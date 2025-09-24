Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Article Summary

  • Brian Michael Bendis is rumored to return to Marvel Comics in 2026 after his stint at DC.
  • The biggest comic news stories from the past day, including Bendis' Marvel comeback gossip.
  • Look back at trending LITG stories from previous years: Powerpuff Girls, Wonder Woman, Guardians and more.
  • See today's notable comic industry birthdays and sign up for the LITG daily newsletter for updates.

Brian Bendis returning to Marvel Comics was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

It's a Big Brian Bendis Birthday - The Daily LITG 18th August 2020
Brian Bendis by Luigi Novi

Brian Bendis Returns To Marvel and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

  1. GOSSIP: Brian Michael Bendis Returning To Marvel Comics In 2026?
  2. Is This The End Of Marvel's Ultimate Universe, Or What?
  3. Cover Stories: Frank Miller's Exclusive NYCC Batman #1 Cover
  4. Absolute Green Arrow, Up Against Absolute Jeffrey Epstein (Spoilers)
  5. Marvel Legends Showcase & Doctor Strange Embraces His Dark Side
  6. Comic Shops Will Now Get Image Graphic Novels A Month Before Amazon
  7. Daredevil #25 Preview: Same Old Song and Dance
  8. Marvel Legends Showcase & Witness the Return of Professor X
  9. DC Comics Cancels Green Arrow in The Daily LITG, 23rd September 2025
  10. Hayden Sherman Has A New Batman Project To Follow Dark Patterns

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Live Action Powerpuff Girls

Live Action Powerpuff Girls in the Daily LITG, 24th of September, 2024
Live Action Powerpuff Girls YouTube screencap
  1. Powerpuff Girls Creator Praises Amazing 1999 Live-Action CN Promo
  2. Who Gets What Super Power After Absolute Power? (DC Comics Spoilers)
  3. Transformers #13 Sold 100,000 Copies To Comic Stores
  4. Jenny Sparks, Great Grand-Daughter of Charles Darwin, Snogged Superman
  5. Moana 2: 7 High-Quality Images Released
  6. Matlock: CBS Offering Kathy Bates-Starring Series Sneak Peek Tonight 
  7. Brie Larson as Elektra in the Daily LITG, 23rd of September, 2024 
  8. A New Book Called "Stan Lee Lied", Claims That Stan Lee… Lied
  9. Brie Larson To Star As Elektra In 2025
  10. Avengers Annual #1 Preview: Infinity Watch Ends with a Big Bang
  11. Fox Feature Syndicate's Samson Series Up for Auction
  12. Kids These Days & Dyed Hard in Keenspot December 2024 Solicits
  13. Robert Cullen's Fault Lines in Ablaze December 2024 Solicits
  14. Incredible Hulk #340 Goes 3D From Pan Universal Galactic Worldwide
  15. Kevin Maguire Draws Violator In Todd McFarlane December 2024 Solicits
  16. J Holtham & Michael Lee Harris Create an Evil Dead for Black Nerds
  17. A Horror Christmas Comic, Dread The Halls, From Image This December

LITG two years ago, Wonder Woman Lassos Kari Lake

wonder woman
Wonder Woman Image: Warner Bros. Studios YT Screencap, NewsNation YT Screencap
  1. Lynda Carter Schools Kari Lake, MAGA "Cult" on Wonder Woman Meaning
  2. Action Comics #1057 Preview: Super-Family vs. Super-Impotence
  3. GI Joe Classified Line Dazzles Hasbro Pulse Con
  4. Nintendo Switch Online Adds Five New Retro Games For September 2023
  5. First Appearances of Spider-Man, X-Men, Swamp Thing Stolen In Brooklyn
  6. Howard Stern Proudly "Woke"; Bill Maher, Donald Trump No Longer BFFs
  7. Power Girl #1 Preview: Road Tripping to Save the World
  8. Doctor Who Subwave Network: 60th Anniversary Trailer This Saturday 
  9. Take Down Society with Hot Toys New Spider-Verse Spider-Punk Figure 
  10. Bill Willingham's Fables Gets Further Delayed
  11. Power Girl's Secret Identity Is Now Doctor Paige Stetler
  12. The Flame and Black Lion in Wonderworld Comics #22, up for Auction
  13. Pulp 716 Closes Social Media After Kickstarter Sparrow Spat
  14. Valiant Publish Two New Comics in December 2023, X-O Manowar & Ninjak
  15. Flame Girl Catches Fire in Rare Wonderworld Comics #30, at Auction
  16. Spider Queen Does Whatever A Spider Can in The Eagle #2, at Auction
  17. Z2 Brings GWAR, Halestorm, Dee Snider & Alan Robert to NYCC
  18. Wonder Woman Lassos Kari Lake in the Daily LITG, 23rd September 2023

