates 50 Years Of What If? With What Else… Variants!
- Backrooms: The Official Trailer Will Debut Tomorrow, 2 New Posters
- Paul Rabin, Mary Jane & Peter Parker- The Daily LITG, 29th March 2026
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- The Issues Of Absolute Batman That Have Sold For $1500 Or More On eBay
- Batman Gets A Comic For Free Comic Book Day – But It's LEGO Batman
- Hoffman & Warrant June 2026 Full Solicits With Madame Tarantula
- Midnight Factory June 2026 Solicits With Joseph Schmalke's 72 Keys
- Red 5 Comics June 2026 Solicits – What If Everyone Suddenly Got Old?
- Legion Of Super-Heroes Return in The Daily LITG, 30th of March 2026
LITG one year ago, All-New Venom Identity
- The Identity Of The All-New Venom Confirmed (Spoilers)
- Bridgerton: New Season 4 Images Include Penelope/Eloise Reunion & More
- The Big Bad Of Absolute Superman Actually Revealed (Super Spoilers)
- The Return Of The Proper Legion Of Super-Heroes At DC Comics
- Train to Busan Director Explores a Fresh Zombie Perspective in Gunche
- Did SNL Have a Problem Last Night? Was Morgan Wallen The Reason?
- The White Lotus S03E07 Preview: Who Has The Real "Killer Instincts"?
- Retailers Reveal The "Spoiler Variant" Cover For All-New Venom #5
- The White Lotus Season 3 Finale Trailer Released; S03E07 BTS Look
- Mortal Kombat Co-Creator Teases Changes to the Sequel's Tournament
- New ThunderCat Mercenary Scorpius Previews in ThunderCats: Lost #2
- Bridgerton Season 4 in The Daily LITG, 30th March, 2025
LITG two years ago… Roy Thomas Vs Len Wein
- Marvel Now Crediting Roy Thomas As Co-Creator Of Wolverine
- Shadow Mewtwo Raid Guide For Pokemon GO: World Of Wonders
- Might DC Comics Finally Publish Rick Veitch's Swamp Thing #88 In 2025?
- Geoff Johns & Jason Fabok's Joker: The World Is A Three Jokers Epilog
- Big Barda In The Buff In Birds Of Prey #8 (Spoilers)
- Jim Lee Promises To Draw One Last Batman Story
- AEW Rampage: A Scorching Hot Take on Last Night's Disastrous Show
- Hasbro Debuts Transformers x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Crossover
- The Walking Dead: JDM, Jensen Ackles Discussed "Dead City" Appearance
- Batman #146: Joker's Killing Joke & Robin's Death All For Zur-En-Arrh
- Ghost Machine Day On Wednesday – Get Your Full Previews Here
- The Three-Body Problem: Yen Press to Publish Graphic Novel Adaptation
- Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol in The Daily LITG, 30th March, 2024
LITG three years ago, William Shatner Goes "Kirk" on Elon Musk's Twitter Defense
- Star Trek: William Shatner Goes "Kirk" on Elon Musk's Twitter Defense
- Marvel Comics, The Morning After The Night Before
- DC Comics' Speechless Changes Name After Trademark Battle
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas on DS9/Sisko Fan Theory
- DC Comics Will Not Reprint Defective Detective Comics
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 8 Preview: Twisted Symphony (SPOILERS)
- First Look At Nic Klein's Incredible Hulk #1 Artwork
- Transformers Optimus Prime Gamer Edition Figure Revealed by Hasbro
- Marvel's John Turitzin & Rob Steffens, Also Fired By Disney
- Ike Perlmutter Finally Fired From Marvel And Disney
- Maurice Whitman's Rare and Coveted Kaanga Comics #8, up for Auction
- Unfins' Love Advice From The Great Duke Of Hell Gets Seven Book Deal
- Veronica Casson Auctions Webcomic, Grind Like a Girl, to Bloomsbury
- PrintWatch: Ambassadors, Avengers, Romans, Children Get Second Prints
- Enjelicious' Age Matters to be Published in Print by Webtoon
- Lilydusk's Midnight Poppy Land To Be Published in Print By Webtoon
- Your Missing Batman Page in the Daily LITG, 30th of March, 2023
LITG four years ago, Victor Hargreeves
- The Umbrella Academy S03: Elliot Page Introduces Viktor Hargreeves
- Where Does The Hulk's Titan Come From? (Hulk #5 Spoilers)
- Magic The Gathering's New Hidden Planeswalker Debuts In First Issue
- Immortal X-Men #1 Reveals Mister Sinister's Krakoan Secret (Spoilers)
- The Mandalorian Star/Director Carl Weathers Confirms S03 Filming Wrap
- Amazing Spider-Man #93, How It All Ends For Peter, Ben & MJ (Spoilers)
- Marvel Cancels Shang-Chi #13, Replaced By Shang-Chi & The Ten Rings
- John Turturro Talked To His Own Kid, A DC Editor, About The Batman
- Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Charisma Carpenter Talk "Angel" Spinoff
- Legends of Tomorrow S08: Faison "Nervous"; More Braff/Blue Beetle Talk
- The Enduring Horror of Adventures into the Unknown, Up for Auction
- Dick Briefer Frankenstein's Serious 1950s Horror Turn, at Auction
- Slumber #1 Review: Clever Combination
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El #8 Review: Too Similar
- Joe Hill's Rain #3 Review: A Private Tragedy
- Blue Bolt #115 and its L.B. Cole Pre-Code Horror Cover, at Auction
- Thor's Marvel Debut and Loki Saves the Day in Venus #12, at Auction
- Latest Red Diamond Mister Sinister Gossip – Is The Pit His Destiny?
