The Matriarch Vs Everyone in The Daily LITG, 25th of September, 2025
The Matriarch vs everyone in Wonder Woman #25 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday.
The Matriarch vs everyone in Wonder Woman #25 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.
The Matriarch in Wonder Woman #25 and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- The Death Of The DC Universe By The Matriarch In Wonder Woman #25
- Absolute Green Arrow, Up Against Absolute Jeffrey Epstein (Spoilers)
- Divorce And The Ultimate Spider-Man (#21 Spoilers)
- "The X-Men Don't Kill" "Says Who?" X-Men #22 Today (XSpoilers)
- Milestone As Part Of DC Universe New History But No Sign Of Wildstorm
- Storm Returns In New 2026 Series, Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #1
- Is This Absolute Suicide Squad In Absolute Wonder Woman? (Spoilers)
- Cover Stories: Frank Miller's Exclusive NYCC Batman #1 Cover
- Scarlet Witch Becoming Sorcerer Supreme? (Spoilers)
- Today's X-Men #22 Heads Into Its Age Of Revelation (XSpoilers)
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.
- Kingpin Looking To Take Down God, In Daredevil #25 (Spoilers)
- Brian Bendis Back At Marvel In The Daily LITG, 24th of September 2025
LITG one year ago, Geeks And Nerds for Harris
- Supernatural/The Boys: Jensen Ackles Set for Geeks & Nerds for Harris
- The Beast's Plan To Stop Himself Becoming A Mad Scientist (XSpoilers)
- Superman & Lois Series Finale Will Feature Man of Steel Series First?
- Transformers #13 Sold 100,000 Copies To Comic Stores
- Spartacus: House of Ashur: STARZ Series Announces Additional Cast
- Absolute Power, Amanda Waller And The Multiverse (Spoilers)
- Bow Before Doctor Doom as Hot Toys Reveals New Marvel Comics Figure
- Ultimate Spider-Man #9 Vs Amazing Spider-Man #58 Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- DC Comics/IDW Crossover For Sonic The Hedgehog And Justice League
- Who Gets What Super Power After Absolute Power? (DC Comics Spoilers)
- The Black Terror Debuts in Exciting Comics #9, Up for Auction
- Thor, God of Thunder in Fox Feature's Weird Comics, Up for Auction
- Nightcrawler, Furries And Uncanny X-Men Triggering (XSpoilers)
- Spider Queen Does Whatever A Spider Can in The Eagle #2, at Auction
- Baltimore Gossip: James Gunn To Write An Actual DC Comic Next Year?
- ComicTom & Ben Templesmith's Crashdown- Massive December 2024 Solicits
- George O'Connor On Asgardians: Thor… And Why He Is Loki's Nephew
- Supernatural Killer, Katabasis #1 in BlackBox December 2024 Solicits
- Dstlry's Christmas Anthology, Through The Boughs: A Yuletide Offering
- Chris Bachalo's Something Is Killing The Children #0 Cover For FOC
LITG two years ago, Superboy
- The Adventures of Heterosexual Superboy Continue in DC's Speed Force
- First Appearances of Spider-Man, X-Men, Swamp Thing Stolen In Brooklyn
- Power Girl's Secret Identity Is Now Doctor Paige Stetler
- A New Scarlet Witch And Quicksilver Series From Marvel
- Lynda Carter Schools Kari Lake, MAGA "Cult" on Wonder Woman Meaning
- Nintendo Switch Online Adds Five New Retro Games For September 2023
- Tommy Oliver's Legacy Lives On with the Power Rangers Master Morpher
- Power Girl #1 Preview: Road Tripping to Save the World
- Wonder Woman #1 Gets Second Printing & and a Vaseline Photo
- Action Comics #1057 Preview: Super-Family vs. Super-Impotence
- When DC Sued Fox for Copying Batman in Mystery Men Comics, at Auction
- Blue Beetle's 1st Origin in Series Debut, Blue Beetle #1 at Auction
- Nubia And The Amazons Cancelled, Barkham Asylum Delayed
- The Big 3 Break Out on the cover of Big 3 #4, up for Auction
- AIDS Superhero Bloodfire Revived in Blood Moon December 2023 Solicits
- Washed In Blood & Quested Vol 2 in Massive December 2023 Solicits
- Person, Wonder Woman, Man, Camera, TV, Daily LITG 24th September 2023
LITG three years ago, XXXX-Terminators
- X-Terminators X-Top The X-Daily LITG 23rd September 2022
- From John Byrne's 1978 Uncanny X-Men to 1995's Speculator Burn Out
- XXXX-Terminators in The Daily LITG 22nd September 2022
- Todd McFarlane On Negotiating With DC Comics Over Spawn/Batman
- Comic Book Retailers React to Dark Horse Going Exclusive With PRH
- Quantum Leap EP: Revival Will Address Original Series Season 3 Leap
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Has Doctor Who/Book of Boba Fett Problem
- Pokemon TCG: Fossil Zapdos Card On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- The Boys: Vought Goes "Deep" on Dawn of the Seven Re-Re-Release
- X-Terminators #1 Is More Like XXXX-Terminators #1
- Gotham City Year One Previews With Racially Offensive Language Warning
- All Marvel Fortnite Download Codes, Free With Marvel Unlimited
- No Hip-Hop & Comics At This Year's New York Comic Con
- Boom Studios Kickstart a Complete Giant Days Library Collection
- Heartstopper meets To All The Boys in Winnie Franklin Graphic Novel
- X-Terminators Still Topping The Daily LITG 24th September 2022
LITG four years ago, Spider-Man & Doctor Strange Are Up
- Marvel Could Lose Copyright Over Spider-Man And Doctor Strange
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Olson's Post A Danger to Our Desks?
