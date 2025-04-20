Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DC All-In, newlitg
DC Comics All In The Daily LITG, Easter Sunday, 20th of April, 2025
DC Comics All In For 2025 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Superman, it seems, is risen again.
DC Comics All In For 2025 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Superman, it seems, is risen again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.
DC Comics All In For 2025 in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- DC All In, Booster Gold, Darkseid Legion & Quantum Quorum in July 2025
- Mythic Quest: Ashly Burch on Cancellation, New Ending, Show's Legacy
- The X-Files: Gillian Anderson, Chris Carter on Ryan Coogler's Series
- DC Comics Full July 2025 Solicits- Supergirl & Constantine Together
- Gerry Duggan & Jae Lee's This Ends Tonight From Image Comics in July
- Absolute Flash Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Grant Morrison Returns To Batman From DC Comics
- Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics' Full July 2025 Solicitations
- Marvel Confirms Doug Ramsey and Revelation in Upcoming X-Men
- Oni Press' EC Comics, Rick And Morty & Sixth Gun in July 2025 Solicits
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Planet Death #1 & A Hero Trade Trade in Bad Idea's July 2025 Solicits
- Speed Racer #1 & Moana 2 in Mad Cave's July 2025 Solicits
- Post Malone's Big Rig #1 Launches in Vault Comics July 2025 Solicits
- Archie/Jay And Silent Bob Preview In Archie Comics July 2025 Solicits
- Grant Morrison Returns To Batman in The Daily LITG 19th of April, 2025
LITG one year ago… DC Comics and AI
- DC Comics Pulls And Replaces Covers Accused Of Being Generated By AI
- DC Comics' July 2024 Full Solicits – Batman #150 Reveals Bruce Wayne?
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Sets Tribeca Debut
- Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics Full July 2024 Solicits
- Namor To NYX in Marvel Comics July Full 2024 Solicits & Solicitations
- Marvel Exonerates Kevin Feige Over Death Of Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel
- DC's Absolute Power in July 2024 Including Green Arrow & Green Lantern
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet In April 2024
- Hasbro Debuts Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime
- Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman & Absolute Power DC July 2024 Solicits
- Valiant Launches The Darques: Soulside in Their July 2024 Solicits
- Chip Zdarsky Jumps From Public Domain to The Domain with Rachael Stott
- Brian K. Vaughan & Fiona Staples' Saga Returns (Again) In July 2024
- Kurt Busiek, Fabian Nicieza & Stephen Mooney's Free Agents For Image
- Marvel Comics to Send Free Copies of Blood Hunt #1 to All Comic Shops
- Portsmouth Comic Con To Run A Comic Book Talent Search In May
- Batman #150 Kicks Off DC Comics' Bat-Solicits For July 2024
- Kevin Feige Did Not Kill Ms Marvel in The Daily LITG, 19th April 2024
LITG two years ago, Jeri Ryan On Not Coming Back To Trek
- Jeri Ryan On Not Coming Back To Trek- The Daily LITG, 19th April 2023
- Peter Parker, Spider-Cuck To Mary Jane Watson (Spoilers)
- Is This, Finally, To Be The Punisher No More? (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan After Voyager Run: "I Was Done"
- Chris Claremont Already Working On A New X-Men Comic
- Spider-Man Vs The Fantastic Four, Iron Man & Moon Girl? (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics App Shuts Down In June, Purchases May Be Deleted
- #XSpoilers Makes Debut Appear In X-Force, Over Threnody (Spoilers)
- The Mandalorian: Emily Swallow on Season 3 Finale, Armorer's Journey
- Days Of Destiny's Future & Moira Mactaggert's Past, Today #XSpoilers
- Marvel Asks What If… Only Black People Could Be X-Men?
