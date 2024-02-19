Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, uncanny x-men

Uncanny X-Men #1 is Coming in the Daily LITG, 19th February 2024

Marvel cancelling all X-Men comic books topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.

Marvel cancelling all X-Men comic books topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Marvel cancelling all X-Men Comics top the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, James Gunn was reading Bleeding Cool

Would 4 of 8 do? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

LITG two years ago, Batman, Batman, Batman & Nightwing

LITG three years ago, King In Black, Rick And Morty, Pokémon GO

LITG four years ago – The Batman Who Laughs, Animated

And Punchline's first appearance was tiny.

LITG five years ago – scooping DC solicits

And when Flash Year One was a thing.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mico Suayan, artist on Injustice, Bloodshot, X-Men Legacy

artist on Injustice, Bloodshot, X-Men Legacy John Cei Douglas, comics creator of Show Me The Map To Your Heart

comics creator of Show Me The Map To Your Heart Richard A Scott, artist on FemForce

artist on FemForce Jason Gonzalez, artist on The Adventures Of Spawn

artist on The Adventures Of Spawn Anthony Marques, DC Comics editor

DC Comics editor Simon Gough, comics colourist

comics colourist Tom Yeates, artist on Prince Valiant and Zorro

