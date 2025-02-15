Posted in: Comics | Tagged: aquaman, newlitg
Darkseid Is Aquaman in the Daily LITG, 15th of February 2025
Darkseid being Aquaman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
Darkseid Is Aquaman and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Darkseid Is… Aquaman?
- SNL50: The Homecoming Concert: How to Watch, Who's Performing & More
- New $50 Maximum Marvel Legends Spider-Man Divides Collectors
- Marvel To Introduce A Hell Hulk In May 2025
- McFarlane Toys Unveils New Gold Label B&W Batman Year Two Figure
- Everything You Wanted To Know About Absolute Flash…
- Buffy/Angel Star James Marsters Responds to Sequel Series Questions
- Frank Miller Draws Black Cat For Amazing Spider-Man #70
- Marvel Comics' Ultimate Solicits For May 2025 Promise New Summer Books
- London's Mega City Comics Saved, Renamed As Forbidden Planet Camden
And a few more of mine from yesterday;
- Very Special Valentine's Day Messages to Launch Tales From Ero-Tech
- New Hires And Promotions As Oni Press Take Three Staffers From Boom
- First Look At One World Under Doom #2 by Ryan North and R.B. Silva
- Black Panel Press Launches GoFundMe After Diamond Comics Bankruptcy
- Snopes Confirms It's Not $32,000, It Wasn't USAID & Not A Trans Comic
- Romance, Green Lantern: John Stewart, Tamaranean & Thanagarians
- Jonathan Hickman Returns To Mister Sinister In Aliens Vs Avengers #3
- Marvel Introduce Hell Hulk… Hellk? The Daily LITG 14th February 2025
LITG one year ago… Dunkin Donuts Dropping Ben Affleck
- Dunkin Donuts Drops Ben Affleck & The DunKings: Extended Cut (VIDEO)
- What's In The Boxes? Mars Attacks In X-Men Comics Today (XSpoilers)
- Marvel's New Super Hero Team For 2024, The Blood Hunters
- Fantastic Four Cast Announced By Marvel Studios For Valentine's Day
- Marvel Brings Back The Midnight Sons For 2024
- Marvel And DC Comics To Republish Their Crossovers, Including Amalgam
- Expanded Edition Of Alex Ross' Fantastic Four: Full Circle
- Marvel To Launch New "Hellverine" Series In May 2024
- How Spider-Verse Changed What Uncle Ben Meant (Spoilers)
- Monty Python: Eric Idle Goes Public with Issues; John Cleese Responds
- Paul Neary, British Comics Legend, Dies At 74. RIP
- Torpedo 1972: Ablaze Previews Sequel to 80s European Gangster Comic
- Punisher Co-Creator Ross Andru Drawing Romantic Hearts, at Auction
- PrintWatch: Rebel Moon, Ultimate X-Men, GI Joe, Night People,
- Mad Cave/Papercutz To Sign Up Disney/Pixar Graphic Novels
- Mutant Beach Party In Derek Charm's Toxic Summer #1 From Oni In May
- Marvel Loves DC in the Daily LITG, 14th February 2024
LITG two years ago, Flashpoint Superman
- Flashpoint Superman Save the Day with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse
- DC Comics Reveals Ages Of Characters On Their Dating Profiles
- Twenty-Two Marvel Comics Omnibuses For Late 2023 & Early 2024
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #105 Preview: Failing the Alpha Test
- Captain Marvel? Shazam? DC Comics Will Now Just Call Him The Captain
- The Dark Knight Trilogy Coming Soon to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse
- Scariest Joker Story Since Killing Joke? Tom King's Brave and the Bold
- South Park Season 26 Episode 2 Promo: Kyle's Being "Royally" Annoying
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Review: Another Messy Marvel Movie
- Batman Dark Detective Gets Jokerized with New McFarlane Toys Figure
- The Black Terror Debuts in Exciting Comics #9, Up for Auction
- The Fire And The Fury When Amazon Hobbled Comixology – Part 2
- Two New Cullen Bunn Horror Comics For May, Lamentation & Ghostlore
- Enrico Marini's Noir Burlesque, Now From Titan Comics
- When Alan Moore Was Interested In Writing Ant-Man
- Marvel Comics Introduce Three New Venoms In Extreme Venomverse #2
- Chris Weston On Designing Michael Keaton's Batman Suits For The Flash
- Che Grayson & Kelsey Ramsay's Dark Spaces Good Deeds from IDW in May
- Hardware Rewrites Milestone's Past, But Can't Escape It (Spoilers)
- Love Rosalía Coca-Cola In The Daily LITG, 14th of February, 2023
LITG three years ago, Reach Around
- A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
- Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 8 Should Have Folded: Review
- Sesame Street Spoils Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who Series 14 Plans?!
- Harley Quinn Season 3: Peacemaker Influence Even Impacting Alan Tudyk
- Law & Order: Meloni, Hargitay Have Question for NBC: Where's The Love?
- Grant Morrison Talks DC Comics, Dan DiDio And 5G On Substack
- Frank Cho Spider-Gwen, Zatanna, Mary Jane & Man-Thing Sketch Covers
- Interview with the Vampire: AMC Previews Anne Rice Series Adaptation
- Community: Chevy Chase Responds to Accusations: "I Don't Give a Crap"
- Morgan Perry Moves From Boom Studios To Skybound Entertainment
- Bendis and Gaydos Launch New Pearl Comic at Dark Horse
- Kylun Returns In Marvel's X-Men May 2022 Solicitations
- Grant Morrison Talks DC Comics, Dan DiDio And 5G On Substack
- Thor Swings His Mighty Hammer At Silver Surfer At Heritage Auctions
- Moon Knight's Debut series Kicks Off At Heritage Auctions
- DC Comics To Issue Posthumous Daniel Johnston Covers For Batman #121
- Todd McFarlane Does Jim Lee For Spawn: Scorched #3
- Greg James And Chris Smith Follow Kid Normal With Super Ghost
- Don Simpson Bringing Back 1963 Annual Without Alan Moore
- Tom Brevoort Says Avengers & Avengers Forever 'Collide In Holocaust'
- Man Who Tried To Ban Fun Home, Charged With Child Molestation
- Eternals Foreshadow X-Men, Apocalypse and Judgment Day
- University Of Northampton Labels V for Vendetta For Upsetting Material
- First Squirrel Girl Appearance CGC 9.6 At Auction Today
- Doctor Emo In The Daily LITG, 14th February 2022
LITG four years ago, Darth Vader and Gina Carano
