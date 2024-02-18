Posted in: Comics | Tagged: May 2024, newlitg

Marvel Cancels All X-Men Comics in the Daily LITG, 18th February 2024

Marvel cancelling all X-Men comic books topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.

Marvel cancelling all X-Men comic books topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Marvel cancelling all X-Men Comics top the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, The Venture Bros. 20th Anniversary

LITG two years ago, Star Trek Strange New Worlds Screencaps

LITG three years ago, Nicholas Brendon, Joss Whedon, DC Comics

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG four years ago – DC cancelled Supergirl

And Immortal Hulk had a take-it-or-leave-it trans character.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Former Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing at DC Comics, Stephanie Fierman

Comic book marketer and studio manager Tara Ferguson

Mark Bodé, artist for Heavy Metal, Epic Illustrated, TMNT and Miami Mice.

artist for Heavy Metal, Epic Illustrated, TMNT and Miami Mice. Cindi Geeze , champion of Terry Wiley

, champion of Jay Allen Sanford, writer for Revolutionary Comics, co-founder of Carnal Comics.

