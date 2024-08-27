Posted in: Movies | Tagged: fede alvarez, newlitg

Fede Álvarez on Alien: Romulus in the Daily LITG, 27th of August, 2024

Fede Álvarez on Alien: Romulus topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Fede Álvarez on Alien: Romulus topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Fede Álvarez on Alien: Romulus topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Marvel's November offerings

LITG two years ago, Harley Quinn's Opening

LITG three years ago, A First Look at The Last of Us

LITG four years ago, Gerry Conway and Pokémon GO

LITG five years ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America

Admittedly it may not have been the Guardians the readers thought it was. Oops.

LITG six years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle

Damn. He would have only been sixty.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jim Shooter , former Marvel EIC, writer of Secret Wars, founder of Valiant, Defiant, Broadway Comics

, former Marvel EIC, writer of Secret Wars, founder of Valiant, Defiant, Broadway Comics Ales Kot , writer on Secret Avengers, Bloodborne, co-creator of Zero.

, writer on Secret Avengers, Bloodborne, co-creator of Zero. Caleb Gerard, writer on Full Moon Fever.

writer on Full Moon Fever. Jim Sinclair , collaborator with Sam Kieth on The Maxx.

, collaborator with on The Maxx. Bob Sharen, comic book colourist for Marvel.

comic book colourist for Marvel. Charles Burns, creator of Black Hole.

creator of Black Hole. Randy Emberlin, inker on Spider-Man.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

