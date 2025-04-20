Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DC All-In, newlitg

DC Comics All In The Daily LITG, Easter Sunday, 20th of April, 2025

DC Comics All In For 2025 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Superman, it seems, is risen again.

DC Comics All In For 2025 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Superman, it seems, is risen again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.

DC Comics All In For 2025 in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… DC Comics and AI

LITG two years ago, Jeri Ryan On Not Coming Back To Trek

LITG three years ago, Marvel Legends Spider-Man

LITG four years ago, The Way Of The Househusband and DC Comics solicits

LITG five years ago, DC Comics, Youngblood, Walmart

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics. We also got at what DC Comics are getting into Walmart at that time of trial.

LITG six years ago: Roy Thomas Vs DC Comics

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Evan Dorkin, creator of Milk & Cheese, co-creator of Beasts Of Burden

creator of Milk & Cheese, co-creator of Beasts Of Burden John Ostrander , writer, creator of Amanda Waller, Wasteland, reinventor of Suicide Squad.

, writer, creator of Amanda Waller, Wasteland, reinventor of Suicide Squad. Jeff Mason, publisher of Alternative Comics and Indyworld

publisher of Alternative Comics and Indyworld Igor Goldkind, comics writer, publisher, marketer, popularised term 'graphic novel'.

comics writer, publisher, marketer, popularised term 'graphic novel'. Nick Percival, comics writer, artist, animation director.

comics writer, artist, animation director. Dale Berry, publisher of Myriad Publications, graphic novel series Tales of the Moonlight Cutter, creator of Ninja Funnies for Eternity Comics.

publisher of Myriad Publications, graphic novel series Tales of the Moonlight Cutter, creator of Ninja Funnies for Eternity Comics. Mark A. Lester of Manga Geek.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

