DC Comics Rewrites Batman's History- The Daily LITG, 21st of May 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, who was reading what and when, and who has a birthday today as well.
The ten most popular stories yesterday
- DC Comics Removes Editorial Note About Batman & Dark Crisis
- The Venture Bros.: The Complete Series Arriving Early Next Month
- The CW Believes Superman & Lois, Arrowverse Shows "Had Their Time"
- The Flash: Candice Patton Done After 9 Seasons Even If Show Returned
- Barry Season 4 Was Largely Driven By Worst Season 1 Plot Hole
- Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary 4K Set Coming June 26th
- PrintWatch: Amazing Spider-Man #26 Gets Spoiler Second Printing
- Marvel Comics Just Brought Back The Ultraverse But No One Noticed
- Black Mirror Season 6: Netflix Releases New Episode Preview Images
- Horizon Forbidden West Thunderjaw Comes to Life with Good Smile
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
- Spider-Man Attacks Eric Gill Statue in London, Outside The BBC
- Frank Miller Presents Mario Guevara & Alex Munoz for August 2023
- Comic Books Kill According to Scout Comics August 2023 Solicits
- Saint Seiya: Knights Of The Zodiac in Ablaze August 2023 Solicits
- Judge Dredd Vs Kyle Asher in Rebellion/2000AD August 2023 Solicits
- Barry Caded In The Daily LITG on the 20th of May, 2023
LITG one year ago, What Happened To Nick Fury During The Blip
- Secret Invasion Taking Place "During The Blip" Raises Obvious Question
- Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role
- Marvel Comics Relaunch Alien #1 in August 2022
- Image Comics Full August 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
- So Why Does Doctor Who Hate Jodie Whittaker? BCTV Daily Dispatch
- Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Update: The CW Boss on Cancellations
- Marvel Legends Reveals Include Mojo World, Sentinels, And More Spidey
- The Last Shadowhawk Will Have 13 Variant Covers from Image in August
- Zoolander Superman Flies on in with McFarlane's New 7" Page Punchers
- Saturday Night Live Promo: Natasha Lyonne Has That "Columbo Voice"
- BEHOLD! Thirteen Covers for Amazing Spider-Man #900 in July
- The Strange Saga of the Black Knight in Zip Comics #2, at Auction
- Tillie Walden's Walking Dead: Clementine OGN Has A 100,000 Print Run
- Marvel Unveils 7 Star Wars Pride Variants Launching in June
- MLJ's Answer to the Human Torch, Fireball in Pep Comics #12 at Auction
- Evanescence Gets Their Comic Book From Opus Comics
- Tapas and Radish: Kakao Entertainment Merges Digital Platforms
- The Wachowskis Bring Matrix Comics Back To Print After $200 eBay Sales
- Erica Schultz and Carola Borelli Deliver The Deadliest Bouquet
- Golden Rage to Combine Golden Girls with Battle Royale in August
- Archie Comics Publish Jinx's Grim Fairy Tales in August 2022 Solicits
- SCOOP: Milo Manara's First Art For Frank Miller's Sin City
- Vault Comics Launch End After End & Revealer in August 2022 Solicits
- James Bond & Lady Hel in Full Dynamite August 2022 Solicitations
- AWA Launches A New Imprint, Lesser Evils, To Publish Emmett #1
- Sherlock Scandal In Belgravia Manga in Titan August 2022 Solicits
- Power Rangers: Death Ranger & Wyld in Full Boom August 2022 Solicits
- Turtles, Transformers, Trek, Trve Kvlt- Full IDW Solicits August 2022
- Netflix's Enola Holmes Gets Graphic Novel Sequel From Nancy Springer
- Star Wars & Love Everlasting On Next Week's Previews Covers
- Dave Sim's Cerebus In Hell – Mickey Mouse, EC Comics, Apocalypse Now
- The Arch Must Be Destroyed in Power Rangers Universe #6 Preview
- Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Marco Finnegan Take James Bond In 007 #1
- First Look at Final Issue of Kirkman and De Felici's Oblivion Song
- What Happened To Nick Fury During The Blip? Daily LITG 20th May 2022
LITG two years ago – Kith, Kin and Kindred
- Kindred Revealed In Amazing Spider-Man #66 (Major Spoilers)
- The Nineties Are Back Bigger Than Even In Way Of X #2 (Big Spoilers)
- Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)
- Marvel Reboots Darkhawk With New Series, New Identity
- Kang, Kindred, Krakoa & Kushala – Marvel Comics August 2021 Solicits
- Magneto Exposed in Planet-Sized X-Men #1 Improbable Preview
- The Wheel of Time Shares Season 2 Episode 1 Details But Not For Long
- In-Hand Look At New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Target Exclusive Figures
- Writer and Publisher David Anthony Kraft Has Passed Away
- The Next Batman Gets New Comic Series From John Ridley, I Am Batman
- First Issue of The Shadow Pulp Goes for Record $156,000 at Auction
- Venom #200 Delayed Again Because… The Printer Ran Out Of Paper
- Writer and Publisher David Anthony Kraft Has Passed Away
- PrintWatch: Image Comics Gives BTGTF Offer To Shops For Second Prints
- Killer Queens, A Queer Take On 1950s Sci-Fi Nostalgia, Arrives 8/18
- Star Trek: The Mirror War- IDW Announces Year-Long Comic Book Event
- Berserk Creator Kentaro Miura Has Passed Away
- First Look Inside Peach Momoko's Horizon Zero Dawn Poster Portfolio
- IDW Serialises Cavan Scott & Rachael Stott's Star Wars Graphic Novel
- You'll Wait At Least 3 Months Between TMNT: The Last Ronin #3 And #4
- Demon in a Pill Bottle: Tony Stark Gets a New Addiction in August?
- IDW Publishing Full Solicits and Solicitations For August 2021
- Spider-Woman Is Spinning Her Future In Current Marvel Comics
- No Excalibur, New Mutants or SWORD in August From Marvel Comics
- Michael Walsh. Joshua Williamson. Ram V. Matthew Rosenberg.
- Keanu Reeves to Speak to US Book Show About His Graphic Novel, BRZRKR
- Bandai and Marvel Create Tokusatsu-Inspired Avengers Comics & Figures
- Torunn Grønbekk & Edgar Salazar Launch Warhammer 40K Sisters Of Battle
- Don't Have A Cow, Magneto – The Daily LITG, 20th of May 2021
- Mark Russell Launches Another in August, Deadbox, From Vault Comics
- Maria Llovet's Porcelain On Front Of Next Week's Previews Catalogue
- London Comic Marts Begin Again This Sunday
LITG three years ago – IDW Redundancies
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool deemed worth covering, it seems.
- Now IDW Publishing Lets Go Of Employees, Permanently
- Martha Hart and Chris Jericho Talk Death of Owen Hart, WWE Lawsuit
- McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: White Knight Figures Are Coming
- Diamond Boxes Arrive at Comic Stores, With Stickers and Letter
- SPOILER Makes Their Big First Appearance in Buffy #14
- Stargirl Series Premiere Offers Touching, Heartbreaking Easter Egg
- Batwoman Report: Ruby Rose Leaving Not "100-Percent Her Decision"
- The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Offers Production Update
- The Justice League Take on Darkseid in Massive Statue from XM Studios
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 Finale Examines The Death of Owen Hart
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Stephen Christy of Boom Studios/Archaia.
- Mike Norton, creator of Battlepug, artist on The Goon.
- Jeffrey Vaughn, VP Publishing at Gemstone.
