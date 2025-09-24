Posted in: Comics | Tagged: brian bendis, newlitg

Brian Bendis Back At Marvel In The Daily LITG, 24th of September 2025

Brian Bendis back at Marvel Comics in The Daily LITG, for the 24th of September 2025

Article Summary Brian Michael Bendis is rumored to return to Marvel Comics in 2026 after his stint at DC.

The biggest comic news stories from the past day, including Bendis' Marvel comeback gossip.

Brian Bendis returning to Marvel Comics was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around.

Brian Bendis Returns To Marvel and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

LITG one year ago, Live Action Powerpuff Girls

LITG two years ago, Wonder Woman Lassos Kari Lake

LITG three years ago, XXXX-Terminators

LITG four years ago, No More Guardians Of The Galaxy

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Walking Dead and Transformers T-Rex

LITG six years ago, NYCC was selling out.

LITG seven years ago, it was back to the Batpenis

When Stephen Colbert's ears… pricked up.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Mel Caylo of Archaia, Top Cow, Boom, Valiant and Netflix

of Archaia, Top Cow, Boom, Valiant and Netflix X-Men writer and Arrowverse showrunner Marc Guggenheim

Colourist Simone Peruzzi

Grumpy Cat cartoonist Ken Haeser

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

