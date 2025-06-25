Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Tom King

Tom King On Batman In The Daily LITG, 25th June, 2025

Tom King returning to Batman in 2026 with the best artist in comics was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.

Article Summary Tom King returns to Batman in 2026, teaming up with the best artist in comics for a major new run.

Bleeding Cool's Lying In The Gutters tracks top comic book news and industry gossip daily and historically.

Latest comic headlines feature rumors on the Ultimate Universe, new projects, and Diamond Comics upheaval.

Comic history flashbacks, major creator birthdays, and newsletter sign-ups keep readers plugged in to comics.

Tom King returning to Batman in 2026 with the best artist in comics was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Barry Windsor-Smith , creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters

, creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters Stan Sakai, creator of Usagi Yojimbo.

creator of Usagi Yojimbo. Sal Velluto , artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom.

, artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom. Marc Hempel, creator of Gregory, artist on Sandman.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

