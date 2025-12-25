Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Mega Man Xmas & Street Fighter in The Daily LITG, 25th December, 2025

Mega Man X & Street Fighter was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. How very festive. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Celebrate Christmas with the most-read Mega Man X & Street Fighter crossover news and comics highlights
  • Relive the top trending comic stories from December 25th across multiple years of festive pop culture
  • See which industry birthdays fall on Christmas Day—including comic creators and contributors
  • Catch up on legacy LITG stories, Marvel, DC, and holiday comic book trivia from years past

Mega Man X & Street Fighter was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. How very festive. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have. Merry Christmas all!

Mega Man X & Street Fighter and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. Udon Studios March 2026 Full Solicits With Mega Man X & Street Fighter
  2. A World Without Doctor Doom Ends In Armageddon (Will Of Doom Spoilers)
  3. What If Everyone Forgot X-Men: Age Of Revelation's Finale? (XSpoilers)
  4. Hot Toys Brings Absolute Batman to Life with New 1/6 Scale Figure
  5. Marvel Comics' March 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations
  6. Superman Vs Absolute Superman In DC's K.O. #4???
  7. A World Without Peter Parker (Amazing Spider-Man #18 Spoilers)
  8. Jed MacKay's Avengers Comes To An End From Marvel Comics In March 2026
  9. Joker, Red Hood & Lex Luthor Choose New, Familiar Forms In DC's K.O.
  10. Absolute Wonder Woman & Batman Make Connection To Superman (Spoilers)
  11. What On Earth Happened To Free Comic Book Day 2026? A Timeline…

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Andrea Bocelli and the top ten stories

Andrea Bocelli in The Christmas Day Daily LITG, 25th of December 2024

  1. Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends: Your Preview/Viewing Guide
  2. Doctor Who: The War Games Colourised Cut's Surprise Regeneration Scene
  3. Marvel In March 2025 Welcomes The Age Of Revelation
  4. Jonathan Hickman's Imperial From Marvel Comics In The Summer Of 2025
  5. Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary Crossover: "Volunteers" Images Released
  6. Yellowstone Finale Proved John Dutton was "The Big Bad" All Along
  7. Alien: Earth's First 3 Episodes in The Daily LITG, 22nd December 2024
  8. The Handmaid's Tale Final Season in The Daily LITG, 21st December 2024
  9. Transformers, Void Rivals And G.I.Joe Energon Solicits For March 2025
  10. Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicits For March 2025
  11. One Year Of Geiger in Ghost Machine March 2025 Solicits
  12. Workers At Newbury Comics To Vote On Joining A Union
  13. Street Fighter Masters: Guile From Udon Studios in March 2025 Solicits
  14. Hannah Berry And Chris Riddell Team Up For University Challenge
  15. Kathleen Gros' Birdie Marigold & The Mini-Golf Mystery Graphic Novel
  16. Yellowstone Finale Reexamined in the Daily LITG, 24th of December 2024

LITG two years ago, Happy Suella…

Mega Man Xmas &#038; Street Fighter in The Daily LITG, 25th December, 2025

  1. Marvel's Timeless Teases For The Future Of The Whole Marvel Universe
  2. God's Judgement On Alan Scott Being Gay in Green Lantern (Spoilers) 
  3. Another Marvel Timeless Tease: Punisher Vs Punisher In 2024?
  4. Marvel's Timeless Teases For The Future Of Blade & Blood Hunt In 2024
  5. Bleeding Cool's Mystery Retailer Responds To Brian Hibbs
  6. Enter the New Year with Our Godzilla King of the Monsters Gift Guide
  7. Marvel's Timeless Teases For The Future Of Captain America
  8. Mickey Mouse Has a Date with Public Domain Soon (But There's A Catch)
  9. Paul Reiser Writes 'Aliens/What If Carter Burke Had Lived' For Marvel
  10. Marvel's Timeless Teases For The Future Of Iron Man… Civil War III?
  11. Spero Toys' Animal Warriors Of The Kingdom From Comic Shops In March
  12. A Christmas Eve Mystery- The Daily LITG, 24th of December, 2023

LITG three years ago, the ten most popular stories

A Very Merry Missing Orville For The Daily LITG On Christmas Day, 2022

  1. The Orville: After Nearly 5 Months, Did Disney Forget About Season 4?
  2. Today Is Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details
  3. Doctor Who Teases 60th-Anniversary Teaser/Trailer for Christmas Day
  4. That '90s Show: Peacock Offers Netflix That '70s Show Reminder
  5. The Orville: After Nearly 5 Months, Did Disney Forget About Season 4?
  6. Smallville: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar on Their Clark/Lana Regret
  7. The Rookie: Chenford Fans Will Love This Season 5 Ep. 10 Overview
  8. Frank Miller Presents' Full March 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
  9. Image Comics Full March 2023 Solicits, From Saga To Spawn
  10. The Orville, Doctor Who, The Sandman, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
  11. Steve Mannion Tells Origin Of Fearless Dawn in March 2023 Solicits
  12. Toy #1 From Paranormal Hitmen Creators in Keenspot March 2023 Solicits
  13. The Penultimate Gold Digger in Antarctic Press' March 2023 Solicits
  14. Hoan Of Orcs & Pop Up in Blood Moon Comics' March 2023 Solicits
  15. Barack Obama Calls Kate Beaton's Ducks A Favourite Book Of The Year
  16. Garth Ennis' Hawk The Slayer In 2000AD/Rebellion March 2023 Solicits
  17. The Orville Season 4 MIA in the Daily LITG, Christmas Eve 2022