- Today, Marvel Has Cancelled Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Marvel Responds to Avengers, Dr. Strange, Spider-Man Copyright Filings
- Buffy & Angel Star on Joss Whedon Encounter, John Barrowman & More
- Night Court: Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette Pilot Gets Series Order
- When Alan Moore Talked About James Bond's Misogyny… In 1986
- Pokémon GO Guide: How To Change Furfrou's Forms
- Grant Morrison Writes Foreword For DC Multiverse Simply Explained Book
- Sensor is Junji Ito's Most Ambitious Cosmic Horror Tale Yet
- Yen Press Announces 6 Upcoming Manga and Light Novels
- Lots Of Slabbed Sandman (Mostly CGC 9.8) At Auction This Weekend
- Jason Pearson's Body Bags Back For 2022 As #1 CGC 9.8 Goes To Auction
- PrintWatch: The Third Printing You Love In The Dark, And More
- Is $711 For Invincible #1 Whatnot Variant Actually A Steal?
- The Promise Collection 1945: The Mighty Seventh
- Filipino Comic Book Inker Jeff Huet Dies From COVID-19 – RIP
- Marvel To Give Away Free Avengers #750 Sketchbooks To Comic Shops
- What Marvel's Avengers Tells Us About Upcoming What If? Crossover
- Magdalene Visaggio & Michael Oeming Patreon-Publish Galaxy Of Madness
- Selfies By Sumie, an Influencer Graphic Novel by A.Y. Hashitate
- Caitlin Like's New Graphic Novel, The Hundredth Voice, at Dark Horse
- Cancelling Guardians Of The Galaxy in Daily LITG 24th September 2021
LITG five years ago, Gerry Conway, Pokémon GO or John Byrne
- Punisher Creator Gerry Conway "Cancel Every Existing Superhero Comic"
- The Rarest Pokémon In Pokémon GO & Where to Find Them
- Transformers T-Rex Megatron Stands Mighty In New Hasbro Reveals
- HBO Max Rips Off John Byrne and Marvel For Suicide Squad's Peacemaker
- Shiny Doduo Has Been Released In Pokémon GO's New Event
- "Porygon Did Nothing Wrong" Says Official Pokémon Twitter
- Rick and Morty Emmy Shock: Rick Reveals Why He Hasn't Tackled COVID
- Where's Dom? – Dominic Cummings Parody of Where's Wally, Published
- Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Wants "Combined Universe" with Star Wars
- Shiny Articuno Raid Hour: Last Chance At The Icy Bird In Pokémon GO
- More Delays To Marvel Comics Issues Due To Printers
- Hey Jim Lee, Those Were Michael Davis' Parties, Not Milestone's…
- Is Tom King Making The New Rorschach Alan Moore? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics To Have Lucius Fox Almost Be Shot By Gotham Police
- Diamond Asks Retailers About The Future Of Free Comic Book Day
LITG six years ago, Guardians Of The Galaxy was being relaunched.
Admittedly it may not have been the Guardians the readers thought it was. Oops.
- Guardians Of The Galaxy to be Relaunched by Marvel in 2020
- Jonathan Hickman Defends Jean Grey's Costume in Coded Message
- Captain America Heading For a New #1 in 2020
- "Rick and Morty" Animation Prod J. Michael Mendel Passes Away, Age 54
- Why So Furious With the Dawn Of X Schedules?
- "Crisis" Management – "Smallville" Star Michael Rosenbaum Passes
- Will Marvel Announce Donny Cates on Thor at NYCC?
- Marvel Has No Plans to Scale Back Wolverine Oversaturation Anytime Soon
- Spencer & Locke Creator on Jim Shooter's New Image Book: "Is There A Royalty Check Coming?"
- What's Ryan Stegman Up to In 2020 After Absolute Carnage?
- George Lucas Felt Betrayed by Disney's Direction on "Star Wars"
- M.I.A. In HOXPOX…
LITG seven years ago, it was back to the Batpenis
There was only one story. For days.
- Do You Remember… Superman's Penis?
- 5 Pages from Wednesday's Heroes in Crisis #1
- Stephen Colbert Weighs In On the Batpenis
- Bumblebee Drops a New Trailer, and it Looks Incredible
- Batman Damned #1 Signed by Lee Bermejo Sells for $1000
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.
- Legendary comics creator Bob Layton, co-founder of Valiant, co-creator of X-O Manowar
- Dave Lizewski, after whom the Kick-Ass character was named.
- British small press comics creator Martin Hand.
- Howard Bender, producer at Marvel and DC Comics, artist on Dial H and Superman, co-creator of Mr. Fixitt.
- Comic book journalist, Peter Svensson.
- Gonzalo Martinez, artist on the Darwin Faeries, Ozopolis and Time Travelling Tourist.
- Shelly Bond, former Vertigo Executive Editor, founder of Black Crown.
- Cody White, Marketing and Editorial Services Coordinator at Valiant
- Marc Bowker, owner of Alter Ego comic shop.
- Brett Lewis, co-creator of The Winter Men.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
