Posted in: Comics | Tagged: greg capullo, jonathan hickman, newlitg

Jonathan Hickman & Greg Capullo's Wolverine- Daily LITG 22nd May 2024

Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo on Wolverine topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday, followed by Scarlett #1 orders from Image.

Article Summary Jonathan Hickman & Greg Capullo's Wolverine is top news at Bleeding Cool.

Scarlet #1 from Image Comics breaks GI Joe sales records with 80,000 orders.

New developments in X-Men's Krakoa saga and Cyclops, Jean Grey & Wolverine dynamics.

Marvel's Deadpool to feature in 20 variant covers, plus other comic highlights.

Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo on Wolverine topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday, followed by Scarlett #1 orders from Image Comics. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Jonathan Hickman And Greg Capullo On Wolverine in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Bosch Universe

LITG two years ago, A Sandman Shandy

LITG three years ago – Nightwing On The Couch

LITG four years ago – Rick, Morty, Funko, Paul Giamatti

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool has deemed worth covering, it seems. Oh, and Paul Giamatti. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Eric Kirsammer, owner at Quimby's Bookstore

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!