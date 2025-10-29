Posted in: Comics | Tagged: brian bendis, newlitg
Cancellation of Brian Bendis in The Daily LITG, 29th of October, 2025
DC Comics' cancellation of Brian Bendis was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- DC Comics' cancellation of Brian Bendis was the top trending story on Bleeding Cool.
- See the most-read comic industry news of the day, including potential Marvel projects for Bendis.
- Discover the top headlines in comics, TV, collectibles, and pop culture from the past years.
- Explore notable comic creator birthdays and subscribe for daily updates on breaking stories.
DC Comics' cancellation of Brian Bendis was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
DC Comics cancelling Brian Bendis and the top ten stories from yesterday
- DC Comics Cancels Brian Bendis Batman Deluxe Hardcover For February
- The Boys Sets Guinness Records; Urban Thanks Garth Ennis, Eric Kripke
- Nick Dragotta's Design Of Absolute Joker For Absolute Batman #15
- Archie & Antarctic Try To Publish K-Pop Demon Hunters In January 2026
- Peacemaker: Bonnie Discepolo on Post-Credits Scene, Gunn Community
- Will Brian Bendis Return To The Avengers For Marvel Comics?
- Doctor Who, Disney Split Confirmed; 2026 Christmas Special Announced
- High Potential: Our S02E07 "The One That Got Away" Fall Finale Preview
- Nightcrawler is the Uncanny Spider-Man with Hasbro's Marvel Legends
- Marvel Muppets And Media Deals Top The 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Ruben Bolling's Trump You! Strips Join Tom The Dancing Bug Kickstarter
- Oh No! I Was Called On To Run The Chip Zdarsky Panel At MCM Comic Con!
- Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows' Babs in Ahoy's January 2026 Full Solicits
- Jeremy Corbyn To Play The Wizard Of Oz In Pantomime This Christmas
- Fight The Police In Tomorrow's Absolute Batman Annual (Spoilers)
- January 2026 Return Of Source Point Press To Comic Shops Via Prana
- TAMA's Pokemon Tribute Finale in Panick's January 2026 Full Solicits
- Barb Vs. The Leech Queen Gets A 75,000 Copy Print Run
- Karl Urban Thanks Garth Ennis in The Daily LITG, 28th of October, 2025
LITG one year ago, Greg Capullo & FCO Plascencia
- Greg Capullo Posts FCO Plascencia Quit Wolverine, Sparks Comics Debate
- Zeb Wells Leaves Joe Kelly A Nasty Surprise In Amazing Spider-Man #60
- Chucky Franchise Fans "Will See Your Favorites Again": Don Mancini
- Absolute Wonder Woman Dominates Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Rob Liefeld Revisits Hulk/Savage Dragon in Deadpool Team-Up (Spoilers)
- Tony Hinchcliffe Should Change His Depends After Trump Rally: AOC
- Josemaria Casanovas' Full Ultimate Jim Lee X-Men #1 Homage Cover Set
- The New GI Joe #1 Grabs 225,000 Orders From Comic Book Stores
- SNL Second-Guessing: Show's Political Satire "Bipartisan": Michaels
- Babs Tarr Can't Talk About Her New DC Comic But Joe Quinones Knows
- Doctor Doom Uses His Own A.I. To Concoct His Evil Schemes (Spoilers)
- Alan Moore Talks Dangers and Delights of Comics Fandom to The Guardian
- Cullen Bunn Writes The Nine Lives Of Salem For Archie Comics
- Greg Capullo & FCO Plascencia in The Daily LITG 28th October, 2024
LITG two years ago, The Hunters get Kickstartered
- A Censored Preview For a Harley Quinn Reunion on The Hunters
- Three Jokers Are Back In Continuity Thanks To Gotham War (Spoilers)
- How Gotham City Will Be Changed After The Gotham War (Spoilers)
- Supergirl Special Preview: Power Girl's Back, Kara's Got the Sack?