- ComiXology Not Quite But Almost As Terrible As It Was Six Weeks Ago
- Alex De Campi, Skylar Patridge & Kelly Fitzpatrick Webtoon Reversal
- JobWatch: Promotions And New Hires At Marvel, DC, First Second & Oni
- Green Lantern: Birth Of Conspiracy Favourite In DC Round Robin II
- Victor Hargreeves In The Daily LITG, 30th March 2022
LITG five years ago, DC and Deathstroke
- Today, DC Comics Defines Deathstroke As A "Pedophiliac Rapist"
- Tonight Is Slugma Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Bonus
- Marvel Launches Extreme Carnage In July With New Silhouette Mystery
- Walker: Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki: Embrace the Silver
- New Pokémon Will Debut In Pokémon GO This April
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
- Skullcandy Reveals The New Dime True Wireless Earbuds
- With Great Power Comes No Responsibility – Wally West Flash Spoilers
- Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Is Willing to Suffer for His Art, People
- Therian Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- A Look At Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 For Next Month
- Forbidden Planet's The Detective #1 Cover Returns Batman To Liverpool
- Marvel Launches Extreme Carnage In July With New Silhouette Mystery
- Frank Miller's Daredevil, Ronin, Sin City Original Artwork At Auction
- Invincible #1 Hits $2500 After Amazon Prime Video Series Debut
- Simon Bisley's Original Lobo Cover Artwork Goes To Auction
- Batman/Catwoman #4 Massive Trigger Warning For Those Who Like Penguins
- Two Pages Of Arthur Adams, Whilce Portacio's Longshot Up For Auction
- Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 Dominates Advance Reorders
- Detective Comics Beats Alien In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki, Daily LITG, 30th March 2021
LITG six years ago, DC was pulling comic books
But Bleeding Cool already had Batman #92.
- DC Comics Pulls Digital Comics From Wednesday, Including Batman #92
- Batman #92: Gotham On Lock Down, No One Able To Leave The House
- Funko Supports Pride as They Announce New Pop Vinyl Figures
- "Wonder Woman 1984" Gets a New Poster for its New Release Date
- Marvel Comics Assures Retailers They Have a Coronavirus Crisis Plan
- Sony Is Now Slowing Down PlayStation Network Speeds In North America
- DC Comics Decisions Spark Retailer Concern Over Coronavirus Plans
- Marvel Comics X-Men Vs Sentinel #3 Statue Lands at Iron Studios
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Batman #93: Punchline Knows the Joker's Batman Obsession [Spoilers]
LITG seven years ago – Mark Alessi passed away
And WonderCon was underway.
- 50 Shots of Cosplay at WonderCon 2019 Day One – From Lil' Stan Lee to Bodypaint Batgirl
- Mark Alessi, Founder of CrossGen, Has Died
- WonderCon 19: DC Comics Announces Entire Digital Comics Library Added to Service
- Wynonna Earp Season 4 Writers Room Could Open by June
- Scott Snyder Talks Plans For a Sequel to Metal, the Launch of Doom War and #NOTG
- When Scott Snyder Got in a Drunken Fight With Dan DiDio Over Batman
- A Second Year of Sandman Presents and Doom Patrol from DC/Vertigo
- Elementary Season 7: Season Premiere Date Revealed, Summary, and 6 Images
- Swamp Thing Release Date Announced, First-Look at Stargirl
- Pete Townshend Turns Unmade Album, Lifehouse Into a Graphic Novel With Heavy Metal
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Steven T. Seagle, Man Of Action
- Geoff Mosse, artist for Terminal Press
- Martin Morazzo, artist on Great Pacific, Ice Cream Man, Snowfall, The Electric Sublime
- Andres Ponce, artist on War Goddess, Frankenstein, TMNT
- Travis Huffman, President and Editor-in-Chief at Last Sentry Comics
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