 

LITG four years ago, It's Grampá Christmas

We're Going To Need A Bigger Daily LITG, Christmas Day 2021

  1. Rafael Grampá, The New Big Artist On Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man?
  2. Secretlab Celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary With Gaming Chairs
  3. The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
  4. Image Comics Full March 2021 Solicits & Solicitations
  5. Wrestler Nyla Rose Revives Thunderbird For Marvel Comics X-Men
  6. Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
  7. Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Thanks Team, May Have Confirmed Season 4
  8. Why The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Needs to Spin Its Web as Disney+ Series
  9. Are Jonathan Hickman & Chris Bachalo Marvel's New Spider-Man Team?
  10. Saturday Night Live: "Blues Brothers" Wiig & McKinnon Honor Michaels
  11. Full Free Comic Book Day FCBD Listings For 7th May 2022
  12. Jack Black, Ho99o9 & Lucas Mendonça in Behemoth March 2022 Solicits
  13. Rick & Morty Parodies Star Wars In March 2022 Oni Press March Solicits
  14. Doctor Who, Blade Runner, Bloodborne- Titan Comics March 2022 Solicits
  15. The Best Of 2000AD in Rebellion's March 2022 Solicits
  16. Boom Studios March 2022 Solicits With Buffy's 25th Anniversary
  17. Bettie Page Has An Alien Agenda in Dynamite March 2022 Solicitations
  18. Cerebus's Emily The Strange in Aardvark Vanaheim March 2022 Solicits
  19. Full IDW March 2022 Solicits Includes Sonic 2 Movie Adaptation
  20. We Have Demons & Astro City On Cover Of Diamond Previews #400
  21. We're Going To Need A Bigger Daily LITG, Christmas Eve 2021

LITG five years ago, Firefly, Batmobile and SNL

Ho, Ho, Ho... The Daily LITG - Christmas Day 2020

  1. 20 Years Later: A New Firefly Series With Wash & Zo's Daughter, Emma
  2. The New Look Batmobile From Batman #106 (Preview)
  3. Saturday Night Live Dress Rehearsal: Pete Davidson vs. Yellow Contacts
  4. The Wheel of Time Preview: Watch Thom Merrilin's Guitar Come to Life
  5. Star Trek: Discovery S03E11 Preview: Burn Notice; Grudge Worth Holding
  6. Pokémon GO's Best and Worst of 2020: Best Shiny Releases
  7. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Yule Log Gives Implication of Warmth
  8. Pokémon GO's Best & Worst Of 2020: Best New Features
  9. Rick Ain't Afraid of No Ghosts in New "Rick and Morty" Holiday Promo
  10. Riverdale Season 5 Poster, Tagline Only Add to Time Jump Mystery
  11. The FBI, Comic Pros and the Fake News Controversy of the 1964 Election
  12. Trump's Titans Becomes Biden's Titans In March 2021
  13. Steve Orlando, Ivan Shavrin's Starward From Heavy Metal in March 2021
  14. The Joker #1 Preview Recalls The Killing Joke
  15. Kissing Poison Ivy – Thorns DC Graphic Novel Preview
  16. DC Cancels Orders For Zatanna: The Jewel Of Gravesend Graphic Novel
  17. NetGalley Graphic Novel Reviewers' Private Data Leaked
  18. UCS Comic Distributors Reborn For Back Issues And Variants
  19. Hazel Newlevant Sells Queer And How We Got Here Comic To Little Brown

LITG six years ago… Eddie Murphy Returned

And Doomsday Clock pulled heartstrings.

  1. "SNL": Why Did Eddie Murphy's Return Need to Be Marred? [OPINION]
  2. Doomsday Clock as a Love Letter to Superman (Spoilers)
  3. Neil Gaiman on the BBC, Streaming Globally For Free, This Christmas – With David Tennant, Kit Harington, Amanda Palmer and Glenda Jackson
  4. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  5. More Incest-Kissing in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker? (Spoilers)
  6. "Rick and Morty": Netflix Makes Season 4 Available in 30+ Countries
  7. Did John Paul Leon Cast Jake Gyllenhaal as John Constantine in Hellblazer?
  8. When Todd McFarlane Pops By Your Comic Store For Five Hours Straight
  9. "Umbrella Academy" Vanya Has a Funko Pop Chase! [Review]
  10. Frank Darabont Paid Over a Million – You Get a Limited Print of Bernie Wrightson's Frankenstein for $150

LITG seven years ago… the Doctor dropped Christmas

And Apple and DC went to war.

  1. Doctor Who: Yet Another Other Holiday Tradition Fizzles Out
  2. Apple Vs DC Comics Over Shazam Trademark?
  3. It's Not Just Valeria and Franklin Who Have Been Aged in Fantastic Four #5 (SPOILERS)
  4. Now Marvel Gets a Special Tray For Comics at Walmart – 3 For $5
  5. Seth MacFarlane and Raising 'The Orville' Bar for Season 2

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • DC Super Hero Girls and My Little Pony artist Agnes Garbowska.
  • Comic book journalist Jason Borelli.
  • Comic writer of Planet of Daemons, Future Primitive and DISKevin Gunstone.
  • Owner of Tricon, James Maddox.
  • Comic colourist and creator of My Gal, The Zombie, Dan Conner.
  • My Dad.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.