Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicits in The Daily LITG, 21st April 2025
Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Superman, it seems, is risen again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicits in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicits For July 2025, From Image Comics
- Transformers, Void Rivals And G.I. Joe Energon Solicits For July 2025
- Judge Dredd: Amazon Series with Urban, The Boys EPs Rumors Shut Down
- Mythic Quest: Ashly Burch on Cancellation, New Ending, Show's Legacy
- Tracker: Here's Your S02E17: "Memories" Preview & Season 2 Update
- DC All In, Booster Gold, Darkseid Legion & Quantum Quorum in July 2025
- Is Itsy Bitsy Behind Spider-Man And The Rhino's Hallucinations?
- Predator vs. Spider-Man #1 Preview: Spidey Meets His Match
- The Equalizer Season 5 E16: "Sins of the Father" Sneak Peeks Released
- The Last of Us Season 2: Our S02E02: "Through the Valley" Preview
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- I, Tyrant By e e zann & Godfarr, A Debut That Looks To Frank Miller
- Image to Publish Horror Comic About San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H
- Preview Of David Marquez's The UnChosen from Image Comics in July 2025
- A 15-Page Preview of Criminal: Knives by Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips
- DC Comics All In The Daily LITG, Easter Sunday, 20th of April, 2025
LITG one year ago… DC Comics & Artificial Intelligence
- DC Comics Pulls And Replaces Covers Accused Of Being Generated By AI
- Taylor Swift Offers Intimate Looks in #ForAFortnightChallenge Video
- Hasbro Debuts Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime
- Batman: The Animated Series Joker Embraces the Noir with Mondo
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Sets Tribeca Debut
- Spawn Kills Every Spawn in Todd McFarlane's July 2024 Solicits
- Transformers & GI Joe's Energon Universe in July 2024 Solicits
- DC Comics' July 2024 Full Solicits – Batman #150 Reveals Bruce Wayne?
- Brian K. Vaughan & Fiona Staples' Saga Returns (Again) In July 2024
- Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics Full July 2024 Solicits
- Titan Comics To Publish Blade Runner Tokyo Nexus Sometime… Soon
- How To Steal An Election in Black Mask Studios' July 2024 Solicits
- The Massive-Verse Brings A New SuperMassive In July 2024 Solicits
- The Blizzard by Johns and Mutti in Ghost Machine's July 2024 Solicits
- Tenth Anniversary Of Rick & Morty in Oni Press July 2024 Solicits
- DC Comics Addresses AI Controversy in The Daily LITG, 20th April 2024
LITG two years ago, Jeri Ryan On Not Coming Back To Trek
- Jeri Ryan On Not Coming Back To Trek- The Daily LITG, 19th April 2023
- Marvel Comics July 2023 Solicits In Full
- Marvel Announces New Magneto Series For August
- Peter Parker, Spider-Cuck To Mary Jane Watson (Spoilers)
- Mary Jane Watson Looks Very Much Alive In July's X-Men's Hellfire Gala
- Miles Morales To Join Marvel's Strange Academy in August
- The Mandalorian: Emily Swallow on Season 3 Finale, Armorer's Journey
- Marvel Launches Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest In July
- Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan After Voyager Run: "I Was Done"
- Marvel Will Launch "What If…? Dark" With Loki, Spider-Gwen & Veno
- The 1945 Debut of the First Patsy Walker Series, Up for Auction
- Steve Skroce Reunites With Keanu Reeves On BRZRKR
- Disney To Tell The Origin Stories Of The Gargoyles
- Red Sonja Free Comic Book Day Has 95,000 Orders from Shops Already
- The Debut of Millie Collins in Millie the Model Comics #1, at Auction
- Purr Evil: New from Image Comics, Mirka Andolfo & Laura Braga in July
- Jeff Lemire's Fishflies, From Substack To Image Comics In July
- Get Schooled Manhwa Webtoon in Print in Ablaze July 2023 Solicits
- Archie Introduces Casey To Riverdale In July 2023
- G. Willow Wilson & Chris Wildgoose's The Hunger And The Dusk From IDW
- Scarlet Scarab Appears In Moon Knight: City Of The Dead From Marvel
- Star Trek Full Checklist For Day Of Blood Crossover This Summer
LITG three years ago, Marvel Legends Spider-Man
- Marvel Legends Spider-Man, 20th Anniversary Toad, & More Reveals
- George Pérez Tribute In Today's Avengers #55
- McFarlane Toys Reveals Warhammer 40K Chaos Space Marines
- Norman Osborn Creates Spider-Man's New Suit And Throws In A Glider
- Marvel Comics July 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