- 52 Cosplay Shots On A Wet Day At MCM London Comic Con 2023
- Max Landis Lost His Laptop With All His Work On, Hadn't Backed It Up
- How DC Comics Got In The Way Of Bodies On Netflix
- Spider-Man Editor Nick Lowe Responds To Spider-Marriage News
- South Park Swaps "The Mouse" for Kathleen Kennedy; Gina Carano Big Fan
- Spider-Man's Marriage Is Back At Marvel For Good
- Why No Mention of the Artists in Netflix's Bodies Panel at MCM?
- Returning To MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 28th October 2023
LITG three years ago, Eight Pages From Disney's Gargoyles
- Eight Pages From The New Disney Dynamite Gargoyles' Comic
- How People Reacted To A Black Green Lantern, In 1971
- WandaVision Spinoff "Vision Quest" Reportedly in Development
- Morgan Red Has The Greatest Mutant Power In The X-Men (XSpoilers)
- Cerebus To Do Marvelman/Miracleman For Christmas Next Year
- Tenille Dashwood Set to Return at Tonight's WWE SmackDown: Report
- Geoff Johns Is Returning To Aquaman, But It's Not How You Thiiiink
- Hasbro Debuts Dungeons & Dragons Transforming D20 Dicelings
- Phoenix Files #1 Launches in Zenescope January 2023 Solicits
- How To Get Shiny Noibat In Pokemon GO Halloween Event 2022
- Frank Frazetta's Dawn Attack #1 Preview: Space Dinosaurs for Dinner
- Tokyopop's Conclude & Collect Resident Evil in January 2023 Solicits
- Norman Saunders' Strange Stories from Another World #4, at Auction
- Fantasy Quality Assurance Manga In Kodansha January 2023 Solicits
- Ace's Master of Magnetism, Magno in Super-Mystery Comics, at Auction
- Andrea Colvin Launches LB Ink Graphic Novel Imprint At Little, Brown
- Marvel To Publish July 1963 Omnibus With Avengers #1 & X-Men #1
- From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con October 2022 To The Other
- Rachael Smith Announces Glass Half Empty, at MCM London Comic Con
- Princess Convenient Plot Devices in Yen Press January 2023 Solicits
- On The Way To MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG 28th October 2022
LITG four years ago, Bosch Sequel First Look
- Bosch Spinoff Series Signals Season 1 Filming Wrap with Last Ep Look
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El – Has Everyone Forgotten How Stories Work?
- She-Spawn Brings the Firepower with New McFarlane Toys Figure
- Hasbro Pulse Con Deep Dive: Animated X-Men Marvel Legends
- Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson on Fans Rediscovering Series
- When DC Asked Readers If They Wanted To Read Comics About Black People
- A Sneak Peek At Maps Of The Marvel Universe From Asgard To Wakanda
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Omega and Echo Figures Revealed by Hasbro
- Separated At Birth: Todd McFarlane, Bob Kane, Batman And Akira
- Chappelle Helps Netflix: South Park's Stone; Chappelle Fan on Stargirl
- Tom King and Elsa Charretier Sitting in a Tree, T-W-E-E-T-I-N-G
- DC Comics Even Later Due To Printer & Paper Problems
- Michael Davis Withdraws Application To DC Comics' Milestone Initiative
- Marvel Teases "Iron Fist No More" for February 2022
- Once & Future & Radio Apocalypse Tops Advance Reorders
- Stories by WWE and AEW Stars Collected in New Headlocked Comic
- Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1 – Third Publishing Date Lucky?
- The Nightcrawlers: ABLAZE, Zoop to Crowdfund Kids Graphic Novel
- Mark Millar Is A Little Confused As To When His Comics Are Coming Out
- Vault Publishes Dailen Ogden, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing's Wifwulf
- Todd McFarlane is The Batman in The Daily LITG 28th October, 2021
LITG five years ago, West Wing, Star Wars and Turtles
- The West Wing Reunion Offered to Non-HBO Max Subscribers for Free
- Iconic Star Wars BTS Photo Becomes Ornament To Make You Cry
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)
- Jason Todd Complicated Love Life In Three Jokers #3 and Red Hood #50
- The Wheel of Time Series Posts Audio Preview- But Are You Ready?