- DeCarlo, Millie & More: Collecting Vintage Marvel's Elusive Beauty
- Marvel Comics Goes For a Second Only Fools And Horses Reference
- James Tynion IV & Maria Llovet Create Comic About Sandman's Thessaly
- Marvel's Obsession with Hedy Lamarr in Georgie Comics, up for Auction
LITG three years ago, Marvel Legends Spider-Man
- Marvel Legends Spider-Man, 20th Anniversary Toad, & More Reveals
- McFarlane Toys Reveals Warhammer 40K Chaos Space Marines
- Esad Ribić, The Cheapest Possible Designer For Thor: Love And Thunder
- Tonight Is Oddish Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2022
- Superman & Lois Bring Nuclear Man, And More, To The Arrowverse
- Marvel Comics July 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
- Todd McFarlane Wants Your Spawn Cover, Artistic Ability A Detriment
- The Boys to Taika Waititi: It's Never Too Late For A Tease
- League of Extraordinary Savage Tales From Dynamite Entertainment
- No, I Have Not Become Diamond Book Distributors' Vice President
- Dan DiDio & Kenneth Rocafort Team For New YA Novel, Hide And Seek
- Army Of Darkness Versus Re-Animator Revived Again For July 2022
- Alex Segura & Emiliana Pinna's The Scarlet Sisters From Dynamite
- Christopher Priest Writes Vampirella: Year One for Dynamite
- The Black Beetle Finally Revealed In Blue & Gold #8 (Spoilers)
- Diamond Previews Puts Price Up For First Time In 7 Years From $4 to $5
- Batman & Robin By Tomasi & Gleason Omnibus Goes Back To Print In 2023
- Holy Nightwing Flash! Verbal Bullying Robin Across The Decades, Today
- First Look At John Constantine YA Graphic Novel Distorted Illusions
- Ace & Tegan Return To Doctor Who in The Daily LITG, 19th of April 2022
LITG four years ago, The Way Of The Househusband and DC Comics solicits
- The Way of the Househusband: Great Manga, Worst Anime of the Century
- DC Comics July 2021 Solicitations, Frankensteined
- The Rookie S03E11 Finds "New Blood" Starting Their First Day: Preview
- Rob Liefeld To Launch New Superhero Team By NFT, But Changed His Mind
- Full Set List For Pokémon's Silver Lance & Jet Black Poltergeist
- Marvel Comics Launches The Last Annihilation Crossover In July
- Simon Bisley's Lobo Cover Sells For $192,000 At Auction
- Batgirl & Nightwing Talk @#$% Behind Batman's Back in Nightwing #79
- Kim's Convenience Finale Aftershow: Stars Dish on CBC Series End
- Mythic Quest: David Hornsby Questions Rob McElhenney's Greatness
- Graphic Audio to Make Audio Dramas out of Archie Comics
- Shocking Conspiracy Uncovered in World of Betty and Veronica #4
- Marvel to Cash in on Aliens 35th Anniversary with Aliens: Aftermath
- Iron Man is Invincible in this Patrick Zircher & Scott Hanna Original
- Hardcover Tales from the Crypt Slipcase Collection Now Available
- Disney Remix Graphic Novels Line Begins With Operation Parent Trap
- Sitterson and Dougherty's Savage Hearts Brings Romance to Dark Horse
- My Hero Academia and Viz Media Boost Adult Fiction Numbers By 55%
- Ultramega #1 Sells Out Again, Except This Time It's The Original Art
- Action Comics #1 Ashcan Sells For $204,000 At Auction
- Bananaman Trending On Twitter Thanks To The European Super League
- New Football Super League is Soccer Equivalent of Image Comics in 1992
- Pakistan Closes Social Media After Muhammad Cartoons Protests
- The Wrong Way Of The Househusband, The Daily LITG, 19th of April 2021
LITG five years ago, DC Comics, Youngblood, Walmart
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics. We also got at what DC Comics are getting into Walmart at that time of trial.
- Comics Publishers Blindsided By DC Comics Distribution Punchline
- Rob Liefeld Launches Youngblood Replacement, #EKO92
- Brian Hibbs Holds Jim Lee Responsible for DC Distribution Decision
- Roman Reigns' Name Banned from WWE TV Says Report
- The Walmart Report: DC Released New Comics This Week Plus Jim Lee Art
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Batman Week Finale: Batman Mash-Up Figures from Square Enix
- The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode Titles Feed Our Speculation
- Jim Lee Talks DC Comics Distribution and Batman #92's 230,000 Orders
- Locke And Key/Sandman Crossover Prelude Previewed by Joe Hill
LITG six years ago: Roy Thomas Vs DC Comics
- Roy Thomas on DC Comics Paying – and Crediting – What's Due
- Amazing Spider-Man #25 Holds the Line at $7.99 in July
- Did Chris Evans Just Confirm THAT 'Avengers: Endgame' Theory?!
- Camren Bicondova Will Not Play Selina Kyle in 'Gotham' Finale
- House Of X And Powers Of X on Front of Next Week's Previews, Sea Of Stars on the Back…
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Evan Dorkin, creator of Milk & Cheese, co-creator of Beasts Of Burden
- John Ostrander, writer, creator of Amanda Waller, Wasteland, reinventor of Suicide Squad.
- Jeff Mason, publisher of Alternative Comics and Indyworld
- Igor Goldkind, comics writer, publisher, marketer, popularised term 'graphic novel'.
- Nick Percival, comics writer, artist, animation director.
- Dale Berry, publisher of Myriad Publications, graphic novel series Tales of the Moonlight Cutter, creator of Ninja Funnies for Eternity Comics.
- Mark A. Lester of Manga Geek.
