Diamond Comic Distributors Promising Big Changes For 2026

Diamond Comic Distributors, the comic book distribution business bought by Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop in the Diamond Comics bankruptcy sale, has had a rough year. They have lost almost all their comic book distribution business, they have had to put sales of the controversial consigned stock of comic books into escrow, and now pay that to the comic book publishers, and their future is as precarious as it comes. But for Christmas, they have issued the following: "2026 Bringing Big Changes for Diamond — and for You! With the end of the year fast approaching, Diamond would like to thank you for your continued business throughout an eventful 12 months and let you know that big changes are coming in 2026… Diamond thanks you for your continued business during 2025 and will soon communicate details about systems updates & upgrades designed to improve your retailer experience in 2026 and beyond!"

I mean, right now, anything would be an improvement… here's a look back on the year that has been… You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool.

