The Matriarch Vs Everyone in The Daily LITG, 25th of September, 2025

The Matriarch vs everyone in Wonder Woman #25 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday.

The Matriarch vs everyone in Wonder Woman #25 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The Matriarch in Wonder Woman #25 and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Geeks And Nerds for Harris

LITG two years ago, Superboy

LITG three years ago, XXXX-Terminators

LITG four years ago, Spider-Man & Doctor Strange Are Up

LITG five years ago, Gerry Conway, Pokémon GO or John Byrne

LITG six years ago, Guardians Of The Galaxy was being relaunched.

Admittedly it may not have been the Guardians the readers thought it was. Oops.

LITG seven years ago, it was back to the Batpenis

There was only one story. For days.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.

Legendary comics creator Bob Layton , co-founder of Valiant, co-creator of X-O Manowar

, co-founder of Valiant, co-creator of X-O Manowar Dave Lizewski , after whom the Kick-Ass character was named.

British small press comics creator Martin Hand.

Howard Bender, producer at Marvel and DC Comics, artist on Dial H and Superman, co-creator of Mr. Fixitt.

producer at Marvel and DC Comics, artist on Dial H and Superman, co-creator of Comic book journalist, Peter Svensson.

Gonzalo Martinez , artist on the Darwin Faeries, Ozopolis and Time Travelling Tourist.

, artist on the Darwin Faeries, Ozopolis and Time Travelling Tourist. Shelly Bond, former Vertigo Executive Editor, founder of Black Crown.

former Vertigo Executive Editor, founder of Black Crown. Cody White , Marketing and Editorial Services Coordinator at Valiant

, Marketing and Editorial Services Coordinator at Valiant Marc Bowker, owner of Alter Ego comic shop.

owner of Alter Ego comic shop. Brett Lewis, co-creator of The Winter Men.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