LITG three years ago, XXXX-Terminators

Marvel Comics

  1. XXXX-Terminators in The Daily LITG 22nd September 2022
  2. Doom Patrol S04 This December; Welcome, Madeline Zima/Casey Brinke!
  3. The Boys Perfect Comment Starts & Ends Jensen Ackles/Big Sky Pun War
  4. Doctor Who: "The Power of The Doctor": A New Day Brings New Images
  5. Comic Book Retailers React to Dark Horse Going Exclusive With PRH
  6. X-Terminators #1 Is More Like XXXX-Terminators #1
  7. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Has Doctor Who/Book of Boba Fett Problem
  8. Judgment Day Changes Krakoan Resurrection Again (Major XSpoilers)
  9. Rob Liefeld Takes On The Thorny Topic Of… Rob Liefeld
  10. Don Simpson Has A Few Things To Say About Rob Liefeld's WhatNot Cover
  11. DC Comics Brings Back Foil Multi-Level Embossed Variant For 90s Rewind
  12. The Iconic Science Fiction of Planet Comics #1, Up for Auction
  13. AXE: Avengers #1 Preview: Tony Stark Gets Judged
  14. Damn Them All Looks To Be Si Spurrier's Biggest Creator-Owned Launch
  15. DC Incentivises Comic Shops To Share Batman Incorporated #1 PDF
  16. Whatnot's First Comic, Alpha Betas #1, Gets Over 45,000 Orders At FOC
  17. Dave Gibbons Thanks FOC It's Friday, 23rd September 2022
  18. Celebrate Halloween with Helloween (The Band) (The Comic) (Preview)
  19. Kate Doughty Teaches Us How to Survive the End of the World
  20. Kelly Fernández's Prince Félix & La Pluma Magia, a New Scholastic OGN
  21. X-Terminators X-Top The X-Daily LITG 23rd September 2022

LITG four years ago, No More Guardians Of The Galaxy

Krakoan Days And Nights X-Men
LITG Guardians Of The Galaxy
  1. Today, Marvel Has Cancelled Guardians Of The Galaxy
  2. Buffy & Angel Star on Joss Whedon Encounter, John Barrowman & More
  3. Marvel Could Lose Copyright Over Spider-Man And Doctor Strange
  4. When Alan Moore Talked About James Bond's Misogyny… In 1986
  5. George Lucas Doesn't Care What Bleeding Cool Has To Say About Anything
  6. Todd McFarlane's Spawn – 9 Monthly Comics & 5 TV Shows For 2022
  7. Dark Side of the Ring: Rob Van Dam Looks to Clarify Ric Flair Comments
  8. Arrow Ruined Stephen Amell's Ability to Wear a Hood as Public Disguise
  9. Big Sky Welcomes 6 More to Season 2 Cast; S02E01 Episode Overview
  10. Harley Quinn Animated Series: The Eat Bang Kill Tour Gets 2nd Print
  11. Out #1: AWA Studios Unveils Exclusive Variant Covers
  12. From Dark Horse Receptionist To Their Managing Editor – Freddye Miller
  13. Separated At Birth: She-Venom From Venom 2 Posters and DeviantArt
  14. Painkiller Jane Returns From Jimmy Palmiotti and Romina Moranelli
  15. Oliver Stone Gets Graphic Novel For Untold History Of The USA
  16. North For The Winter, a New Graphic Novel by Pixar's Bobby Podesta
  17. Chuck Rozanski Gets Jack Kirby's Unpublished Novel, The Horde
  18. Youth Group, A New YA Graphic Novel by Jordan Morris & Bowen McCurdy
  19. No More Guardians Of The Galaxy in The Daily LITG 23rd September 2021

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Walking Dead and Transformers T-Rex

  1. Shiny Doduo Has Been Released In Pokémon GO's New Event
  2. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6: New Preview Images Have Us Worried
  3. Transformers T-Rex Megatron Stands Mighty In New Hasbro Reveals
  4. Al Ewing and Valerio Schiti's New X-Men Comic, S.W.X.R.D.
  5. Full Timed Research For Mega Buddy Event In Pokémon GO
  6. Rick and Morty Emmy Shock: Rick Reveals Why He Hasn't Tackled COVID
  7. Shiny Articuno Raid Hour: Last Chance At The Icy Bird In Pokémon GO
  8. Funko Announces Lottery System for NYCC Virtual Con IV
  9. The Mega Buddy Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO
  10. Hasbro Gets Retro With New 3.75" Marvel Legends Figures
  11. Commanders In Crisis #1 Launch From Image With 50,000 Orders Already
  12. Savage Dragon #253 Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
  13. Now Archie Make Comics All-You-Can-Eat Streaming from Day Of Release
  14. Naming All Ten Swords in X Of Swords – Then Another Ten? (Spoilers)
  15. You Already Read A Chunk Of X Of Swords: Creation – But It Changed

LITG six years ago, NYCC was selling out.

  1. "The Walking Dead" Spinoff: So What's Michael Cudlitz Doing in Virginia?
  2. Why Thursday at NYCC May Be the Biggest Day – Also the Only Day They Have Tickets Left For
  3. Marvel Has No Plans to Scale Back Wolverine Oversaturation Anytime Soon
  4. Ubisoft Announce Plans For Massive "Rainbow Six Siege" Bans
  5. The Walking Dead Returns on Local Comic Shop Day 2019, With BKV's "Alien" in Print For the First Time
  6. Opinion: Why Wargames Falter: "Arena Rex", "Malifaux", and More
  7. The Rick And Morty Comic Series to End With #60
  8. The Inferior Spider-Man in Superior Spider-Man #11 [Preview]
  9. Hush Returns to Batman with Tom King, John Romita Jr and Klaus Janson?
  10. "Throne of Eldraine Deluxe Collection" Panned – "Magic: The Gathering"

LITG seven years ago, it was back to the Batpenis

When Stephen Colbert's ears… pricked up.

  1. Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
  2. Stephen Colbert Weighs In On the Batpenis
  3. The Other Major Heroes In Crisis #1 Death Confirmed? Really? 
  4. Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' Criminal Returns in January from Image Comics
  5. Cable News Host Has Had Enough Of Your Bull@#$% in X-Men Red #8 Preview

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Mel Caylo of Archaia, Top Cow, Boom, Valiant and Netflix
  • X-Men writer and Arrowverse showrunner Marc Guggenheim
  • Colourist Simone Peruzzi
  • Grumpy Cat cartoonist Ken Haeser

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

