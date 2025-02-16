Posted in: Comics | Tagged: aquaman, newlitg
Darkseid Is Still Aquaman in the Daily LITG, 16th of February 2025
Darkseid, being Aquaman, was the still most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Darkseid Is Aquaman and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Darkseid Is… Aquaman?
- Frank Miller Draws Black Cat For Amazing Spider-Man #70
- Ransom Canyon: Netflix Goes Full Taylor Sheridan In First Teaser
- OmnibusWatch: Ghost Rider, Blade Runner, Conan, X-Men, Solomon Kane
- New $50 Maximum Marvel Legends Spider-Man Divides Collectors
- Just One More Page From… Amazing Spider-Man #68 (Spoilers)
- Superman: James Gunn, David Corenswet Break The Bad News to Shaq
- New Transformers x Monster Hunter Silver Rathalos Figure Revealed
- Marvel Comics' Ultimate Solicits For May 2025 Promise New Summer Books
- McFarlane Toys Unveils New Gold Label B&W Batman Year Two Figure
And a few more of mine from yesterday;
- Absolute Batman #5 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Limits Of The Human Body OGN by Jim Ottaviani & Dale DeForest
- PrintWatch: One World Under Carnage, Geiger, Magik, Hive & Hellhunters
- Darkseid Is Aquaman in the Daily LITG, 15th of February 2025
LITG one year ago… Dunkin Donuts Dropping Ben Affleck
- Dunkin Donuts Drops Ben Affleck & The DunKings: Extended Cut (VIDEO)
- DC Comics Vs Marvel Comics Omnibus Covers, Cover Price Of $150 Each
- More Marvel Omnibuses For Late 2024 & Early 2025
- Marvel To Launch New "Hellverine" Series In May 2024
- First Look At David Pepose & Jonathan Lau's Space Ghost
- DC Comics Omnibuses For Batman And Robin Adventures And More
- Marvel's New Super Hero Team For 2024, The Blood Hunters
- Paul Neary, British Comics Legend, Dies At 74. RIP
- Mattel Debuts 60th Anniversary Allan Vintage Barbie Repro Doll
- A Brand New ThunderCat, Calica, In ThunderCats #2
- PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man Displaced, Red Hood One Hand Wolverine
- Tom Waltz & Juan José Ryp Bring Wolverine To The Blood Hunt
- Marvel Brings Back Morbius In 2024, For More Morbin' Time
- Myron Fass Art in Avon's Romantic Love #5, Up for Auction
- Heather Antos Draws Her First Comic For "When I Was Young…"
- Chicago Government Licenses Marvel's Ironheart For Safety Campaign
- San Diego Comic-Con: The Cruise, From Florida To Cozumel, In 2025
- Marvel Brings Back Strange Academy For Blood Hunt
- Dunkin Donuts Drops Ben Affleck in the Daily LITG, 15th February 2024
LITG two years ago, DC Comics Dating Profiles
- DC Comics Reveals Ages Of Characters On Their Dating Profiles
- The Nevers: HBO Max Cancelling Series Now Feels Like Mercy Killing
- South Park Season 26 Episode 2 Promo: Kyle's Being "Royally" Annoying
- What If Peter Parker Never Became Spider-Man? (SpiderSpoilers)
- Marvel Studios Track Suit Mafia Comes to Hasbro's Marvel Legends
- New York Gets Avengers Endgame One Year Blip (Fantastic Four Spoilers)
- What You Get When You Cross Domino With Nightcrawlers, Auntie Fortune
- Flashpoint Superman Save the Day with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Updates Crusher, La Forge, Worf & Riker
- Kraven The Hunter Gets A New Wakandan Origin From Marvel (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Announces Spirit World, The Vigil & City Boy For AAPI Month
- Mike Mignola Adds Miss Truesdale & Fall of Hyperborea to Hellboyverse
- The X-Factor's Fremantle Buys Minority Stake In Axel Alonso's AWA
- Black Panther's Dad Calls T'Challa A Traitor To Wakanda (Spoilers)
- Bill Watterson & John Kascht's The Mysteries Picture Book For Adults
- Danilo Beyruth's Love Kills to be Published in English by Titan Comics
- Marvel's Wasp #2 Reveals Previously Secret Origins Of W.H.I.S.P.E.R.
- Flashpoint Superman in The Daily LITG, 15th of February, 2023
LITG three years ago, Emaciated Black Krrsantan
