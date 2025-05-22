Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

The Moon Is Following Us Misprint in The Daily LITG 22nd of May 2025

The Moon Is Following Us misprint was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

The Moon Is Following Us misprint was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.

in The Daily LITG 22nd of May 2025
The Moon Is Following Us

The Moon Is Following Us misprint in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Image Asks Comic Stores To Destroy The Moon Is Following Us Collection
  2. Three Months Later and More Big DC Comics Changes Today (Spoilers)
  3. Another Major Change For Superman Happens Today (Spoilers)
  4. Penguin Random House Pulls Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW Out Of Diamond
  5. Bosch Universe Will Include "Nightshade" Hero Det. Stilwell: Connelly
  6. South Park Creators Offer One Fan a Chance to Be a Permanent Resident
  7. Buffy the Vampire Slayer Revival Series Open Casting Call Underway
  8. Doctor Who: A Beginner's Primer for Susan, The Doctor's Granddaughter
  9. Diamond/Ad Populum Respond To Penguin Random House Total Departure
  10. Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E03 "Time to Say Goodbye" Images Released

LITG one year ago, Jonathan Hickman And Greg Capullo On Wolverine

Jonathan Hickman And Greg Capullo On Wolverine: Revenge

  1. Jonathan Hickman And Greg Capullo On Wolverine: Revenge From Marvel
  2. Scarlett #1 Sets GI Joe Sales Record With Over 80,000 Orders
  3. X-Men's Big Krakoan Villain Was Meant To Be Someone Other Than Moira
  4. Cyclops, Jean Grey & Wolverine Were Never An X-Men Throuple, Official
  5. Doctor Strange Was Both Ripped In Half, And Not, In Blood Hunt
  6. Marvel's 20 Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe Variant Covers In July
  7. Why Did Green Lantern Alan Scott Go Back In The Closet And Have Kids?
  8. Superman & Lois Season 4: Did CW Executive Actually Watch S03 Finale?
  9. Mark Millar Asks Big Questions Bringing Millarworld To Dark Horse
  10. Charmed: Shannen Doherty Discusses Decision Not to Return For Finale |
  11. Ultimate She-Hulk in Marvel Comics' Ultimate August 2023 Solicits
  12. Venom War Infects Marvel Comics' August 2024 Solicits
  13. Marvel 85th Anniversary Special With Christopher Priest & Alan Davis
  14. Comixology Originals Go To Print With Ablaze As Well As Dark Horse
  15. Cat Nuwer, Image Comics' New Publicist Comes From DC Comics
  16. Marvel Changes "Studios" To "Animation" On X-Men '97 Comics As Well
  17. What If Moira Wasn't X-Men Big Bad in The Daily LITG 21st of May 2024

LITG two years ago, Bosch Universe

Bosch: Legacy Season 2: Max Martini to Play New Cop Character
"Bosch: Legacy" key art, FreeVee
  1. Bosch Universe: Michael Connelly Book Update, TV Series Implications
  2. DC Comics Removes Editorial Note About Batman & Dark Crisis
  3. DC Reunites Everyone For 30 Years Of The Death Of Superman (Spoilers)
  4. Olivia Finds A New Home, Team, & Superhero Name in Nightwing #104
  5. Wynonna Earp Series Creator on Joss Whedon: The Writer vs The Man
  6. The Flash: Candice Patton Done After 9 Seasons Even If Show Returned
  7. Creative Director Mike Carlin Retires From DC Comics After 37 Years
  8. DC Comics Rewrites Batman's History- The Daily LITG, 21st of May 2023
  9. ABC Considering WandaVision, Mandalorian to Counter Writers' Strike?
  10. The Venture Bros.: The Complete Series Arriving Early Next Month
  11. DC Comics Print Tributes to Rachel Pollack and Al Jaffee
  12. Reacting to a Real Life Crime Wave in Daredevil Comics #5, at Auction
  13. Comic Store In Your Future Free Comic Book Day 2023 How Was It?
  14. JMS Kills Off All The Superheroes in AWA's August 2023 Solicits
  15. Printwatch: Christopher Chaos, Avengers, Apes, Guardians, Ghost Rider
  16. Brian Atkins' Gargoyle By Moonlight in CEX August 2023 Solicits
  17. Thompson & McComsey's Project Riese in Mad Cave August 2023 Solicits

