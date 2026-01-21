Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, KO, newlitg

Absolute DC's K.O. Boss Battle in The Daily LITG, 21st January, 2026

The Absolute DC's K.O. Boss Battle was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

The Absolute DC's K.O. Boss Battle and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Ultimate Wolverine Fighting

LITG, two years ago, ThunderCats! ThunderCats! ThunderCats!

LITG three years ago, The Expanse Returns

LITG four years ago, The Death Of The Justice League

LITG five years ago, Researching Pokémon GO

LITG – six years ago, The US loved Black Panther more than any

And Hulu had something new.

LITG seven years ago, DC double-cancelled Titans and Damage

And DC was leaking.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Shannon Eric Denton , comics creator and editor

, comics creator and editor Dave Carr, Doctor Who comics artist

Doctor Who comics artist Mark Martin of Gnatrat, 20 Nude Dancers 20 and editor of Understanding Comics.

of Gnatrat, 20 Nude Dancers 20 and editor of Understanding Comics. Rich Rankin , artist on Elementals, Mage, Robotech

, artist on Elementals, Mage, Robotech Carla Speed McNeil, creator of Finder, co-creator of No Mercy

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

