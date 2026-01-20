Posted in: Comics | Tagged: john byrne, newlitg

John Byrne's X-Men Elsewhere in The Daily LITG, 20th January, 2026

A Look Inside John Byrne's X-Men Elsewhen was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead.

A Look Inside John Byrne's X-Men Elsewhen and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, DC All In For 2025

LITG two years ago, DC Drops Their Solicits

LITG three years ago, Three-Body Problem

LITG four years ago, Marvel's Defenders

LITG five years ago, Raiding Pokémon GO

LITG six years ago, Fallen Order got patched

And Hulu was updating.

LITG seven years ago, DC double-cancelled Titans and Damage

And Tom King wasn't giving up comics.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Hannibal Tabu, comics journalist.

comics journalist. Laura Gjovaag, comic book journalist.

comic book journalist. Brock Heasley, creator of Superfogeys.

creator of Superfogeys. Gerry Alanguilan , comic book inker.

, comic book inker. Chris Callahan , writer and artist of The Misplaced.

, writer and artist of The Misplaced. Keith Pollard, seventies/eighties artist on Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, and Thor.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

