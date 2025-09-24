Posted in: Comics | Tagged: brian bendis, newlitg
Brian Bendis Back At Marvel In The Daily LITG, 24th of September 2025
Brian Bendis back at Marvel Comics in The Daily LITG, for the 24th of September 2025
Article Summary
- Brian Michael Bendis is rumored to return to Marvel Comics in 2026 after his stint at DC.
- The biggest comic news stories from the past day, including Bendis' Marvel comeback gossip.
- Look back at trending LITG stories from previous years: Powerpuff Girls, Wonder Woman, Guardians and more.
- See today's notable comic industry birthdays and sign up for the LITG daily newsletter for updates.
Brian Bendis returning to Marvel Comics was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Brian Bendis Returns To Marvel and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- GOSSIP: Brian Michael Bendis Returning To Marvel Comics In 2026?
- Is This The End Of Marvel's Ultimate Universe, Or What?
- Cover Stories: Frank Miller's Exclusive NYCC Batman #1 Cover
- Absolute Green Arrow, Up Against Absolute Jeffrey Epstein (Spoilers)
- Marvel Legends Showcase & Doctor Strange Embraces His Dark Side
- Comic Shops Will Now Get Image Graphic Novels A Month Before Amazon
- Daredevil #25 Preview: Same Old Song and Dance
- Marvel Legends Showcase & Witness the Return of Professor X
- DC Comics Cancels Green Arrow in The Daily LITG, 23rd September 2025
- Hayden Sherman Has A New Batman Project To Follow Dark Patterns
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.
- Black Diamond #4 & T.A.N.A. #5 in Panick December 2025 Full Solicits
- Audrey Meeker Sells Rights To Her New YA Graphic Novel, Home Ground
- AMP's Full December 2025 Solicits – Neverwars, Dusk & Jessamy
- DC Replaces Red Hood With Immortal Legend Batman In Gotham Sampler
- Graveworms, A Horror Comics Debut From Rob Talbot At The Lakes
- Tripwire Comics Archive Includes A "New" Interview With Harlan Ellison
- Cambrian Welcomes Creator Submissions With December 2025 Full Solicits
- Red 5 Comics December 2025 Full Solicits With Afterburn: Bad Blood #1
LITG one year ago, Live Action Powerpuff Girls
- Powerpuff Girls Creator Praises Amazing 1999 Live-Action CN Promo
- Who Gets What Super Power After Absolute Power? (DC Comics Spoilers)
- Transformers #13 Sold 100,000 Copies To Comic Stores
- Jenny Sparks, Great Grand-Daughter of Charles Darwin, Snogged Superman
- Moana 2: 7 High-Quality Images Released
- Matlock: CBS Offering Kathy Bates-Starring Series Sneak Peek Tonight
- Brie Larson as Elektra in the Daily LITG, 23rd of September, 2024
- A New Book Called "Stan Lee Lied", Claims That Stan Lee… Lied
- Brie Larson To Star As Elektra In 2025
- Avengers Annual #1 Preview: Infinity Watch Ends with a Big Bang
- Fox Feature Syndicate's Samson Series Up for Auction
- Kids These Days & Dyed Hard in Keenspot December 2024 Solicits
- Robert Cullen's Fault Lines in Ablaze December 2024 Solicits
- Incredible Hulk #340 Goes 3D From Pan Universal Galactic Worldwide
- Kevin Maguire Draws Violator In Todd McFarlane December 2024 Solicits
- J Holtham & Michael Lee Harris Create an Evil Dead for Black Nerds
- A Horror Christmas Comic, Dread The Halls, From Image This December
LITG two years ago, Wonder Woman Lassos Kari Lake
- Lynda Carter Schools Kari Lake, MAGA "Cult" on Wonder Woman Meaning
- Action Comics #1057 Preview: Super-Family vs. Super-Impotence
- GI Joe Classified Line Dazzles Hasbro Pulse Con
- Nintendo Switch Online Adds Five New Retro Games For September 2023
- First Appearances of Spider-Man, X-Men, Swamp Thing Stolen In Brooklyn
- Howard Stern Proudly "Woke"; Bill Maher, Donald Trump No Longer BFFs
- Power Girl #1 Preview: Road Tripping to Save the World
- Doctor Who Subwave Network: 60th Anniversary Trailer This Saturday
- Take Down Society with Hot Toys New Spider-Verse Spider-Punk Figure
- Bill Willingham's Fables Gets Further Delayed
- Power Girl's Secret Identity Is Now Doctor Paige Stetler
- The Flame and Black Lion in Wonderworld Comics #22, up for Auction
- Pulp 716 Closes Social Media After Kickstarter Sparrow Spat
- Valiant Publish Two New Comics in December 2023, X-O Manowar & Ninjak
- Flame Girl Catches Fire in Rare Wonderworld Comics #30, at Auction
- Spider Queen Does Whatever A Spider Can in The Eagle #2, at Auction
- Z2 Brings GWAR, Halestorm, Dee Snider & Alan Robert to NYCC
- Wonder Woman Lassos Kari Lake in the Daily LITG, 23rd September 2023
LITG three years ago, XXXX-Terminators
- XXXX-Terminators in The Daily LITG 22nd September 2022
- Doom Patrol S04 This December; Welcome, Madeline Zima/Casey Brinke!
