Fede Álvarez on Alien: Romulus in the Daily LITG, 27th of August, 2024

- Alien: Romulus Director Addresses the Film's Big Reveal
- Wednesday Star/EP Jenna Ortega's Season 2 Update: 4 Eps Filmed & More
- Blade Runner 2099 "Looks Amazing"; Series Scripts "Fantastic": Green
- Grizzled Young Veterans Betray WWE, Join AEW at All In London
- "Darkseid Is. Darkseid Was" For DC All-In & Absolute
- Interview with the Vampire Composer on Sam Reid's Voice, "Long Face"
- Owlcat Games Announces New RPG Shadow Of The Road
- Good Omens Season 3 "Will Be a Satisfying Experience": Michael Sheen
- A Brand New Power in This Week's Fantastic Four #24 (Spoilers)
- Wonder Woman, The Boys & Supernatural Teaming Up for Harris/Walz
- Chris Callahan's Comic The Misplaced to be a Live Action Animated Film
- Hello Darkness Sells Almost 50,000, Gets Butt One-Per Store Variant
- Absolute Power, Amanda Waller And The Multiverse (DC Comics Spoilers)
- Eule's Vision in 10 Ton Press November 2024 Solicits
- The New US Propaganda Against Mutants In X-Men #3 (Spoilers)
- She-Hulk Still Doesn't Know Who Spider-Man Is (Amazing #56 Spoilers)
- Stitches And Salty Beaches in Keenspot November 2024 Solicits
- Rachael Smith's Nap Comix Reaches 200 Episodes On Webtoon
- This Week DC Comics Still Advertise Batman The Barbarian For September
- Starved Rock & Spellsinger in Blood Moon Comics November 2024 Solicits
- Jamie Smart Signs Up For Five More Bunny Vs Monkey Graphic Novels
LITG one year ago, Marvel's November offerings
- American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Teaser: They're Everywhere
- The Flash #1 – It's Like Immortal Hulk & Saga Of The Swamp Thing
- McFarlane Toys Reveals New Batman: The Animated Series BAF Wave
- Valiant Cancels Ninjak & X-O Manowar, No News From Alien Books
- Mega Rayquaza Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Fest 2023
- These Are The New Shiny Pokemon For Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global
- Doctor Who Deal with "Respectful" Disney "A Fantastic Thing": BBC
- Ike Perlmutter Hated Sony/Marvel Deal After Spider-Man (2002) Success
- Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century Accessories
- Enter Jurassic Park this Holiday with Mattel's Advent Calendar Set
- Frank Miller's Ronin Book II Returns In November 2023 Solicits
- Ike Perlmutter Didn't Know Spider-Man When He Got Marvel's Toy Rights
- Udon Debut New Street Fighter 6 Character In November 2023 Solicits
- Valley Of Death & Hexpaw in Blood Moon Comics November 2023 Solicits
- Nadia & The Nomobots in Opus Comics November 2023 Solicits
- Marvel Comics Solicits in The Daily LITG, 26th of August, 2023
LITG two years ago, Harley Quinn's Opening
- Harley Quinn Animated Series: Legion Of Bats Opening Will Be Legendary
- Gaiman "Appreciates" Your Lord of the Rings: TROP Season 2 Notes
- Yveltal Raid Guide for Pokemon GO Players: September 2022
- XXXX-Terminators in The Daily LITG 22nd September 2022
- Gotham City Year One Previews With Racially Offensive Language Warning
- Pokémon TCG: Fossil Zapdos Card On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- The Sandman S02: Neil Gaiman Explains Why No News at Netflix's Tudum
- Star Trek Spaceship Named After Computer Programmer, Not Actress
- From John Byrne's 1978 Uncanny X-Men to 1995's Speculator Burn Out
- Final Space Creator Olan Rogers Shares Some Heartbreaking News
- Star Wars Tells Tales Of The Jedi, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Kiara Valdez & Diana Tsai Santos Auction YA Graphic Novel Stepping Up
- "I Witnessed" – A New Kids True Crime Graphic Novel Line
- Hack/Slash Vs Nineties Image Comics In Image! Anthology
- Batman: Wayne Family Adventures Gets A Second WebToons Season
- About Comics Collects And Publishes Margaret Ahern's Beano
- Star Trek Spaceship Named After Computer Programmer, Not Actress
- British Comic Book Folk React To The Collapse Of Pound Sterling
- I'm The Grim Reaper, Jumps From Webtoon To Viz Print Manga
- Constantine Sequel News? Damn Them All Instead
- Alan Moore Promoting Illuminations With Online Talks And A Free Badge
- Neil Gaiman Appreciation in The Daily LITG, 26th September 2022
LITG three years ago, A First Look at The Last of Us
- The Last of Us: HBO Releases Image of Pascal's Joel & Ramsey's Ellie
- McFarlane Toys Pre-orders Land with Red Hood, Batgirl, and Batman
- Family Guy: Mike Henry Wishes "Cleveland Brown" Arif Zahir Best Wishes
- Marvel Cancels Non-Stop Spider-Man, Replaces With Savage Spider-Man
- Moon Knight Beats Turtles Beats Batman, Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Superman Canceled From The Justice League Over Politics (Spoilers)
- Todd McFarlane Does Three Jokers- Daily LITG, 26th of September 2021
- Pokémon GO Announces October 2021 Raid Bosses With New Genesect
- When Alan Moore Talked About James Bond's Misogyny… In 1986
- Why Hasn't DC Revived Gen 13? Wizard 1/2 Issue CGC 9.8 At Auction
- The Punisher and Spider-Man in Western Penn (and Elsewhere) at Auction
- Valiant's Shadowman Returns In January With Cullen Bunn, Pedro Andreo
- Denny O'Neil and Joe Quesada's Batman: Sword of Azrael, Up for Auction
- The Underappreciated Saga of Deathlock, Up for Auction
- A Tour of the Alien Universe in Classic Dark Horse Comics at Auction
- Harbinger: Children of the Eighth Day Blue Bird Variant, at Auction
- Mark Sable & Chris Anderson Launch Satanic Panic With Chaotic Neutral
LITG four years ago, Gerry Conway and Pokémon GO
- Absol, Mawile, & Unown Coming To Pokémon GO… In Only One Country
- Punisher Creator Gerry Conway "Cancel Every Existing Superhero Comic"
- The Rarest Pokémon In Pokémon GO & Where to Find Them
- DC Comics – A New Look For Vixen In 2021?
