Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicits in The Daily LITG, 21st April 2025

Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Superman, it seems, is risen again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicits in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… DC Comics & Artificial Intelligence

LITG two years ago, Jeri Ryan On Not Coming Back To Trek

LITG three years ago, Marvel Legends Spider-Man

LITG four years ago, Harley Quinn Went Fortnite

LITG five years ago, Batman Mash-Up, Jesse James, Bill Schanes

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics, watching the debris take shape with Jesse James and Bill Schanes.

LITG six years ago, when it was Free Comic Book Day

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Cartoonist Teri Wood , of Wandering Star, Rhudiprrt: The Prince of Fur, Darklight and As Yet Untitled.

, of Wandering Star, Rhudiprrt: The Prince of Fur, Darklight and As Yet Untitled. Shawn Aldridge , writer of The Dark And The Bloody, Americatown and Hack/Slash.

, writer of The Dark And The Bloody, Americatown and Hack/Slash. Comic book journalist, publisher and dealer, Paul Sassienie

Tom Stilwell , CEO, Writer, Publisher at Spinner Rack Comics

, CEO, Writer, Publisher at Spinner Rack Comics Edi Johnston, my brother. He has a new bit.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

