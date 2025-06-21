Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kevin smith, newlitg

Kevin Smith on Daredevil/Green Arrow in The Daily LITG, 21st Jun, 2025

Kevin Smith To Write Daredevil/Green Arrow for Marvel/DC Crossover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.

Article Summary Kevin Smith announced as writer for the Daredevil/Green Arrow Marvel/DC crossover event

Bleeding Cool's top trending comic news and most-read stories from June 21, 2025

Flashbacks to past years highlight key comic industry moments and hot topics

Celebrating today's comic creator birthdays and ways to subscribe for daily updates

Kevin Smith to write Daredevil/Green Arrow for Marvel/DC Crossover on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Homelander

LITG two years ago, Jack Kirby is back

Jack Kirby by Susan Skaar is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

LITG three years ago, Mulder Talks About Scully

LITG four years ago, Star Wars: The Black Series

LITG five years ago, Warren Ellis

Bleeding Cool published an article on then-recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things do take a lot of time.

LITG six years ago, Iron Man crosses over

A year ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Marc Andreyko, writer on Manhunter, Torso, Batwoman, Wonder Woman '77.

writer on Manhunter, Torso, Batwoman, Wonder Woman '77. Tyler Kirkham , artist on Green Lantern, Earth 2

, artist on Green Lantern, Earth 2 Jamie Boardman , former Marketing Director at Titan Comics

, former Marketing Director at Titan Comics John E. Workman Jr, comic book letterer.

comic book letterer. Mike Marano, writer on Holmes Inc.

writer on Holmes Inc. Guy Dorian Sr, artist on Rom, Marvel Comics Presents.

artist on Rom, Marvel Comics Presents. Justin F. Gabrie, former Marvel editor

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

