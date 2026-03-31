Posted in: TV | Tagged: christopher eccleston, newlitg

Christopher Eccleston In The Daily LITG, 31st of March 2026

Christopher Eccleston would come back to Doctor Who for a woman, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Christopher Eccleston would return to Doctor Who for a female showrunner, sparking major reader interest

Catch up on the top trending comic and pop culture stories from the last day and seven years of LITG

Look back at major headlines from past years, including Venom, Wolverine, Viktor Hargreeves and Deathstroke

See which comic creators are celebrating birthdays and find out how to subscribe to the LitG Daily Mailing List

Christopher Eccleston would come back to Doctor Who for a woman, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Christopher Eccleston would come back to Doctor Who for a woman, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, All-New Venom Identity

LITG two years ago… Roy Thomas Vs Len Wein

LITG three years ago, William Shatner Goes "Kirk" on Elon Musk's Twitter Defense

LITG four years ago, Victor Hargreeves

LITG five years ago, DC and Deathstroke

LITG six years ago, DC was pulling comic books

But Bleeding Cool already had Batman #92.

LITG seven years ago – Mark Alessi passed away

And WonderCon was underway.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Steven T. Seagle , Man Of Action

, Man Of Action Geoff Mosse , artist for Terminal Press

, artist for Terminal Press Martin Morazzo , artist on Great Pacific, Ice Cream Man, Snowfall, The Electric Sublime

, artist on Great Pacific, Ice Cream Man, Snowfall, The Electric Sublime Andres Ponce , artist on War Goddess, Frankenstein, TMNT

, artist on War Goddess, Frankenstein, TMNT Travis Huffman, President and Editor-in-Chief at Last Sentry Comics

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