LITG three years ago, A Sandman Shandy

A Sandman Shandy in The Daily LITG, 22nd May 2022
What actually ran in Sandman #14
  1. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Remembers When DCU Didn't "Self-Love"
  2. DC Comics Full August 2022 Solicits – Mostly, But Not All, Batman
  3. Action Comics #1043 Preview: Superman vs… a Baby?
  4. Secret Invasion Taking Place "During The Blip" Raises Obvious Question
  5. Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role
  6. WWE Suspends Tag Team Champs Sasha Banks & Naomi "Indefinitely"
  7. BEHOLD! Thirteen Covers for Amazing Spider-Man #900 in July
  8. Sniper Elite Will Become A Tabletop Game Next Month
  9. Marvel Comics Relaunch Alien #1 in August 2022
  10. Exclusive Look At Tom King & Mitch Gerads' Batman One Bad Day Riddler
  11. The Superheroic Horror of Shield-Wizard Comics #11, Up for Auction
  12. Archie Takes Over with Pep Comics #41, Up for Auction
  13. Action Journalism Launches in Oni Press August 2022 Solicits
  14. Pulitzer-Prize Winning Cartoonists Object To New Category Wins
  15. Jarred Lujan & Kyler Clodfelter's Crash & Troy At A Wave Blue World
  16. Monster Fun Back To School In Rebellion 2000AD August 2022 Solicits
  17. Lou Fine at His Best on Black Condor in Crack Comics #5, at Auction
  18. All Alice Oseman's Heartstopper Graphic Novels In Amazon UK's Top Ten
  19. What Did Nick Fury Do During The Blip? The Daily LITG, 21st May 2022

LITG four years ago – Nightwing On The Couch

Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)

  1. Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)
  2. Todd McFarlane Launches King Spawn in August 2021
  3. Ian Hislop Talks Princess Diana In Tonight's Have I Got News For You
  4. Magic: The Gathering Reveals A Ton Of Cards From Modern Horizons 2
  5. Saturday Night Live: Taylor-Joy & Lil Nas X Not Looking to Hug It Out
  6. Image Comics Full Solicits and Solicitations August 2021
  7. In-Hand Look At New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Target Exclusive Figures
  8. Tasks & Rewards for Luminous Legends Y In Pokémon GO
  9. Venom #200 Delayed Again Because… The Printer Ran Out Of Paper
  10. Bull Showrunner, Star Freddy Rodriguez Exit Amid CBS Investigations
  11. Halloween Man Creator Raising for Aerobicide's Terry Parr COVID Relief
  12. The Flash #770 Review: Wally West's Quantum Leap
  13. Heroes Reborn #3 Review: Strangled By Its Limitations
  14. Star Trek: Year Five #20 Review: Worth Buying
  15. Nightwing #80 Review: A Winner
  16. Yen Press Announces Ten New Upcoming Series for November 2021
  17. Shang-Chi #1 Review: Family Business
  18. Titan Comics To Publish Adaptation Of All Michael Moorcock's Elric
  19. Sandcastle: Euro Graphic Novel Adapted into M. Night Shyamalan Movie
  20. Magnetic Press Announces Double Sci Fi Graphic Novel Kickstarter
  21. Image Comics Full Solicits and Solicitations August 2021
  22. Save Yourself From Jupiter's Legacy – Thanks FOC It's Friday
  23. The Woman Who Saved Lincoln – Boom Studios' August 2021 Solicits
  24. Dynamite Entertainment Full Solicits & Solicitations August 2021
  25. Diamond Comic Distributors Launches Consumer Pullbox Service in June
  26. Unbelievable Unteens in Dark Horse Comics' Full Solicits August 2021
  27. Todd McFarlane Launches King Spawn in August 2021
  28. Sarah Gailey and Pius Bak launch Eat The Rich from Boom Studios
  29. Dave Sim Has A Cerebus "Crisis On Infinite Quarantine"
  30. JH Williams III's Echolands Finally Comes To Comic Shops In August
  31. Archie Comics Solicits and Solicitations, August 2021
  32. King Spawn Joins Porcelain On Diamond Previews Cover Next Week
  33. Kith, Kin and Kindred – The Daily LITG, 21st of May 2021

LITG five years ago – Rick, Morty, Funko, Paul Giamatti

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool has deemed worth covering, it seems. Oh, and Paul Giamatti. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

  1. Rick and Morty: Billions Star Paul Giamatti Finally Meets His Character
  2. Funko Funkoween Announces New Nightmare Before Christmas Pops
  3. Now IDW Publishing Lets Go Of Employees, Permanently
  4. Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
  5. Marvel Zombies Rise from the Grave for Funko Funkoween
  6. What's The Big Secret in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50?
  7. The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Key Art Teases Our Team's New Hunt
  8. Marvel Comics MIA in August 2020 Solicits, New Warriors to Dr Strange
  9. Marvel Comics August 2020 Full Solicitations Look Familiar
  10. IDW Publishing Former Employees Speak About Redundancies