- The Boys Perfect Comment Starts & Ends Jensen Ackles/Big Sky Pun War
- Doctor Who: "The Power of The Doctor": A New Day Brings New Images
- Comic Book Retailers React to Dark Horse Going Exclusive With PRH
- X-Terminators #1 Is More Like XXXX-Terminators #1
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Has Doctor Who/Book of Boba Fett Problem
- Judgment Day Changes Krakoan Resurrection Again (Major XSpoilers)
- Rob Liefeld Takes On The Thorny Topic Of… Rob Liefeld
- Don Simpson Has A Few Things To Say About Rob Liefeld's WhatNot Cover
- DC Comics Brings Back Foil Multi-Level Embossed Variant For 90s Rewind
- The Iconic Science Fiction of Planet Comics #1, Up for Auction
- AXE: Avengers #1 Preview: Tony Stark Gets Judged
- Damn Them All Looks To Be Si Spurrier's Biggest Creator-Owned Launch
- DC Incentivises Comic Shops To Share Batman Incorporated #1 PDF
- Whatnot's First Comic, Alpha Betas #1, Gets Over 45,000 Orders At FOC
- Dave Gibbons Thanks FOC It's Friday, 23rd September 2022
- Celebrate Halloween with Helloween (The Band) (The Comic) (Preview)
- Kate Doughty Teaches Us How to Survive the End of the World
- Kelly Fernández's Prince Félix & La Pluma Magia, a New Scholastic OGN
- X-Terminators X-Top The X-Daily LITG 23rd September 2022
LITG four years ago, No More Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Today, Marvel Has Cancelled Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Buffy & Angel Star on Joss Whedon Encounter, John Barrowman & More
- Marvel Could Lose Copyright Over Spider-Man And Doctor Strange
- When Alan Moore Talked About James Bond's Misogyny… In 1986
- George Lucas Doesn't Care What Bleeding Cool Has To Say About Anything
- Todd McFarlane's Spawn – 9 Monthly Comics & 5 TV Shows For 2022
- Dark Side of the Ring: Rob Van Dam Looks to Clarify Ric Flair Comments
- Arrow Ruined Stephen Amell's Ability to Wear a Hood as Public Disguise
- Big Sky Welcomes 6 More to Season 2 Cast; S02E01 Episode Overview
- Harley Quinn Animated Series: The Eat Bang Kill Tour Gets 2nd Print
- Out #1: AWA Studios Unveils Exclusive Variant Covers
- From Dark Horse Receptionist To Their Managing Editor – Freddye Miller
- Separated At Birth: She-Venom From Venom 2 Posters and DeviantArt
- Painkiller Jane Returns From Jimmy Palmiotti and Romina Moranelli
- Oliver Stone Gets Graphic Novel For Untold History Of The USA
- North For The Winter, a New Graphic Novel by Pixar's Bobby Podesta
- Chuck Rozanski Gets Jack Kirby's Unpublished Novel, The Horde
- Youth Group, A New YA Graphic Novel by Jordan Morris & Bowen McCurdy
- No More Guardians Of The Galaxy in The Daily LITG 23rd September 2021
LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Walking Dead and Transformers T-Rex
- Shiny Doduo Has Been Released In Pokémon GO's New Event
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6: New Preview Images Have Us Worried
- Transformers T-Rex Megatron Stands Mighty In New Hasbro Reveals
- Al Ewing and Valerio Schiti's New X-Men Comic, S.W.X.R.D.
- Full Timed Research For Mega Buddy Event In Pokémon GO
- Rick and Morty Emmy Shock: Rick Reveals Why He Hasn't Tackled COVID
- Shiny Articuno Raid Hour: Last Chance At The Icy Bird In Pokémon GO
- Funko Announces Lottery System for NYCC Virtual Con IV
- The Mega Buddy Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO
- Hasbro Gets Retro With New 3.75" Marvel Legends Figures
- Commanders In Crisis #1 Launch From Image With 50,000 Orders Already
- Savage Dragon #253 Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
- Now Archie Make Comics All-You-Can-Eat Streaming from Day Of Release
- Naming All Ten Swords in X Of Swords – Then Another Ten? (Spoilers)
- You Already Read A Chunk Of X Of Swords: Creation – But It Changed
LITG six years ago, NYCC was selling out.
- "The Walking Dead" Spinoff: So What's Michael Cudlitz Doing in Virginia?
- Why Thursday at NYCC May Be the Biggest Day – Also the Only Day They Have Tickets Left For
- Marvel Has No Plans to Scale Back Wolverine Oversaturation Anytime Soon
- Ubisoft Announce Plans For Massive "Rainbow Six Siege" Bans
- The Walking Dead Returns on Local Comic Shop Day 2019, With BKV's "Alien" in Print For the First Time
- Opinion: Why Wargames Falter: "Arena Rex", "Malifaux", and More
- The Rick And Morty Comic Series to End With #60
- The Inferior Spider-Man in Superior Spider-Man #11 [Preview]
- Hush Returns to Batman with Tom King, John Romita Jr and Klaus Janson?
- "Throne of Eldraine Deluxe Collection" Panned – "Magic: The Gathering"
LITG seven years ago, it was back to the Batpenis
When Stephen Colbert's ears… pricked up.
- Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
- Stephen Colbert Weighs In On the Batpenis
- The Other Major Heroes In Crisis #1 Death Confirmed? Really?
- Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' Criminal Returns in January from Image Comics
- Cable News Host Has Had Enough Of Your Bull@#$% in X-Men Red #8 Preview
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Mel Caylo of Archaia, Top Cow, Boom, Valiant and Netflix
- X-Men writer and Arrowverse showrunner Marc Guggenheim
- Colourist Simone Peruzzi
- Grumpy Cat cartoonist Ken Haeser
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Brian Bendis, Brian Bendis, Brian Bendis, Brian Bendis, Brian Bendis, Brian Bendis,