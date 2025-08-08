Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, newlitg

DC/Absolute Crossover Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 8th of August, 2025

Article Summary All eyes on DC/Absolute crossover spoilers as the hottest topic in comics right now

See the top trending stories, from Batman's new Batsuit to Rob Liefeld's pricey Deadpool cover

Flashbacks to five years of top Absolute, DC, and Marvel drama from August 8ths past

Check out comic creator birthdays, publishing milestones, and links to more Absolute news

DC/Absolute Crossover Spoilers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC/Absolute Crossover Spoilers and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Warden Ellis

LITG two years ago, Ms Marvel On US Network TV

LITG three years ago, Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

LITG four years ago, LeVar Burton Deserved Better

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG five years ago, Wrestling, Transformers, Pokemon, and Alex Ross

Wrestling, Transformers, Pokemon, there must be some comic book content in here somewhere… and there Alex Ross is.

LITG six years ago… We Love 3000

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Carlo Barberi, artist on Justice League, Deadpool, Impulse, co-creator of Casey Blue.

artist on Justice League, Deadpool, Impulse, co-creator of Casey Blue. Rick Marshall , writer on Kingdom Bum, comics journalist.

, writer on Kingdom Bum, comics journalist. Sheldon Inkol, author of Nut Runners.

author of Nut Runners. Janice Cohen, colourist.

colourist. Dirk Strangely, creator of Graveyard Girl.

creator of Graveyard Girl. Paul Rainey, creator of Memory Man, Thunder Brother: Soap Division, and There's No Time Like The Present.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!