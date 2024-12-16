Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Dragonlance Chronicles, newlitg

Dragonlance Chronicles Collection- the Daily LITG, 16th December, 2024

The Dragonlance Chronicles Collection topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

The Dragonlance Chronicles Collection topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

The Dragonlance Chronicles Collection and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, DC Comics Solicits

LITG two years ago, Dungeons & Dragons & Saturday Mornings

LITG three years ago, Robin Tells Batman About Bernard

LITG four years ago, Topless Batman

LITG five years ago… DC were cancelling collections

And Orlando Jones was still getting fired from American Gods.

LITG six years ago… we had Roy Thomas vs Neal Adams

And Poison Ivy was getting cancelled.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Leonardo Manco , artist on Hellblazer, Hellstorm and Deathlok.

, artist on Hellblazer, Hellstorm and Deathlok. Joe Infurnari, comic creator on The Bunker and Evolution.

And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

