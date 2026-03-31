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Christopher Eccleston In The Daily LITG, 31st of March 2026

Christopher Eccleston would come back to Doctor Who for a woman, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

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Article Summary

  • Christopher Eccleston would return to Doctor Who for a female showrunner, sparking major reader interest
  • Catch up on the top trending comic and pop culture stories from the last day and seven years of LITG
  • Look back at major headlines from past years, including Venom, Wolverine, Viktor Hargreeves and Deathstroke
  • See which comic creators are celebrating birthdays and find out how to subscribe to the LitG Daily Mailing List

Christopher Eccleston would come back to Doctor Who for a woman, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Doctor Who: Eccleston Returns for 2nd Series of Audio Dramas
"Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures", Big Finish

Christopher Eccleston would come back to Doctor Who for a woman, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Doctor Who: Eccleston Would Be "Back Like a Shot" on One Condition
  2. Legion Of Super-Heroes Return, Superman 2026 Annual: Year One Thousand
  3. Meeting The New Teen Titans Characters, Proxy And Wildcard At C2E2
  4. Dan Slott On Having Spider-Man Noir Meeting The Golden Age Superman
  5. A New Love Interest For Matt Murdock, Daredevil? (Spoilers)
  6. First Page Of Daredevil #1 You Won't See Elsewhere… It's A Bad Omen
  7. Star Trek: John Billingsley on "Enterprise" Ending, "United" Interest
  8. Marvel Celebrates 50 Years Of What If? With What Else… Variants!
  9. Backrooms: The Official Trailer Will Debut Tomorrow, 2 New Posters
  10. Paul Rabin, Mary Jane & Peter Parker- The Daily LITG, 29th March 2026

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, All-New Venom Identity

Retailers Reveal The "Spoiler Variant" Cover For All-New Venom #5
All-New Venom #5
  1. The Identity Of The All-New Venom Confirmed (Spoilers)
  2. Bridgerton: New Season 4 Images Include Penelope/Eloise Reunion & More
  3. The Big Bad Of Absolute Superman Actually Revealed (Super Spoilers)
  4. The Return Of The Proper Legion Of Super-Heroes At DC Comics
  5. Train to Busan Director Explores a Fresh Zombie Perspective in Gunche
  6. Did SNL Have a Problem Last Night? Was Morgan Wallen The Reason?
  7. The White Lotus S03E07 Preview: Who Has The Real "Killer Instincts"?
  8. Retailers Reveal The "Spoiler Variant" Cover For All-New Venom #5
  9. The White Lotus Season 3 Finale Trailer Released; S03E07 BTS Look
  10. Mortal Kombat Co-Creator Teases Changes to the Sequel's Tournament
  11. New ThunderCat Mercenary Scorpius Previews in ThunderCats: Lost #2
  12. Bridgerton Season 4 in The Daily LITG, 30th March, 2025

LITG two years ago… Roy Thomas Vs Len Wein

Roy Thomas Vs Len Wein in The Daily LITG, 31st of March, 2024

  1. Marvel Now Crediting Roy Thomas As Co-Creator Of Wolverine
  2. Shadow Mewtwo Raid Guide For Pokemon GO: World Of Wonders
  3. Might DC Comics Finally Publish Rick Veitch's Swamp Thing #88 In 2025?
  4. Geoff Johns & Jason Fabok's Joker: The World Is A Three Jokers Epilog
  5. Big Barda In The Buff In Birds Of Prey #8 (Spoilers)
  6. Jim Lee Promises To Draw One Last Batman Story
  7. AEW Rampage: A Scorching Hot Take on Last Night's Disastrous Show
  8. Hasbro Debuts Transformers x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Crossover
  9. The Walking Dead: JDM, Jensen Ackles Discussed "Dead City" Appearance
  10. Batman #146: Joker's Killing Joke & Robin's Death All For Zur-En-Arrh
  11. Ghost Machine Day On Wednesday – Get Your Full Previews Here
  12. The Three-Body Problem: Yen Press to Publish Graphic Novel Adaptation
  13. Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol in The Daily LITG, 30th March, 2024

LITG three years ago, William Shatner Goes "Kirk" on Elon Musk's Twitter Defense

Star Trek: William Shatner's Issue with Twitter's Verification Update
Image: Paramount Global Screencap / SNL Screencap
  1. Star Trek: William Shatner Goes "Kirk" on Elon Musk's Twitter Defense
  2. Marvel Comics, The Morning After The Night Before
  3. DC Comics' Speechless Changes Name After Trademark Battle
  4. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas on DS9/Sisko Fan Theory
  5. DC Comics Will Not Reprint Defective Detective Comics
  6. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 8 Preview: Twisted Symphony (SPOILERS)
  7. First Look At Nic Klein's Incredible Hulk #1 Artwork
  8. Transformers Optimus Prime Gamer Edition Figure Revealed by Hasbro
  9. Marvel's John Turitzin & Rob Steffens, Also Fired By Disney
  10. Ike Perlmutter Finally Fired From Marvel And Disney
  11. Maurice Whitman's Rare and Coveted Kaanga Comics #8, up for Auction
  12. Unfins' Love Advice From The Great Duke Of Hell Gets Seven Book Deal
  13. Veronica Casson Auctions Webcomic, Grind Like a Girl, to Bloomsbury
  14. PrintWatch: Ambassadors, Avengers, Romans, Children Get Second Prints
  15. Enjelicious' Age Matters to be Published in Print by Webtoon
  16. Lilydusk's Midnight Poppy Land To Be Published in Print By Webtoon
  17. Your Missing Batman Page in the Daily LITG, 30th of March, 2023