- GI Joe Classified Reveals From Hasbro Pulsecon Include Zartan, Firefly
- Animal Kingdom: Where Things Were Left & What We Want for Season 5
- Rush Limbaugh's Medal of Honor Makes Dave Bautista Want to Puke
- Marvel Legends Avengers Wave 2 Includes Buildable Joe Fixit
- New Look For Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown Revealed (Spoilers)
- That New Look – And New Name – for Poison Ivy, Revealed (Spoilers)
- John Sanders Tell-All Book About Action and Other UK Comics Secrets
- Shuri First Black Panther Appearance Original Artwork On Sale Tomorrow
- Doctor Who Comics Team Bring Death To Life
- Speedy's Cafe, As Seen in BBC's Sherlock, Is For Sale
- Mujirushi: The Sign of Dreams is Naoki Urusawa's Oddball Heist Comedy
LITG five years ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America
Admittedly it may not have been the Guardians the readers thought it was. Oops.
- Marvel Stopped the Presses to Remove Mark Waid's Captain America Essay From Marvel Comics #1000
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4 Brings Shrimp Rick & Shrimp Morty? [Spoilers] (REDACTED)
- Asterix on the New Two-Euro Coin
- Scott Lobdell Really Wants Red Hood's Outlaws to Be the X-Men
- Tom King's Final Word on Batman in Next Month's Batman Annual
- Young Avengers Relaunch in 2020 – To Replace Champions?
- Kitty Pryde – the New Red Queen of The Hellfire Club?
- When Disney Ordered Ike Perlmutter to Stop Blocking Black Panther and Captain Marvel Movies
- The Titles of the Final Issues Of HOXPOX, and Cosmic Universal Truths Revealed, in Powers Of X #5 (Spoilers)
- Jonathan Hickman Defends Jean Grey's Costume in Coded Message
- Guardians Of The Galaxy to be Relaunched by Marvel in 2020
- Thor: Metal Gods Serial to Bring Movie Fans on Cosmic Journey to the Universe of Comics
- Eternals News From Marvel to Be Teased at New York Comic Con
- Kindred Knows Who's Name Peter Parker Cries at Night – Amazing Spider-Man #30 Spoilers
- "Titans" Season 2: Slade Wilson Made a Promise Deathstroke Will Keep
- Steve Rogers Vs Toxic Masculinity in Today's Captain America #14 (Spoilers)
- Today, Wolverine's Daughter Rien Becomes Part of 616 Continuity (Marvel Comics Presents #9 Spoilers)
- "The Flash" Season 6: Is "Team Flash" Ready for "Crisis" [TRAILER]
- X-Men #1 Dominates Advance Reorders
- Comic Store In Your Future – One Miiiiillion Copies
LITG six years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle
Damn. He would have only been sixty.
- Batman Artist Norm Breyfogle Died on Monday, Aged 58
- Who are the Confirmed Deaths in Heroes In Crisis #1? (Spoilers)
- How Did Dr Manhattan Destroy the Justice Society of America? (Doomsday Clock #7 Spoilers)
- Another New Age Of DC Heroes? Justice League Odyssey #1 Spoilers
- Comics Folk React to Those Heroes In Crisis #1 Deaths
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Jim Shooter, former Marvel EIC, writer of Secret Wars, founder of Valiant, Defiant, Broadway Comics
- Ales Kot, writer on Secret Avengers, Bloodborne, co-creator of Zero.
- Caleb Gerard, writer on Full Moon Fever.
- Jim Sinclair, collaborator with Sam Kieth on The Maxx.
- Bob Sharen, comic book colourist for Marvel.
- Charles Burns, creator of Black Hole.
- Randy Emberlin, inker on Spider-Man.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