- The Flash: Why Grant Gustin Still Won't Replace Ezra Miller (BCTV DD)
- Bosch: Legacy – Amazon Freevee Shares Sequel Series' Official Trailer
- The Umbrella Academy S03 Intros Klaus/Alphonso: UA/SA Number Fours
- Esad Ribić, The Cheapest Possible Designer For Thor: Love And Thunder
- Doctor Strange 1978 Film Coming To Blu-ray Next Week From Shout
- Scott Snyder to Showcase Up-and-Coming Talent in IDW Anthology
- Sam Kieth & Chris Ryall Takes The Hollows From IDW To Image Comics
- Who Would Win? Titan Or Kluh? The Hulk's Hulk In Hulk #6
- Flavor Girls, A New Boom Comic From Loïc Locatelli-Kournwsky
- Absolution: Milligan & Deodato's New AWA Hitwoman Series Out in July
- Legion Of Forgettable Supervillains Comic Drawn By Unknown Artists
- Marvel Launches 'Who Is' Scarlet Witch & America Chavez Digital Comics
- Destinies Teased For Two Captain Americas In Captain America #0
- It's All About Mephisto In Avengers #55 – Including Mephisto The Duck
- Where Captain Ameri-Gwen Comes From In Gwen-Verse #2 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Legends Spider-Man in The Daily LITG, 20th of April 2022
LITG four years ago, Harley Quinn Went Fortnite
- Get A Harley Quinn Fortnite Skin From Batman/Fortnite Comic (VIDEO)
- When Graphic Novel Volumes Just Don't Stack Up On The Bookshelf
- DC Comics July 2021 Solicitations, Frankensteined
- Sony Has Announced the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Directors
- Comic Shops Heavily Underestimated Demand For Batman/Fortnite Comic
- Today Is Shiny Grimer Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Preview: Moxley, Gage & A Pizza Cutter
- Batman/Fortnite #1 Comics Sell For $40 on eBay Over Harley Quinn Skin
- Will Rob Liefeld Save The Mighty Crusaders For Archie Comics?
- Wally West Has Five More Crisis To Go Through, At Least – Flash #769
- The Cimmerian: ABLAZE Announces New Uncensored Conan Series
- Aubrey Sitterson and Chris Moreno Launch Stoned Master on Kickstarter
- Mindless Speculation – Marvel, Mephisto, Avengers & Vampires
- The Amazing Spider-Man #64: Something Sinister This Way Cometh!
- Catwoman #30 Answers The Poison Ivy Riddle With A Question Mark
- Harrow County Returns With New Mini-Series at Dark Horse
- Naomi's Home Is Not In The DC Multiverse? Justice League #60 Spoilers
- Space Pirate Captain Harlock: Ablaze Reveals Variant Covers for Comic
- I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel Debuts Misfits: A Personal Manifesto
- Jace Fox's First Kill? The Next Batman: Second Son #8 Faces His Past
- Dick Grayson – The Butt Of Every Joke At DC Comics? Nightwing #79
- Skybound Launches J.L. Westover's Mr Lovenstein Kickstarter
- Separated At Birth: Josef Rubinstein And… Everyone Else
- The Way Of The Househusband in The Daily LITG, 20th April 2021
LITG five years ago, Batman Mash-Up, Jesse James, Bill Schanes
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics, watching the debris take shape with Jesse James and Bill Schanes.
- Batman Week Finale: Batman Mash-Up Figures from Square Enix
- Jesse James "Under Attack For Selling Comics"
- A Disaster Waiting To Take Place? Bill Schanes on DC's Distribution
- Rob Liefeld Launches Youngblood Replacement, #EKO92
- Comics Publishers Blindsided By DC Comics Distribution Punchline
- Batman McFarlane Toys Figure Gets a Special Classic Variant
- Exclusive: Secrets of the WWE Smackdown Hacker Revealed
- The Walmart Report: DC Released New Comics This Week Plus Jim Lee Art
- The Walking Dead: Bring Daryl, Carol and Michonne to Your Zoom Meeting
- Brian Hibbs Holds Jim Lee Responsible for DC Distribution Decision
LITG six years ago, when it was Free Comic Book Day
- First Image of New Selina Kyle from Gotham Finale is Uncanny
- Frank Cho's Ballpoint Beauties and Batman
- Two Weeks Till Free Comic Book Day 2019 and Here Are 30 Previews – What Are You Planning?
- DC Collectibles at it Again: DC Lucha Explosiva! Figures Have Been Canceled
- Camren Bicondova Will Not Play Selina Kyle in 'Gotham' Finale
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Cartoonist Teri Wood, of Wandering Star, Rhudiprrt: The Prince of Fur, Darklight and As Yet Untitled.
- Shawn Aldridge, writer of The Dark And The Bloody, Americatown and Hack/Slash.
- Comic book journalist, publisher and dealer, Paul Sassienie
- Tom Stilwell, CEO, Writer, Publisher at Spinner Rack Comics
- Edi Johnston, my brother. He has a new bit.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