- Shiny Darkrai Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Red Hood and Nightwing McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Finally Arrives
- Black Editorial Staff Speak Out About DC Comics, Across Two Decades
- Funko Unveils Marvel Black Light for Today's FunkoShop Drop
- X Of Swords… Is Not Going To Be Ten Issues Of Sword Fighting?
- X-Men's Sheriff Gia Whitechapel, Shares Name With Adult Performer
- Marco Rudy's Journey From DC and Marvel To Rainy Day Woman (RDW)
- Donny Cates & Dylan Burnett's New Comic, The One You Feed, Out Now
- Comic Shops Get Free DC Nation Presents: DC Future State in November
- Lance Briggs' Very Political Journey From Football To Graphic Novel
- Does Doctor Strange Now Know About One More Day? (Spoilers)
- DC Collects John Ridley's Batman In Hardcover In June 2021
- Mad Jim Jaspers And The Fury Appear In Today's X Of Swords: Stasis
- Yesterday, Lunar Distributed Two Weeks Of DC Comics At Once
- 4 Page King In Black: Black Knight #1 Preview by Jesus Saiz
LITG six years ago, Gary Frank finished Doomsday Clock
And Tony Isabella was calling Batman toxic, long before Defund Batman.
- Tony Isabella Calls Batman Toxic, Says Character Ruins DC Comics
- Gary Frank Has Finished the 47 Page Final Issue of Doomsday Clock #12 – All On Track For December 18th
- First Look at David Tennant's Doctor Meeting Jodie Whittaker's in Doctor Who – January 2020 Titan Solicits
- Bruce Lee Gets An 80th-Anniversary Tribute Statue from Blitzway
- Just Chillin' With Apocalypse in Excalibur #1 [Preview]
- "Try and Stay Calm, You're Doing Very Well" – BBC One's Dracula Trailer Drops at MCM London Comic Con
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14 "The Gang Texts" [REVIEW]
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Thor #1 by Donny Cates and Nic Klein Gets Rather Messy
- The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 27th October 2019 – "None Of Them Could Top Sales of Marauders #1"
- "Rick and Morty": Was Chris Jericho's World Title Stolen via Portal Gun?
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wave 3 Announced by Hasbro
- Historical Funko Pop Artists, Presidents and Icons Are Coming Soon
- Okay, So I Just Bought a Page of Doomsday Clock at MCM London Comic Con
- Martin Scorsese Expands on His Comments Regarding Marvel Films
- "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki Arrested on Assault, Public Intox [Review]
- "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Episode IV – A New Retweet Hope [REVIEW]
- "Good Omens": Neil Gaiman Loved Your Netflix Petition to Cancel Show
- "Supergirl": Kara's Villains Are Hiding "In Plain Sight" [PREVIEW]
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Scarlet Witch Vs The Vision in Tarot #1 by Alan Davis and Paul Renaud
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Star Wars #1 by Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz From Marvel in January
LITG seven years ago, Old Man Logan was ending…
And Superman was getting militarized
- Old Man Logan Finale May Feature the Worst Thing Wolverine's Ever Done
- Clark Kent Joins the Navy SEALs In Superman: Year One
- Hunter Killer is Far Better than You've Been Told [Review]
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Freak Out Over New Found Item
- Frank Miller vs AnemoneTea at MCM London Comic Con 2018
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date…
- Jeff Krelitz, of Tower Records.
- Paul Gravett, the Man at the Crossroads, publisher, curator, comics expert.
- Publisher of Top Shelf Comix and author of The Staros Report, Chris Staros.
- Warrior Nun Areala writer Anthony Zicari
- Illustrator Dave Bain
- Transformers and GI Joe comic book artist Emil Cabaltierra
- Comics journalist Eric Larnick
- Managing editor of Decider, Alexander Zalben
- Comic book journalist and Youngblood writer Dr Manolis Vamvounis
- Director Ralph Bakshi who hired many comic book creators for his studio.
- Co-creator of E-Man, comics writer and editor Nicola Cuti.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.