Cancellation of Brian Bendis in The Daily LITG, 29th of October, 2025

DC Comics' cancellation of Brian Bendis was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again.

DC Comics' cancellation of Brian Bendis was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC Comics cancelling Brian Bendis and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Greg Capullo & FCO Plascencia

LITG two years ago, The Hunters get Kickstartered

LITG three years ago, Eight Pages From Disney's Gargoyles

LITG four years ago, Bosch Sequel First Look

LITG five years ago, West Wing, Star Wars and Turtles

LITG six years ago, Gary Frank finished Doomsday Clock

And Tony Isabella was calling Batman toxic, long before Defund Batman.

LITG seven years ago, Old Man Logan was ending…

And Superman was getting militarized

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date…

Jeff Krelitz, of Tower Records.

of Tower Records. Paul Gravett , the Man at the Crossroads, publisher, curator, comics expert.

, the Man at the Crossroads, publisher, curator, comics expert. Publisher of Top Shelf Comix and author of The Staros Report, Chris Staros.

Warrior Nun Areala writer Anthony Zicari

Illustrator Dave Bain

Transformers and GI Joe comic book artist Emil Cabaltierra

Comics journalist Eric Larnick

Managing editor of Decider, Alexander Zalben

Comic book journalist and Youngblood writer Dr Manolis Vamvounis

Director Ralph Bakshi who hired many comic book creators for his studio.

who hired many comic book creators for his studio. Co-creator of E-Man, comics writer and editor Nicola Cuti.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