LITG four years ago, Victor Hargreeves

The Umbrella Academy S03: Elliot Page Introduces Viktor Hargreeves
Image: Netflix
  1. The Umbrella Academy S03: Elliot Page Introduces Viktor Hargreeves
  2. Where Does The Hulk's Titan Come From? (Hulk #5 Spoilers)
  3. Magic The Gathering's New Hidden Planeswalker Debuts In First Issue
  4. Immortal X-Men #1 Reveals Mister Sinister's Krakoan Secret (Spoilers)
  5. The Mandalorian Star/Director Carl Weathers Confirms S03 Filming Wrap
  6. Amazing Spider-Man #93, How It All Ends For Peter, Ben & MJ (Spoilers)
  7. Marvel Cancels Shang-Chi #13, Replaced By Shang-Chi & The Ten Rings
  8. John Turturro Talked To His Own Kid, A DC Editor, About The Batman
  9. Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Charisma Carpenter Talk "Angel" Spinoff
  10. Legends of Tomorrow S08: Faison "Nervous"; More Braff/Blue Beetle Talk
  11. The Enduring Horror of Adventures into the Unknown, Up for Auction
  12. Dick Briefer Frankenstein's Serious 1950s Horror Turn, at Auction
  13. Slumber #1 Review: Clever Combination
  14. Superman: Son Of Kal-El #8 Review: Too Similar
  15. Joe Hill's Rain #3 Review: A Private Tragedy
  16. Blue Bolt #115 and its L.B. Cole Pre-Code Horror Cover, at Auction
  17. Thor's Marvel Debut and Loki Saves the Day in Venus #12, at Auction
  18. Latest Red Diamond Mister Sinister Gossip – Is The Pit His Destiny?
  19. ComiXology Not Quite But Almost As Terrible As It Was Six Weeks Ago
  20. Alex De Campi, Skylar Patridge & Kelly Fitzpatrick Webtoon Reversal
  21. JobWatch: Promotions And New Hires At Marvel, DC, First Second & Oni
  22. Green Lantern: Birth Of Conspiracy Favourite In DC Round Robin II
  23. Victor Hargreeves In The Daily LITG, 30th March 2022

LITG five years ago, DC and Deathstroke

Today, DC Comics Defines Deathstroke As A Paedophiliac Rapist

  1. Today, DC Comics Defines Deathstroke As A "Pedophiliac Rapist"
  2. Tonight Is Slugma Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Bonus
  3. Marvel Launches Extreme Carnage In July With New Silhouette Mystery
  4. Walker: Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki: Embrace the Silver
  5. New Pokémon Will Debut In Pokémon GO This April
  6. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
  7. Skullcandy Reveals The New Dime True Wireless Earbuds
  8. With Great Power Comes No Responsibility – Wally West Flash Spoilers
  9. Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Is Willing to Suffer for His Art, People
  10. Therian Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
  11. A Look At Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 For Next Month
  12. Forbidden Planet's The Detective #1 Cover Returns Batman To Liverpool
  13. Marvel Launches Extreme Carnage In July With New Silhouette Mystery
  14. Frank Miller's Daredevil, Ronin, Sin City Original Artwork At Auction
  15. Invincible #1 Hits $2500 After Amazon Prime Video Series Debut
  16. Simon Bisley's Original Lobo Cover Artwork Goes To Auction
  17. Batman/Catwoman #4 Massive Trigger Warning For Those Who Like Penguins
  18. Two Pages Of Arthur Adams, Whilce Portacio's Longshot Up For Auction
  19. Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 Dominates Advance Reorders
  20. Detective Comics Beats Alien In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  21. Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki, Daily LITG, 30th March 2021

LITG six years ago, DC was pulling comic books

But Bleeding Cool already had Batman #92.

  1. DC Comics Pulls Digital Comics From Wednesday, Including Batman #92
  2. Batman #92: Gotham On Lock Down, No One Able To Leave The House
  3. Funko Supports Pride as They Announce New Pop Vinyl Figures
  4. "Wonder Woman 1984" Gets a New Poster for its New Release Date
  5. Marvel Comics Assures Retailers They Have a Coronavirus Crisis Plan
  6. Sony Is Now Slowing Down PlayStation Network Speeds In North America
  7. DC Comics Decisions Spark Retailer Concern Over Coronavirus Plans
  8. Marvel Comics X-Men Vs Sentinel #3 Statue Lands at Iron Studios
  9. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  10. Batman #93: Punchline Knows the Joker's Batman Obsession [Spoilers]

LITG seven years ago – Mark Alessi passed away

And WonderCon was underway.

  1. 50 Shots of Cosplay at WonderCon 2019 Day One – From Lil' Stan Lee to Bodypaint Batgirl
  2. Mark Alessi, Founder of CrossGen, Has Died
  3. WonderCon 19: DC Comics Announces Entire Digital Comics Library Added to Service
  4. Wynonna Earp Season 4 Writers Room Could Open by June
  5. Scott Snyder Talks Plans For a Sequel to Metal, the Launch of Doom War and #NOTG
  6. When Scott Snyder Got in a Drunken Fight With Dan DiDio Over Batman
  7. A Second Year of Sandman Presents and Doom Patrol from DC/Vertigo
  8. Elementary Season 7: Season Premiere Date Revealed, Summary, and 6 Images
  9. Swamp Thing Release Date Announced, First-Look at Stargirl
  10. Pete Townshend Turns Unmade Album, Lifehouse Into a Graphic Novel With Heavy Metal

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Steven T. Seagle, Man Of Action
  • Geoff Mosse, artist for Terminal Press
  • Martin Morazzo, artist on Great Pacific, Ice Cream Man, Snowfall, The Electric Sublime
  • Andres Ponce, artist on War Goddess, Frankenstein, TMNT
  • Travis Huffman, President and Editor-in-Chief at Last Sentry Comics

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Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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